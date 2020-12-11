The 'Return To Normal,' How Does It Work?

By most historical measures, stocks are over-valued. But there have been valuation shifts before, and we may be undergoing one right now. All bull stories depend on it.

Much depends on what happens to the large personal savings bubble that has accumulated, and there is a very wide range of possible outcomes.

But in spring, we will see effects of moderating weather and vaccines. From a public health standpoint, the pandemic will likely be over by the end of Q2.

The recovery has all but stalled by October, and we have a long, tough winter ahead.

Frankly, I’m A Little Bored

Since the summer, I had pretty much had my fill of excitement for all of 2020, and was very ready to stop typing “…the largest ever…” in these macro articles. No such luck.

But when the October income and consumption tables dropped the day before Thanksgiving, I was, dare I say, a little bored. What we see pretty much all around is a continuation of the trends I’ve been tracking since May, just a little slower than September.

In the income tables, substantial losses in earned income have been more than been replaced by a surge in government benefits, mostly via the CARES Act.

Combine that with a huge reduction in consumption, and households have cumulatively saved more than a trillion dollars over the February monthly level. This is likely highly concentrated in high income households.

That large reduction in consumption is highly concentrated in a group of services that require close contact with others. These are mostly in transportation, recreation, food, and accommodations.

But offsetting that somewhat is a surge of goods consumption for home goods and vehicles to substitute for these services. These are mostly in household durables, recreational durables and nondurables, and vehicles, especially used vehicles.

If I had just done my usual write-up, an honest title would have been “October Income and Consumption: The Same, But Slower.” Hardly thrilling. I’m bored just writing the title.

But October ended over a month ago now, and a lot has happened since:

Despite the legal circus, and claims of many millions of illegal votes, Joe Biden will be President come January 20.

COVID raged out of control on both sides of the Atlantic, while Asia has largely avoided the fall outbreak.

Approved and effective vaccines will begin to be distributed in December worldwide. Right now the bottleneck is production, but in 2021 the bottleneck will be distribution.

So the October numbers are both a little besides the point, but also a new inflection point in the recovery, so it’s a good time to look ahead and game out how this may look 6 months or a year from now. We’ll start by looking at the incoming situation through October, what looks like a grim winter ahead of us, and then a few scenarios for how 2021 may shape up after enough people have gotten the vaccine. This looks to be late spring, if all goes well, which it may not.

The Incoming Situation

Beginning with income, this is some of the craziest action in the pandemic tables. Personal income has surged during the pandemic because of the CARES Act.

After dropping in March, the CARES Act went into effect in April, and you can see what happened. Splitting it up into component parts through October:

Those boxes represent the cumulative change versus the February level, so 8 months into it through October.

Between employee compensation, proprietor’s, rental and asset (just dividends and interest, not capital gains) income, US households got $435 billion less.

But there was an additional $965 billion in government benefits offsetting the income losses, for a surplus of $530 billion in income.

That surplus went unspent, and then some, a cumulative reduction of $699 billion in consumption. Add to that $157 billion less going out the door from taxes, interest and transfers, for a grand total of $826 billion less going out.

Add that $530 billion and $826 billion and you get a cumulative savings bubble of almost $1.4 trillion through October.

Households used $109 billion of that to pay down revolving debt, most of that happening back in the spring, but the level had come down every month of the pandemic.

These are of course the fastest shifts ever in any of these. That savings bubble is the key issue moving forward, and we’ll talk a lot more about it. The important question is who owns it. If it is highly concentrated in high-income households, as seems to be the case, it will likely remain in savings. These households are doing fine, and it will just be added to future savings.

The cumulative pandemic savings rate is sky-high.

Moreover, this only one of several cash bubbles out there:

$1.3 trillion in new bank reserves

$1.3 trillion in new Treasury cash at the Fed. This does not include the hundreds of billions being added to that from Mnuchin’s actions.

$1.2 trillion in new cash and equivalents for nonfinancial businesses through the end of Q3.

Add that all up with the household bubble, and it’s just under $5 trillion in new cash out there. Some of it is digital that the Fed controls, but a lot is real. But the important bubble is the household bubble because the rest will follow.

In consumption we see a big shift away from the historical pattern, where the US went from a mostly good-based economy to a mostly services-based economy.

That’s services as a percentage of all consumption. Services reached 69.3% of all consumption in February, and then you see what happened since March. In October, services were only 66.4% of all consumption, up from the July low of 66.1%.

The biggest source of problems are a group of services I’ve been calling “high density services.” These are services that require people to be near each other in indoor spaces for extended periods, mostly transportation, recreation, food and accommodations. This is the core of the economic issues — the industries most directly affected by the pandemic.

These high density services were 18.1% of consumption in February, but now 13.4%, after the April low of 9.9%. Of the $699 billion cumulative reduction in consumption, 89% of that, $623 billion, is in these services.

You see that $623 billion represented as the pink shaded area in that chart. I think of it as lost revenue for domestic companies, had consumption remained flat at February levels. If we add in the projected growth of that dotted line, that’s $648 billion in cumulative lost revenue.

On the other side of the coin is home goods and vehicles.

This aggregate continued to rise in October, as people substitute goods for services unavailable or unsafe. But as you saw at the beginning of the section, the goods economy is much smaller, so they do not come close to offsetting that $623 billion.

So you see those services revenue losses are about 4 times the gains in goods. The Everything Else box is almost all health care services and housing, with health care services accounting for all that loss, offset some by housing.

The most dramatic example of this substitution is, to return to a theme, boredom. People are in their homes all day, not availing themselves of the travel and recreation services they did previously. They are bored and trying to cure that by feathering their nests, and buying a lot of recreational goods.

The losses in recreation and travel are right about half of the total revenue losses, and many of these businesses will come out of this with serious liabilities, even in a best case scenario.

I think how this all plays together is best explained with a little micro. Fortunately, since I have rarely left home since March 6, it’s my neighborhood.

The Micro: My Neighborhood

Where we live can hardly be called the highest income neighborhood in LA, but it has become high-income in the past 15 years because it’s an easy commute to a lot of places people work, and the elementary school here is very well-regarded. To the south and west are the most expensive LA neighborhoods. To the north and east are less expensive neighborhoods, and they tend to have a lot of immigrant communities with large multigenerational households.

My neighbors, largely, are doing fine, working from home, and earning the same income they did pre-pandemic.

There is a block not far from us on the main commercial drag that is ground zero for the damage being done on a small scale. Pre-pandemic, except for a jewelry store and a cannabis dispensary, every storefront was services. It was mostly personal care and fitness, but also a few restaurants, bars and a dentist’s office. They are almost all closed for good.

There were four nail salons, all closed for good now. They were mostly staffed by Thai women who live in a neighborhood about 20 minutes north of where they worked. Their former customers, my neighbors whose incomes have remained steady, are saving lots of money not getting their weekly mani-pedi for 8 months now.

But their savings was those Thai women’s incomes. Benefits made up for it through the summer, but now that has faded with the expiration of some expanded benefits in August.

Moreover, these are large households on average, so there were lots of people depending on those mani-pedis.

So the K-shaped recovery in sectors — substituting goods for services — is related to the other part of the K-shaped recovery, with high income households doing fine and saving much more income than they used to through reduced consumption of services. That savings was the income for many lower-income households.

This micro is now backed up by research from the Opportunity Insights team at Harvard, a public policy group. They’ve been making their data public via API since the spring, and I’ve been following it, as have many. It’s the primary source for my conclusion that the savings bubble is highly concentrated in high income households. They are out with a new paper; from the executive summary:

As COVID-19 infections increased in March, high-income households sharply reduced their spending, primarily on services that require in-person interactions.

Because of this reduction in spending by high-income consumers, businesses in the most affluent neighborhoods in America lost more than half of their revenue.

As these businesses lost revenue, they laid off their employees, particularly low-income workers. Nearly 50% of low-wage workers working in the highest-rent ZIP codes lost their jobs, compared with 30% in the lowest-rent ZIP codes.

Policy efforts to date — stimulus payments to households and Paycheck Protection Program loans to small businesses — have not led to a rebound in spending at the businesses that lost the most revenue. As a result, they have had a limited impact on the employment rates of low-income workers.

Does that sound like the nail salon story I just told? It’s happening all across America, not just a few blocks from me. This chart is devastating.

So that’s where we stand right now economically in broad strokes. Let’s peer into the near future.

Winter Is Coming

The next bullet in the Opportunity Insights paper is this:

In the long-term, the only way to drive economic recovery is to invest in public health efforts that will restore consumer confidence and spending.

At root of our poor performance in fighting COVID is a misunderstanding in large parts of the country. This is at root a public health crisis, and everything else follows from that. But we spent all our energy bickering over economics and politics, which are second-order effects of a pandemic. If you don’t solve the public health crisis, the rest goes unsolved.

Which brings us to the fall surge of COVID.

We are at the end of the Thanksgiving reporting anomaly. I’ve highlighted the larger reporting anomalies we’ve seen, mostly the result of holiday weekends. There is a normal weekly pattern to reporting where Saturday through Monday are under-reported and Tuesday-Friday are over-reported. We get rid of this with the 7-day average. But the people who do the reporting also get days off, and what you see around holidays are larger waves of under-reporting followed larger make up days. As you see, the Labor Day anomaly was deep and lasted almost 3 weeks for some reason.

So now you see on the far right that we have exited the Thanksgiving reporting anomaly, and it was particularly sharp. As of Wednesday’s numbers, it looks to me that almost all the states are done with their make-up over-reporting. We should get a few days where that line flattens a bit before returning to its actual trajectory.

But soon will be Christmas, and after that New Years, then MLK Day, then President’s Day. There is a good chance that until late February, there will be more days when we don’t know what’s going on than the days we do.

To complicate that we are in the middle of an inflection like we saw in May and June.

While it can safely be said that COVID was raging out of control nationwide in November, it was the worst in the Mountain and Central regions, home to a combined 85 million. I consider anything over 100 per million per day bad, and 400 per million is when my hair lights on fire. As you can see, both regions blew past both thresholds. But those both started turning about a week before Thanksgiving. It’s unclear where they are headed, but that should sort itself out in a few days.

But I had to keep scaling up that chart in November, and it’s obscuring the other action. So let’s zero in on the other regions, home to a combined 243 million.

The most important line there is the blue Sunbelt line, home to almost half the US population. As you can see that line raced up in November, led by the 3 largest states, California, Texas and Florida.

Both California and Texas have surged past their summer peaks. California has already shut down, and you see why. That’s 1 out of every 10 people in the US, and 15% of the GDP.

So as the two worst regions started cooling off, the others are revving up. But any way you slice it, it was a brutal couple of months for health care workers in America.

This map is the day before Thanksgiving, as there’s still a lot of anomalous numbers in the counties.

And the death toll is about to get much worse. It is already the fourth largest mass casualty event in US history, and may be the largest by the end.

So economists are pretty much all in agreement that we are headed for a rough winter, and maybe even a double dip recession.

People are already starting to stay in more, and spend less time outside of the house:

And small business are already feeling the pinch, beginning to close again in early November (data only goes through November 25).

According to JP Morgan’s (JPM) card tracker, Black Friday was a big disappointment:

So through October, we were on a pretty decent, but slowing pace of recovery. Comparing it with the Great Financial Crisis gives some context.

So you can see that if we were to continue on that trajectory, we would get back to February 2020 levels of real consumption by July or August 2021, far ahead of the GFC schedule. But we a much more likely to break off that trajectory to the downside over the winter.

Hope Is The Thing With Feathers

But there is help right on the horizon in the form of the vaccines, which will begin rolling out worldwide this month. Initially, the bottleneck is going to be in production. We have already seen Pfizer pull back on their initial production projections. It will by necessity be rationed for a few months, and I’m still not sure what the plan in the US is. My preferences:

Front line workers Education workers and students — we must get schools back open. Other “essential” workers. Vulnerable groups. Everyone else.

For what it’s worth, I’m in that last group. I can wait a few more months. The greatest danger in this first phase is that rationing becomes a political football. On the same note, you have the anti-vaxxers, and the people who think the vaccine is a fiendish plot by Bill Gates to implant a microchip in all of us. They will have their say on Facebook, so who knows where that leads.

The companies, epidemiologists and virologists are saying we should have enough doses in the US and elsewhere to begin normalizing sometime in late spring if enough people are willing to take it. I think they will. That’s not that far off, but we have a tough road getting there. There will be incremental improvements in the spring as the vaccine rolls out to exponentially more people.

There will be other hurdles as the companies ramp up production, and those are largely distributional. There will be fewer problems in densely populated areas where there is a lot of retail capacity in large pharmacies, warehouse stores and supermarkets. That not all the vaccines require super-cold temperatures as was previously thought is a huge problem solved before it began. But again, I see no plan for overcoming distributional bottlenecks.

A Year From Now

First of all, let’s get one thing straight. This is not a real economic model, but a highly simplified way to view how the moving parts work, and what effects the savings bubble will have on the overall picture. It also leaves out whatever future fiscal and monetary support there will be for households. And even within that overly-simple framework, it is all highly dependent on numerous assumptions, both explicit and implicit.

For starters, there is the baseline assumption for all scenarios that the public health crisis is over. COVID will remain with us like the flu, but so long as enough people get vaccinated every year, it will be very manageable without draconian measure. In short, the first assumption is that we have normalized public health regulations by the end of spring, and next summer and fall look a lot more like previous ones from that perspective. Relatedly, all pandemic-related benefits have expired by the end of June 2021.

The second base assumption for all scenarios is that regardless of what happens on the demand side, there is plenty of slack on the supply side for labor, capital, goods and services markets. This is a big one, because the result is that we are just going to talk about nominal numbers, and assume any inflation surge in Q3 has quieted down by the end of the year.

The third assumption is that the situation deteriorates severely over the winter, recovering slowly in spring.

The final base assumption is that by December 2021, whatever people are going to spend from the savings bubble has already been spent. At that point, we will only be dealing with the “multiplier effect,” as we can think of it as a delayed fiscal stimulus. We’ll use a very standard equation:

The propensity to domestically consume = 1 - (the sum of the effective tax rate, propensity to import, and propensity to save)

Multiplier = 1 ÷ the propensity to domestically consume

This in turn gets multiplied by the 2019 household share of private national income, which was 54.3%. You can change that number in the Google Sheet.

All the rest of our assumptions involve what we have been discussing.

The savings bubble was still growing, by another $83 billion in October. How big will it get before benefits expire entirely?

What portion of the bubble will be spent?

What will the new personal savings rate be by December 2021?

What is the effective tax rate?

What is the propensity to import?

Finally, will transfers and interest payments come back to pre-pandemic levels?

I’ve made a Google Sheet so you can see the math and play around with the model if you like.

So let’s model 3 scenarios for income and consumption. Some common elements in each:

The bubble gets to $1.6 trillion. This is my best guess absent another large helicopter drop on households.

The effective tax rate remains at 2019 levels. You can go look at the effect of a Biden tax increase on high earners in the Sheet by adjusting the effective tax rate. Remember that this is likely to mostly lower the savings rate, so you should offset there. But that bill is very unlikely to pass the Senate, even if the Democrats win both Georgia races.

The propensity to import remains at 2019 levels.

Transfers and interest payments come back halfway to where they were in February.

You can mess around with all of these in the Sheet.

Chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics, Ian Shepherdson and I are measuring the bubble in different ways, but we agree it is the key issue going forward. The first scenario is Shepherdson’s “Biden Boom.”

67% of the bubble is spent.

The personal savings rate returns to the 2019 level, 7.5%.

Scenario Two we will call “Yellow Light.” After a small initial burst of spending from the bubble, consumers remain cautious in a post-pandemic world.

33% of the bubble is spent.

The personal savings rate rises to 8.8%.

Scenario Three is “The New Thrift.” The bubble is heavily concentrated in high income households that have more income coming, so it will just get added to future savings. Moreover, most adults have now experienced two large crises within 12 years, and they become more thrifty as a result, much as the savings rate rose after the last recession.

5% of the bubble is spent.

The personal savings rate rises to 10%.

The results, such as they are:

Let’s put some historical context on those numbers, starting with personal income:

GREEN = Biden Boom; YELLOW = Yellow Light; RED = New Thrift

So we can see where the each of these scenarios fits. New Thrift is almost recessionary, and Biden Boom would be the strongest income growth since 2014 and 2011.

Savings:

GREEN = Biden Boom; YELLOW = Yellow Light; RED = New Thrift

In all three scenarios, savings rises the fastest of the three variables. Even the Biden Boom represents a fairly brisk pace of growth.

Consumption:

GREEN = Biden Boom; YELLOW = Yellow Light; RED = New Thrift

While the New Thrift keeps us in recessionary territory, the Biden Boom would be the strongest PCE growth since 2006. Note also that Yellow Light is pretty tepid.

Contra to our assumption, the Biden Boom scenario would likely result in some inflation, which the Fed has said they willing to tolerate for a short period. With all the excess capital supply in the system, it is likely to be short.

Yellow Light would take us back to a 2010-2011 situation, with a very tepid recovery marked by a very cautious consumer.

New Thrift is a borderline recessionary scenario. If that savings bubble remains largely saved, and the savings rate rises, we could still be in a very difficult place as next year draws to a close.

So what I really want to emphasize is that is a very wide range of possible outcomes, and they depend largely on what happens to that savings bubble.

The Pivot-Back

The second section of the Google Sheet is for you to play around with how the new economy looks in some of these high density services and in-demand goods we discussed above.

I want to highlight one thing: the entire travel complex which includes air and intercity ground transportation, accommodations, and to a smaller extent, food services and intracity ground transport. Of course this also has a big effect on energy markets, but in one of those examples of how interconnected the economy is, there was a huge nut glut this year, because airlines had been such large buyers.

But the consumption tables are only about consumer demand. I think we can all agree that there is going to be a huge surge of pleasure travel in the summer and fall of 2021. But a bigger part of the airline and hotel customer base is business travel, and it is unclear how that will return. Spending two days traveling for an hour meeting is likely a thing of the past, but beyond that there are a lot of ways it can play out.

My own guess is that it slowly returns to pre-pandemic normal, but it will take a while. The last time there was this sort of disruption, it was the fax machine. This was not nearly as big a deal as a pandemic, but it was big enough for United (UAL) to run this ad nonstop in 1990.

They can run the exact same ad with a few changes in July. The airline survived the fax, I think they will survive Zoom (ZM) too, but there is a long road back:

A big question, especially for Las Vegas and New Orleans, is whether the convention business returns to where it was.

Just a brief run-through of the rest:

In-demand goods. This is food and household supplies, vehicles, household durables, recreational durables and nondurables. I expect the food service to return to pre-pandemic normal, so food and household supplies should as well. For the rest, I expect very poor performance going forward. They have packed a couple of years of demand growth into 8 months, and the durables categories especially are likely to see slack demand for a while. This is vehicles, furnishings, appliances, electronics, PCs, boats, RVs, motorcycles, etc.

Clothing. Along with gas, these were the only two large goods categories that did really poorly in the pandemic. I think we will see a surge post-pandemic related to all the personal events that were postponed, and return from work-from-home. Everyone either got fat or skinny during the pandemic, so a new dress for your cousin’s wedding is in order. But after that, a lot will depend on how many people remain working from home.

Gas. Another thing depending on how many people remain working from home is gas. Demand can only return to pre-pandemic patterns if everyone is commuting as before, and that looks unlikely. But beyond that, we also discussed air travel, and we’ll talk more about other transportation services below. How this plays out for energy markets depends very heavily on all the different parts of transportation we’re talking about

Retail: Relatedly, I expect retail to be negatively impacted here, especially physical retail. We will see supermarkets return to pre-pandemic levels, but anyone selling durables will have more trouble doing so in 2021 than they did in 2020.

Transportation. We talked about part of it — travel — but a larger part is the transportation services people use every day to commute. This is public transportation, vehicles services, and intracity ground transport like ride share. If even a portion of work-from-home remains there, these services will all be impacted negatively. There is also goods transportation — trucking, shipping, rail, and warehousing — which has done very well in the pandemic because of all the goods demand. Should goods demand decline, so too will demand for goods transportation.

Recreation services. These are the hardest hit areas. The “Membership clubs, sports centers, parks, theaters, and museums” subcategory was good for $19 billion a month in January, back to $9 billion in October after dipping as low as $2 billion in April. Sports clubs may fall victim to the pandemic success of online fitness, and the same for movie theaters and streaming. But I expect the rest to have a huge surge in the summer and fall, fed by the travel surge, fading by next December. This includes two of the most heavily impacted subcategories, live sports and entertainment.

Food services. Again, I think we can expect a summer and fall surge here as people forget about their kitchens briefly, after which I expect it to return a more normal consumption pattern. A big part of the early surge will be catering and event centers. Your cousin’s wedding again. Also, the travel surge will involve increased use of food services.

Health care: If you add up health care services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, residential medical, rehab, and net health insurance (insurance premiums minus what insurance companies pay on patients’ behalf), almost one out of every four dollars spent by consumers is on health care. This combined aggregate was down 18.5% from February levels in April, but back to -1.3% in October. But along the way there were many elective procedures and especially routine dental care that went undone. Expect a surge here in the summer bleeding into fall.

Housing. This is one area seemingly unaffected by the pandemic, growing at a pretty normal rate every month. But that’s hiding the shift from cities to suburbia, and even farther interstate moves away from the high-productivity cities on the coasts. House prices are rising, but payments remain low because of interest rates. It represents a reversal of the trends of the last 30 years, and has largely been enabled by work-from-home. But also, cities have emptied because all the good things about them are closed or limited: restaurants, bars, museums, theaters, etc. Once these things reopen, will people want to return to cities?

Once I began writing this, it became even more apparent to me than before how much depends on what new work arrangements there are for office workers once it is safe for everyone to come back, and also travel again. If a large portion remain at home, this will have huge effects on the economy. What seems to be emerging is a hybrid system where companies will have a more limited physical footprint, and workers split their time between home and office.

The Upshot of All This

One thing that is apparent from the previous sections is the wide range of outcomes that are possible, from borderline recessionary to some of the fastest growth we’ve seen in years. My best guess is something like Yellow Light, and I think The New Thrift is more probable than a Biden Boom. But let’s leave that aside for a moment

You can choose any measure you like, but the stock market is over-valued by historical standards. I like Robert Shiller’s 10-year rolling inflation-adjusted P/E:

I could show you any number of these ratios, and they pretty much look all the same. We are at the highest level ever, except for 2000. Just to be clear what that number means, it’s that the S&P is worth almost 34 years of inflation-adjusted profits. Does that sound right to you? There’s a good chance I will be dead by then. So forgetting about causation, let’s think about what is next. Broadly, there are two possibilities.

Substantial profit gains are baked into today’s prices. The market is undergoing a broad revaluation like it did after the 1980-82 double recession. This is crucial because any bull story depends on this.

I drew those two black lines so you can see the dramatic shift that began in 1983. The median for 1983-2019 is almost as high as the peak for 1950-82. The ratio has only dipped below the 1950-82 median once subsequent to 1992.

So which is it? Door Number One, or Door Number Two? I have no idea. There is only one scenario, the Biden Boom, that makes any sense under the old valuation regime, and even then, prices are still over-valued by that standard.

The stock I have always followed the closest is Apple. I was hardly the only one, but for years in the twenty-teens, part of my bull case for Apple was that it was unfairly tagged with a consumer discretionary P/E around 16. iPhone is hardly a staple, but its revenue stream is much less cyclical than most discretionary products, and looks more like a consumer staples company, which typically got P/E ratios around 22.

Well, I got my wish in 2019, and now, well…

So is Apple now to have a P/E permanently in the high 30s, over double its 10-year average, or are profit gains for many years baked into today’s prices? Got me.

So to sum it all up

The recovery has all but stalled by October.

COVID is raging across the country, much worse than before.

It is going to be a very long, tough winter.

But as winter turns to spring, we will start to see the effects of moderating weather and the vaccines.

From a public health standpoint, we should be done with the pandemic by the end of spring.

What happens next is highly dependent on what happens with the savings bubble. If it gets spent, we will see a roaring recovery. If not, we could be still in a near recessionary state this time next year. There is a very wide range of possible outcomes.

Consumption patterns are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic normal.

By most historical measures, stocks are over-valued.

But there have been valuation shifts before, and we may be undergoing one right now.

