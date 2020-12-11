The Economics Of Listing

That there are more new trading venues than instruments underscores the imbalance between new venues and new instruments.

Two of them, Ameribor and Exchange Originated Instruments/Self-Settling Futures Contracts, combine a new trading platform with a new financial instrument.

An earlier article discussed the economics of exchange management. Then a more recent article discussed the economics of choosing a corporate form for a transaction-based financial innovation. This article is part of a continuing series examining the economic issues surrounding new financial marketplaces and instruments. The population of new markets and instruments is growing like Topsy since the beginning of 2020.

Earlier in this series

My most recent earlier article lists seven innovators:

This article adds a trading platform, CurveGlobal – a listed futures exchange, the Derivatives segment of the London Stock Exchange (LSE); and a new financial futures contract - Nasdaq Veles California Water futures, an offering of the CME Group (CME). The graphic below displays the eight innovations.

Source: Author

Earlier articles in this series were The Strange Economics of Exchange Management, and the recent Liquidity in a Bottle – Combined Index Trading.

I discuss two other new exchanges, Members Exchange (MEMX) here. and Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE) in a forthcoming article.

Types of listing.

Consider these three types of listing.

A listed publicly traded security.

A futures contract based on an index.

An OTC listing on a clearing counterparty (CCP).

Listed publicly traded securities.

Listed publicly traded securities have been around for a few centuries. There was no formal process until the Great Depression. The listing of publicly traded securities became interesting and expensive with the founding of the SEC, created by the Securities Act of 1933. The act required publicly held firms to register with the SEC. The following Securities act of 1934 required exchanges among others to register with the SEC as well.

The primary listing of securities has become a duopoly controlled by NYSE [a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)] and NASDAQ Inc. (NDAQ). This form of listing is a very expensive process. Most expenses are borne by the listing firm. An assault on the duopoly was mounted by Investors Exchange (IEX) unsuccessfully.

A futures contract based on an index

This form of listing is far more interesting. It was first formalized when CME listed Eurodollar futures, listed in 1981. The CME’s S&P 500 futures in 1982 (described here).

What makes an index traded on a futures exchange succeed? Listing a new futures contract based on an index is nearly costless.

Back in 1982, it was big deal. The CFTC expected an economic justification of each new contract since at the time federal law considered a new futures contract to be inherently bad. The economic justification for a new contract was expected to show that this inherent bad would be offset by the many blessing’s societies would receive from the birth of the contract.

Today, the government takes a saner approach. New futures contracts themselves are viewed to be neither good nor bad. Instead, the focus of the CFTC is upon the safety and soundness of the exchange that lists the contract.

As a result, exchanges are expected to look at the acceptability of the index to the International Commission of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The futures exchange protects itself from regulatory problems by satisfying IOSCO guidelines. The guidelines in summary are:

The index administrator must be

responsible and accountable

without self-interest in index value

has the authority to control the process of index determination

tasked to conduct a periodic review of the index methodology

The index must be

transparent

reflective of conditions of market supply and demand in a liquid market

IOSCO requirements. The article examines the application of the IOSCO requirements to two instruments. The CME’s Nasdaq Veles California Water Index futures contract and the CME’s troubled Eurodollar futures contract. The first is a new, as-yet-unproven contract that meets the IOSCO guidelines, the second is the world’s most successful futures contract and fails to meet the IOSCO guidelines. Ironic.

The graphic below evaluates the conformity of the two indexes and administrators

Source: Author.

A comparison of the water index to LIBOR

The comparison is less sanguine than the check box list suggests. A yes or no question such as the one that forms the foundation of the graphic becomes a probabilistic forecast when applied to the future of an index. Both the reliability of the index administrator and that if the index in the indefinite future is questionable for any index.

And because futures contracts are traded today but settled in the future, the future is now. That is a critical issue right now with Eurodollar futures. A check of Tuesday, December 8th data reveals that over $ 1 trillion face value of Eurodollar futures for post-2022 delivery traded hands, to be settled at values of LIBOR that will never be there!

The table indicates the ease with which a nascent contract can meet the IOSCO standards, but also points out the underlying weakness of futures contracts based on spot markets outside the control of the futures exchange. The index being used by CME is authored by a tripartite group, VelesWater – a financial products company that apparently specializes in the creation and maintenance of the water index. WestWater Research, according to the website “…assists clients who are buying and selling water entitlements and other water assets through comprehensive financial and economic analysis of water markets on a regional and local level.” Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is a large publicly held exchange management firm. The tripartite index administrator satisfies the IOSCO requirements now, but the twists and turns such a diverse administrator might take are problematic for the future of the contract.

The water index plainly meets the guidelines that LIBOR fails to meet, but wait.

The issue that the index combined with a futures contract raises is a problem that every index used to settle a futures contract raises. The contract trades indexes to be valued as far into the future as three years or more in the case of Eurodollar futures. Two of the three parties to the administration of the index are apparently not publicly traded and thus leave the user of the futures contracts to trust the survival and support of one of the three parties, Nasdaq, to sustain index production. While I put the probability of the index or its administrators remaining in place somewhere north of 99%, I would have said the same of LIBOR when Eurodollars were created in 1981. And I was dead wrong about that.

As with LIBOR in 1981, we shrug off the possibility that the index will die. In 1981, the London interbank market was the foundation of the funding of major financial institutions around the globe. We would have scoffed at the idea that an entire financial system could be financed primarily by overnight money.

The underlying weakness of futures index trading

Most markets have failed to pick up on the lessons of LIBOR. If the CME wants a sustainable thriving contract, it should establish, perhaps in cooperation with Nasdaq, a cash market that settles physically. This may sound difficult, but it cannot be more difficult than the physical settlement of the CME’s West Texas crude contract. I notice that at least one veteran of the development of CME’s WTI futures contract is part of the tripartite body that settles the water futures. The WTI crude contract has certainly not been without its problems (the recent short squeeze, for example. You may read about that here.) but CME seemingly has a tight hold on the physical delivery of crude, for now. Not so, however, on water futures.

I come away from the comparison believing that LIBOR had a stronger, more sustainable, index administrator, but a weaker index. Unless California water is rationed at some point, the trading of water will continue and there will be no shortage of market liquidity (sorry). Actually, I think that rationed, non-price distribution of water may well be a problem for the index in the not so distant future.

The cost of OTC index listing

The substantial difference between an OTC listing and a futures market listing is singular. First, futures listing is an event. OTC listing is more of a process. It is useful to distinguish between the initial trading of OTC instruments and the ultimate listing of OTC instruments on a clearing counterparty (CCP). Some of the properties of the two forms of derivatives listing are worthy of note for a potential innovator.

Initial OTC listing. To begin trading an instrument OTC, one only needs to drop the proverbial dime. A phone call on a vetted line to a party willing to enter the OTC index-based instrument is all it takes. But it is hard to forget stories of major bank CEOs who learned after-the-fact of a billion-dollar notional principal amount OTC derivatives transaction, or of those CEOs who were never informed. Perhaps the trading desks are better disciplined now, but I doubt it. There are thousands of these cats and dogs prowling big bank balance sheets.

CCP listing. This occurs after an OTC market has become mature. There are only a few of these. Mainly dollar-denominated interest rate swaps. There are also interest rate swaps denominated in other currencies and credit default swaps as well.

I have no evidence, but doubtless, these OTC contracts are expensive to list. Elsewhere I have argued that these markets are far from safe from major fails in a Lehman-like financial crisis.

To summarize, OTC listing is all but free until listing becomes important. Then OTC listing is located on a CCP and becomes expensive and hazardous.

The implications for a budding financial innovation.

A new financial instrument based on an index can be quickly and effectively launched by a futures exchange. The primary key to the lock of listing is to meet the IOSCO instrument and instrument administration requirements. This is more than nothing, but both Ameribor and the CME’s water index futures have managed (see Ameribor’s IOSCO guideline compliance measures on the website. Look for “methodology” in “resources”). The liquidity requirement seems negotiable.

A new financial platform should be either a nonprofit exchange, when – like MEMX and LTSE – social objectives outweigh financial ones; or an Alternative Trading System (ATS) when there is money to be made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.