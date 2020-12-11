More Signs Of A Potential Short-Term Top (Technically Speaking For 12/10)

It might take four years to replace lost jobs at the current pace of job creation.

Facebook now faces an anti-trust suit:

The Federal Trade Commission and more than 40 states accused Facebook on Wednesday of buying up its rivals to illegally squash competition, and they called for the deals to be unwound, escalating regulators' battle against the biggest tech companies in a way that could remake the social media industry. Federal and state regulators of both parties, who have investigated the company for over 18 months, said in separate lawsuits that Facebook's purchases, especially Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19 billion two years later, eliminated competition that could have one day challenged the company's dominance.

This will be a long and very convoluted case that will take years to resolve. I think the most likely settlement will be some divestment combined with stricter scrutiny of future acquisitions. From an investing perspective, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a key stock, a member of the FANG group whose performance disproportionately affects the major indexes. Two other FANG stocks - Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) - are also in the regulatory crosshairs.

Scott Grannis sees a V-shaped recovery. Grannis is my go-to bullish analyst. Two recent posts make key bullish observations. First, he notes that total global financial assets are now valued at $160 billion:

There's a lot of wealth out there. The global market capitalization of large and liquid stocks and bonds has reached the impressive sum of almost $160 trillion. (Note that this number excludes the market cap of ETFs and ADRs, to avoid double-counting.) Since late 2003, when they first started keeping track of this, the annualized rate of growth of US and global equities has been approximately 7%, which is very much in the same ballpark as the long-term total annualized return rate of US equities (not counting dividends).

In short, there's a lot of wealth out there. He also notes that recovery from the pandemic has been V-shaped. Key to this argument is housing's strength along with China's quick rebound. He makes many good points to keep in mind.

Jared Bernstein makes this key point about the pace of job growth relative to job losses:

Overall, as the figure shows, payrolls remain 9.8 million jobs down from their pre-recession peak. If the pace of gains doesn't speed up from that of November, it would take about 3 years to get back to the pre-pandemic peak. But this is too low a bar because it doesn't factor in job growth that would have occurred had we remained on the earlier trend. Hitting that target at this rate would take 4 years

Assuming this to be correct, that means the economy wouldn't reach full employment until 2024.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

This is an odd performance table. Small and micro-caps are at the top. But they're followed by the long-end of the treasury market. And to add to the confusion, large-cap indexes were near unchanged for the day. While four sectors rallied, only one (energy) had a meaningful gain. On the plus side, communication services and tech were near unchanged - not bad for an industry now under anti-trust threat. Basic materials and industrials - which have done well as a result of the relation trade - were the big losers.

There're more signs on the short-term charts of a short-term topping.

OEF 30-days.

The OEF formed a rounding top on December 8-9 and consolidated losses today right above the initial levels of the December 1 gap higher.

SPY 30-day

The SPY has the same characteristics...

...as does the QQQ.

Smaller-caps may be forming multi-day tops as well. IJH 30-day

The IJF may be forming a head and shoulders top, although the formation isn't' the strongest I've seen. Key to this is the declining momentum reading.

IWC 30-day

Micro-caps might be doing the same thing.

However, the big wild-card right now is the FDA meeting, at which they will decide on the Pfizer vaccine. Since Canada and the UK have already approved it, I think the meeting is more a formality. But a rejection would be one of the most bearish developments possible.

