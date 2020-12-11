We Are Now In Crash Territory

Value is still surprisingly available if you are willing to forego the next big thing and positioning yourself around solid core value stocks can provide a solid base.

Most young investors cannot appreciate just how much a stock can fall when or if the bubble pops.

The amount of exuberance in the market today for select tech, EV and IPO names is approaching 1999-2000 levels.

Wow, if you are young in tech right now, it must make you feel like you simply cannot lose!

You are the next Warren Buffett and you are the smartest person in the room. Your friends are all idiots for not being in the market and you will retire at 35 a multi-millionaire travelling the world.

The above statement is not a judgment on today's youth. These were my thoughts and dreams as a 20-year-old kid as I watched my portfolio double yearly, like clockwork from 1997 to 2000.

I didn't have much in the market at the time, I had been working since I was 14 as a dishwasher saving every penny but watching $20,000 growing to $40,000, then to $80,000 at age 20, certainly can give a person an expectation that these things will continue linearly indefinitely.

My tech companies of choice in 1997? Intel (INTC), Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), Corning (GLW), Cisco (CSCO) along with the now defunct Pets.com and Base 10 Systems among others.

Thankfully, I also had chosen to invest in a few conservative mutual funds as well. However, during the 1997-2000 time frame, any new money I invested went right into my tech holdings. I do not blame myself for this, why wouldn't I add to the companies that were making me rich as a 20 year old.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the above graph (does not include Pets.com, Base 10 or other now defunct companies), things did not work out well at all!

The problem occurred when I began chasing and adding dollar after dollar to my positions.

I looked back in amazement at now ancient age stained account statements and noticed that my original investments were actually at very reasonable prices, some of which would have still been solidly profitable after the crash! The issue was in all the adding and bumping up of my cost basis on all of my holdings.

The thing is that both good companies and bad were all absolutely hammered when the air left the balloon. Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Intel and Corning have all gone on to become fantastic companies and had I bought them all in 1995 (and not chased them up by adding) or in 2002, I would be a very wealthy man right now. Instead I found myself doubling my positions at prices 3 times higher than my original investment.

Now I am not strictly a value investor, I currently have more than my fair share of tech and hyper growth companies but the attached picture is of my watch list this afternoon.

Source: My iPhone

This level of ridiculousness is clearly not sustainable and not healthy for the markets!

Look, Airbnb (ABNB), Snowflake (SNOW) and C3.ai (AI) may end up becoming fantastic companies, and I would love to invest in all 3. However, it will take years if not decades for these companies to grow into the current valuations placed on them, exactly like it took decades for Microsoft, Cisco and Intel to grow into the expectations we all had for them in 2000.

To be clear, I am a proud owner of more than a few companies that also RSVP'd to the bubble party. The Trade Desk (TTD), Fastly (FSLY), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), MercadoLibre (MELI), Coupa Software (COUP), Twilio (TWLO) among many others.

The key for me here is not chasing them and balancing these companies with a corresponding value company.

All of my current bubble company participants I am proud to say that I am very comfortable with my entry prices:

Trade Desk - cost basis $193 Fastly - cost basis $45 MercadoLibre - cost basis $294 Coupa Software - cost basis $161 Twilio - cost basis $104

I have committed to not making the same errors as I did during the 2000 bubble. If this causes me to miss out on some of the fun, so be it, I am playing with much larger numbers now and risking an 80% decline is not something I am prepared to do.

Correspondingly I am not willing to sell my current positions at these prices because I do believe the future to be bright for my chosen companies and creating a taxable event on a company I want to own long term does not make sense.

The more my bubble stocks rise, the more I invest new money in value to balance out my portfolio.

Some recent adds for me have been:

AT&T (T) - $29 Unilever (UL) - $58 Philip Morris (PM) - $78 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - $140 General Mills (GIS) - $58

I certainly understand that pulling the trigger on a purchase of AT&T or Philip Morris kind of feels like kissing your sister when your nephew is bragging about a 300% return on cryptocurrency and Lemonade (LMND). However, take solace that when the eventual crash does come, not only will your value in these names likely be shielded, you can also shift through the rubble and either add to your tech positions that are back in the "good buy" zone or pick up your nephew's Lemonade shares at a 90% discount.

Data by YCharts

Above is a chart of the value names I chose from the same period of 1997-2002 (I substituted Altria (MO) for Philip Morris) and as you can see only AT&T suffered a decline (AT&T was caught up in the bubble to an extent), the rest would have preserved your capital completely along with providing ample dividend income along the way.

I am not and have never been an advocate of holding large amounts of cash. To me, it is a wasted asset. What I am proposing is that if you have large gains in your tech high flyers with cash to invest, just do not add!

Use value companies as a place to park your new money, then wait for nature to take its course. There is absolutely zero shame in earning a solid 5-8% return on your money even if you chose to keep these companies indefinitely.

The market is and will be all about sentiment right now. Tech and IPOs can do no wrong and value can do no right. It may not be this year or next year but at some point I am willing to bet that my AT&T shares will be a funding source to pick up a few hundred shares of Snowflake at $80, Datadog (DDOG) at $40 and Okta (OKTA) at $120.

Thanks for reading and good luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD, MELI, TWLO, COUP, FSLY, MSFT, GLW, CSCO, PM, GIS, T, UL, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: "This is not a solicitation to buy or sell a specific security nor is it to be construed as investment advice, please contact your licensed financial and tax advisor for advice to your specific situation"