My valuation suggests Ferrari shares currently trade at a 30% discount to the value of the growing franchise. I like the stock for its high-visibility, high-quality, and low-risk growth.

Its extremely-profitable growth track record through sunny and rainy conditions confirms Ferrari to be a perennial compounder for GARP investors.

Ferrari has successfully built the world’s strongest luxury and premium brand. Brand, pricing power, and rising economies of scale give it a durable competitive advantage.

"Ferrari in a league of its own claiming title of world’s strongest luxury & premium brand." - Brand Finance

The other day, when I explained a new idea about a mining operation in a northeastern African country to an investor, he pensively said he'd be happy to hear about how to make money off the trend that the superrich keep getting richer, although he did not dislike the mining idea.

In investing, few things are more rewarding than riding the coattails of a durable trend. So, I dug a little deeper. It turns out the top 1% has not only been getting richer but also at a speed faster than the GDP. I also learned numerous new rich dudes were being minted every year, especially in Asia. The superrich is indeed a rapidly-growing consumer group for investors to tap into.

Long story short, I eventually landed on the idea of Ferrari N.V. (RACE). Let's see if Ferrari can act as the investment vehicle to help us make some money off the superrich.

It's all about the brand

Ferrari is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer; it was founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939 and produced the first Ferrari-badged car in 1947.

Enzo sold 50% of Ferrari in 1969 and an additional 40% in 1988, both to Fiat S.p.A. while retaining 10% for his son Piero Ferrari.

In October 2014, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) started a spin-off process of Ferrari, and subsequently sold 10% of Ferrari shares in an IPO on the NYSE, raising US$900 million at US$52 per share, with the remainder distributed to Fiat Chrysler shareholders.

As of 2020, Ferrari is 10% owned by Piero, 22.91% held by Exor N.V. (OTCPK:EXXRF), which is in turn controlled by the Agnelli family of Italy, and 67.09% held by the public.

Prancing Horse

Brands are identifiable product images that find a residence in the minds of consumers and, from there, affect their behavior in ways beneficial to the brand owner. Although the brand may be an essential element of the perceived value of a product, the brand by itself may not assure its owner profitability. That's because as with any other forms of assets, initial and sustaining investments have to be made to establish, maintain, and grow a brand. If investing in the brand fails to generate any excess profits, then the brand has little value (see here). Most automaker brands do not make their owners more profitable than their industry rivals, with only a few exceptions, of which Ferrari is one.

The iconic 'Prancing Horse' symbolizes Italian luxury, exclusivity, performance, and design and quality. Brand Finance ranked Ferrari as the world’s strongest luxury and premium brand with a Brand Strength Index score of 94.1 out of 100 and a corresponding elite AAA+ brand strength rating. Alex Haigh of Brand Finance said,

"The embodiment of luxury, Ferrari continues to be admired and desired around the world, and its outstanding brand strength reflects this. It is no wonder that many consumers, who might never own a Ferrari car, want a bag or a watch emblazoned with the Prancing Horse, but it is also crucial that management remain at the steering wheel of the brand’s future and maintain its exclusive positioning by monitoring the licensing output closely."

Brand value

Although Ferrari booked approximately US$1.7 billion of goodwill and intangible assets as of the 3Q2020 (Table 1), Brand Finance pegged its brand value at US$9.1 billion as of October 2020 for the US$41 billion (enterprise value) company.

Table 1. The balance sheet of Ferrari as of September 30, 2020. Source.

So, what makes Ferrari so special?

Ferrari is a legend built on decades of sporting successes. Ferrari competed in more than 900 Grand Prix and remain the only constructor to have taken part in every single edition of the Formula 1 World Championship since its launch in 1950. Scuderia Ferrari has the most Formula 1 Grand Prix wins (238) among all constructors - as a matter of fact, 56 more than the runner-up (see here).

Ferrari designers and engineers are reportedly so dedicated to their work that they willingly work overtime and long hours to deliver technological innovations and to experiment through countless iterations of minute improvements for mechanical performance and perfection in aesthetic style (including the vrooming sound of the engine). Only passion can bring out such devotion from the employees. Generations of Ferrari designers, engineers, and workers poured their unblemished love of performance and perfection into the designing, engineering, and production of the highest-quality, highest-performance Ferrari cars, which end up giving the clients visceral pleasure in driving.

Scarcity marketing

Apple (AAPL) may be known for deprivation marketing these days; but many years ago, Enzo had established Ferrari's golden rule of scarcity marketing: always sell one car less than the market demands. There are three hallmarks of Ferrari's marketing strategy, i.e., constrained product supply, high (appreciating, in many cases) residual values, and brilliant outreach programs, all designed to create an air of exclusivity.

Ferrari usually carries no more than a dozen models across a wide spectrum of technical specifications. For example, as of end-2020, it has an 11 model line-up that includes Ferrari 812 GTS; F8 Spider; Portofino M; Roma; F8 Tributo; SF90 Stradale; 488 Pista; 488 Spider; 812 Superfast; GTC4Lusso; and GTC4Lusso T. Ferrari will only make a limited number of cars in each model, with so many rich guys wanting to own one. By holding back the gratification of immediate revenue on the part of Ferrari, it also deprives its customers on a long waiting list. In marketing strategy, Ferrari does differ from competing brands such as Aston Martin or Porsche.

Disloyal owners who flipped a limited edition Ferrari for quick profits are rumored to be banned for life. Those who have demonstrated their loyalty over the course of many years may be invited to buy a limited edition Ferrari, the value of which typically multiplies in the secondary market due to the rarity.

Ferrari does not do direct advertising or self-promotion; for the most part, it just let its cars speak for themselves.

As part of its marketing strategy, Ferrari gets a lot of publicity from Formula 1 racing; better yet, its Formula 1 racing team pulls in sponsorship agreements and takes a cut from the Formula 1 World Championship commercial revenue.

Ferrari also signs merchandising and licensing agreements with select partners to develop lines of Ferrari-branded products that are sold both online and in approximately 50 retail Ferrari (franchised and owned) stores and over 160 authorized dealers. Ferrari also signed licensing deals to allow the creation of Ferrari museums (Maranello and Modena, Italy) and theme parks, currently including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Ferrari Land in Spain, with new locations in China and North America being considered.

Ferrari has been good at creating a sense of community by organizing a plethora of initiatives for its clients, both in Maranello where its headquarters are located, and across the world. It reaches out to its client base through quarterly magazines and digital letters, and marketing events disguised in the form of driving or racing events, which are actually paid for by the participants themselves.

Formula 1 racing, brand licensing, museums and theme parks, and events are mutually reinforcing; they, in combination, serve to support and spread the Ferrari brand, all at little cost to Ferrari itself. Compare Ferrari's low-cost yet effective marketing strategy with the capital-intensive advertising of the other automakers.

Profitable growth

Topline

Ferrari has two ways to effectuate revenue expansion: sell more Prancing Horse-badged cars without crashing the unit price, or raise the average price tag without losing sales volume. Ferrari managed to sell more cars while raising the prices.

Ferrari car sales volume grew at a CAGR of 12.0% from 1947 to 2019, which slowed down to 6.4% in 2013-2019 (Fig. 1). Ferrari car sales are more or less in line with the general trend of luxury car sales, which are expected to grow at a CAGR of up to 7% against the backdrop of global light vehicle sales growth at a CAGR of 3.6% and even slower growth in the long term.

Fig. 1. Ferrari car sales by year. Source: Laurentian Research, based on information sourced from Ferrari releases.

The cars and spare parts revenue per car sold, which can be used to approximate the average price of Ferrari cars, increased from Euro 236,429 to Euro 305,124, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2013 to the first nine months of 2020 (Fig. 2). This is substantially higher than the inflation rate in the European Union during this time, which ranges between 0.11% and 1.85%. It follows Ferrari has demonstrated pricing power during these 7+ years.

Fig. 2. Average Ferrari car price. Source: Laurentian Research, based on information sourced from Ferrari releases.

Between car sales volume expansion (at a CAGR of 6.4%) and price raises (at a CAGR of 3.4%), Ferrari grew cars and spare parts revenue at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2013 to 2019. It increased the sponsorship, commercial and brand revenue at a CAGR of 4.6%. The engine sales and revenue from financial services and the management of the Mugello racetrack, which in combination accounts for 7.2% of the total revenue, have been highly volatile and did not show appreciable growth. Altogether, Ferrari achieved revenue growth at a CAGR of 5.4% (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The revenues, gross profit, EBITDA, operating income, net income, and FCF for Ferrari from 2012 to the first 9 months in 2020. Source: Laurentian Research, based on information sourced from Ferrari releases.

The global auto market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% (see here), while the luxury car market segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2-5.8% (see here and here). If Ferrari can keep the cars and spare parts revenue growth momentum as seen in the last few years, it will be growing considerably faster than the overall luxury car market segment.

Profitability

For a low-volume manufacturer like Ferrari, the scale-up of operations can have an extraordinary impact on its cost structure and margins, thanks to economies of scale.

As car sales volume increased from 2012 onward at a CAGR of 6.4%, the cost of goods sold only expanded at 3.8%, G&A at 2.7%, R&D at 4.7% (Fig. 1). As a result, the gross income grew at a CAGR of 7.2%, the EBITDA at 10.4%, operating income at 12.8%, and net income at 14.8%; due to consistent share buyback, EPS grew at a CAGR of 15.2%. This is a classic case of the snowball effect that I described previously in reference to wide-moat businesses being able to magnify growth rates from revenue, via operating income and net income, to EPS. Ferrari was also able to convert over 100% of the net income into FCF, reflective the high quality of its profits. As a result of high FCF conversion, Ferrari grew FCF at a CAGR of 15.2% during this time (Fig. 3).

From 2012 to 2019, the margins were on a rising trend. By 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Ferrari boasts an EBITDA margin of 29.5%, an operating margin of 24.4%, a net margin of 18.5%, and a FCF margin of 25.3% (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The margins for Ferrari from 2012 to the last twelve months. Source: Laurentian Research, based on information sourced from Ferrari releases.

Ferrari achieved a respectable ROE of 30.0% in 2019, which was achieved while the company reduced debt leverage (Table 2).

Table 2. Dupont analysis of Ferrari from 2012 to the first 9 months in 2020. Source: Laurentian Research, based on information sourced from Ferrari releases.

In summary, in its 70+ years of history, Ferrari has remained in its circle of competence - luxury sports carmaking. As its recent track record shows, Ferrari is able to grow the business, without resorting to M&A and extremely profitably. The business is extraordinarily resilient as it has proven with the profitable 2Q2020. This is clearly a high-margin business; the company returned >30% on equity prior to the pandemic and managed to stay profitable even as the sky fell in the 2Q2020. Its ROIC was as high as 18.73%, versus a WACC of 6.23%, as of recently. I believe all of these are a strong indication of Ferrari's durable competitive advantage in the niche of luxury sports car manufacturing.

Looking ahead

I believe Ferrari will continue to post profitable growth at least in the medium term. Luxury sports cars are a strongly-growing market segment (CAGR 5.2-5.8%). No luxury automakers are better positioned than Ferrari to capture a sliver of that market segment.

In the Asia-Pacific region, where the superrich population undergoes the fastest growth, Ferrari's market penetration seems to be low relative to other luxury brands, e.g., LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF)(Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. A comparison of revenue by region for LVMH and Ferrari, modified fom this source and this source.

Ferrari cars still have a large headroom for further price increases as compared with competing brands (see here). I am sure Ferrari will continue to tap into its pricing power, and benefit from economies of scale as it scales up car sales. Consequently, profits are expected to keep growing.

Valuation

To secure an adequate margin of safety on the way in, we need to estimate the intrinsic value of Ferrari.

According to the intellectual framework of Bruce Greenwald et al., three estimates can be made regarding the intrinsic value of Ferrari:

The asset reproduction cost under free entry;

The earnings power value from the current competitive advantage; and

The value of the growing franchise within the realm of that competitive advantage (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The three-tiered valuation framework of Bruce Greenwald et al. Source.

Asset value

For an imaginary new entrant - let's call it Irarref - to reproduce the assets of going-concern Ferrari with the same functionalities would need US$27.03 billion, according to my estimate. That entails reproducing three main assets:

To create a brand of similar power to Ferrari's, it takes US$9.1 billion.

I assume our aspirant luxury sports automaker Irarref will need to spend at least 5 years of R&D at Ferrari's intensity as in 2019 - which comes to approximately US$3.9 billion - to climb the learning curve, build the design and engineering capability, and attain production know-how, considering it took Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) some 17 years to get where it is today.

Tesla spent approximately US$2 billion to build its Gigafactory 3 in China less a test facility, I reckon Irarref will need to spend at least US$1.4 billion to construct a plant plus a test facility in Italy, where land is expensive.

Backing out sundry liabilities, we arrive at a reproduction cost of US$12.64 billion or US$68 per share. That's how much it takes to duplicate a copy of Ferrari.

Earnings power value (i.e., EPV)

First, we need to adjust the earnings for one-time charges, for discrepancies between depreciation and amortization (or D&A) and maintenance CapEx, and for business cycles. I estimate Ferrari would have made adjusted earnings of US$1,054 million in 2020. Then, at a cost of capital of 6.23%, its earnings power value comes to US$16.68 billion or US$90 per share.

The US$4.04 billion (or US$22 per share) surplus of the EPV over the reproduction cost is called the franchise value, which is how much the competitive advantage of Ferrari is currently worth.

Value of the growing franchise

Supposing Ferrari will generate the same amount of quarterly FCF in 2021 as in the 3Q2020 due to the comeback of the pandemic, grow FCF at a CAGR of 15.22% (average for 2012-2019) in the next 9 years, and enter 3% per year terminal growth thereafter, we arrive at a discounted cash flow of US$59.28 billion. Net debt subtracted, the value of the growing Ferrari franchise is estimated at US$57.45 billion or US$310 per share.

The current share price is at a 30% discount relative to the estimated intrinsic value for the growing franchise. Of the intrinsic value, some US$40.77 billion (US$220 per share) or 70% of the total value, is attributable to growth alone.

Ferrari shares currently change hands at approximately US$215 per share, which is substantially higher than the reproduction cost of US$68 per share or the earnings power value of US$90 per share. The market prices in some US$125 of growth.

It is no accident that Ferrari manages to capture so much value of growth. The following reasons justify that:

Firstly, Ferrari pursues growth in the niche of luxury sports car manufacturing where it has established a sustainable competitive advantage - on the back of the strongest brand in the luxury sports carmaking. It never wanders out of its chosen niche, a familiar territory where it enjoys pricing power.

Secondly, Ferrari's top-line growth is of high quality because it leads to ever-greater profits. It does not chase revenue expansion at the expense of profitability.

Thirdly, Ferrari has nearly unlimited potential to continue to grow within that niche, thanks to the rapidly expanding superrich cohort and the low market penetration of Ferrari cars, especially in emerging Asia. I believe its growth in the medium-term is highly visible.

Lastly but importantly, Ferrari's growth is of relatively low risk, because it uses a historically-tested operational formula - in contrast to those that have to expand into uncharted waters every few years just to keep the momentum of growth.

Risks

I believe the greatest risk faced by Ferrari is the possibility of changing customer taste as demographics shifts. In response to rising environmentalism, the company is devoting quite a lot of resources to developing hybrid/electric Ferraris.

Some analysts think moving to EV might help the company realize very significant cost savings (see here); but I believe Ferrari's main challenge is not to lose all the excitement, sensation, and pleasure as one would feel driving an ICE Ferrari, including the unique vrooming sound (see here). In spite of the uncertainties in the pivot to EV, no luxury sports carmakers are better positioned than Ferrari to get it right. The hybrid SF90 Stradale is said to have begun attracting younger consumers compared to other models, which is surely a good sign (see here).

Investor takeaways

Investing in Ferrari is my preferred way of riding the coattails of the trend of the rich getting richer. Ferrari has successfully built the world’s strongest luxury and premium brand. On the back of that powerful brand, aided by pricing power and expanding economies of scale, Ferrari has been able to deliver consistent, extremely-profitable growth. Its wide moat survived the coronavirus pandemic undamaged. My in-depth analysis confirms Ferrari commands a durable competitive advantage and is a bona fide perennial compounder for capital appreciation investors.

Ceteris paribus, Ferrari's dividend yield to cost (i.e., dividends divided by entry price) can expand to the neighborhood of 7-17% in 15-20 years. That means this stock can evolve into a great dividend growth investment for those whose retirement is 15-20 years away.

My valuation suggests Ferrari shares currently trade at a 30% discount to the value of the growing franchise. As a GARP play with nearly secular growth, Ferrari does look attractive. Normally, I am reluctant to pay for any growth-based value and I prefer to buy at a price not much higher than the earnings power value. However, Ferrari is exceptional for its high-visibility, high-quality, and low-risk growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.