The company's key catalyst for 2021 will be the interim data releases from IDE196/binimetinib combination therapy and IDE196 monotherapy therapeutics each reporting from its Phase 1/2 trials.

IDEAYA has grown rapidly since its IPO in 2019, forming both the GSK partnership in 2020 and its first revenues in 3Q 2020 ($9M) with expected 2021 revenues of $34.6 million.

The company has two clinical phase therapeutics and six others in the pre-clinical/IND phase. It has two promising collaborations ongoing with Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline worth $3 billion in potential milestone payments.

Introduction: What is IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.?

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) is an oncology specialist focused on precision medicine aiming to utilize molecular diagnostics to develop targeted therapeutics with a research focus on synthetic lethality. Its approach is based on small molecule drug discovery (e.g., small molecule inhibitors, protein degraded modalities, amongst others) with selective translational biomarkers tailored to certain patient populations.

Founded in 2015 in San Francisco, IDEAYA is a small firm (58 employees) with large ambitions equating it to its modest market cap of ca $490 million (December 2020).

Products/Pipeline: IDEAYA has two clinical phase therapeutics and six others in the pre-clinical/IND phase. The company has three collaborations ongoing with Pfizer (PFE), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Cancer Research UK, opening the door to approximately $3 billion in potential cash milestones. Its pipeline is broken up into two distinct programs, the Synthetic Lethality Program and the Kinase Program, with primary indications being cancer-related (e.g., solid tumors). Its lead therapeutics are IDE397 for solid tumors, and IDE196, a PKC inhibitor for various cancer-related indications, including skin cancer.

Management: IDEAYA has been led since inception (2015) by Yujiro Hata, a Wharton-MBA alumnus with over 20 years of experience building companies. He successfully led the May 2019 IPO and formed the GSK partnership in June 2020. Before IDEAYA, he served from 2015-2018 as an Executive in Residence, an in-between-companies position, at 5AM Ventures, a leading life-sciences VC Firm. From 2014 to 2015, he gained operational experience as COO of Flexus Biosciences, later acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Additionally, he has gained experience across biotech roles from Head of Strategy at Ontex Group (ONXX), Business Development at Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) (protease inhibitors experience), and McKinsey. Overall, it seems he brings the necessary business background to develop IDEAYA into a leading biotech firm.

Financial position: IDEAYA IPO'ed in 2019 and has since been rapidly growing. In 2020, the company formed the GSK partnership and achieved first time revenues in 3Q 2020 worth $9 million. Analysts expect 2020's revenues to grow to $15.8 million by year-end and $34.6 million (+119% y/y) by 2021. After successive capital raises and private placements (e.g., August's PP with GSK), IDEAYA has progressed its cash basis to a promising sum of $279 million (3Q 2020), up from $99 million at FYE 2019. Additionally, the only serious liabilities are the $91 million from unearned revenue. Analysts estimate profitability to be reached by December 2026.

Risk discussion: As with any biotech, investors should be aware of the heightened risk associated. IDEAYA's stock price will be extremely volatile due to the heavy reliance on IDE196, its lead therapeutic which has complicated origins after IDEAYA acquired global rights from Novartis (NVS). Trading at 5.23x premium to the sector on a price/sales basis and 2.41x on an EV/Sales basis, investors are not buying a cheap stock and should be aware the upside can be limited if further results beyond expectations are not achieved. The cash basis and partnerships provide a margin of safety, but as with any significantly advanced science, there is a high risk of failure, especially from early-stage clinical trials. Investors should be equipped to manage fluctuations between the 52-week range of $3.03-18.57, which represents a significant, but albeit unlikely downside of -82%, or at least to post-GSK lows (e.g., $11.41/share, a -35% downside).

Investment thesis: IDEAYA has come onto a strong start in 2020, entering with the new GSK partnership which included an equity private placement of $20 million and common stock issuances bringing cash to $279 million, several years' worth of runway on the current pipeline. On the clinical trial front, 2021 will be a critical year of returns with IDE397 aiming to finish IND in December 2020 and initiate Phase 1 in 2021, IDE196 entering into 3 potential Phase 2 indications by FYE 2021 across various combination and monotherapy usages, and PARG / Polθ aiming to both launch their IND applications in 2021. Pfizer and GSK's collaboration agreements with IDEAYA together bring a sense of security to such an early-stage pipeline, and $100 million upfront from GSK isn't a small sum. This grants investors a discount on the scientific risk, while keeping the upside of an early-stage pipeline transitioning to mid-stage. Although IDEAYA's strategy of advancing a large simultaneous pipeline of combo/monotherapies will present delayed upside, if and when it occurs, it will be sizeable.

In the short term, investors can still expect milestone payments/clinical trial progress to return them with a potential 1-year upside of 34% to a price target of $23.10 by FYE 2021.

Pipeline and partnerships

Lead Candidate (1): IDE196, a PKC inhibitor, is IDEAYA's lead candidate undergoing several simultaneous clinical trials as both a combination and monotherapy. Originally developed by Novartis, IDE196's exclusive worldwide license was obtained by IDEAYA in September 2018, and according to their agreement, IDEAYA controls all future rights, except Novartis' ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial.

IDE196 is a protein kinase C ("PK-C") inhibitor for genetically defined cancers with GNAQ or GNA11 mutations, which cover metastatic uveal melanoma ("MUM"), skin melanoma, and various other solid tumors. IDEAYA's clinical trial strategy with IDE196 is to develop it independently as a monotherapy (non-MUM cancers with GNAQ or GNA11 mutations, having observed already one confirmed partial response - 1/4) and as a combination therapy under a collaboration with Pfizer in MUM with binimetinib, a selective inhibitor of MEK, which is a central kinase in the tumor MAPK pathway, and finally as a therapy with crizotinib, a cancer drug functioning as an anaplastic lymphoma kinase ("ALK") and ROS1 (c-ros oncogene 1) inhibitor.

IDE196 / Binimetinib Combination Therapy: In June 2020, IDEAYA initiated a combination arm of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for IDE196 with binimetinib in collaboration with Pfizer. They are currently testing for safety and efficacy in a dose-escalation study for patients with MUM. If tolerability and preliminary efficacy are established for IDE196 / Binimetinib, the next steps would be to evaluate it for patients with other solid tumors outside of uveal melanoma (e.g., skin melanoma).

The trial is continuing enrollment, and IDEAYA expects in 1Q 2021 for combination expansion.

IDE196 Monotherapy: In June 2019, the company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate IDE 196 as monotherapy for solid tumors (with the GNAQ/GNA11 mutations) in a basket trial design (a trial for testing patients with several different types of cancers associated with the same biomarker).

IDEAYA has completed enrollment in MUM and is enrolling non-MUM solid tumors, identifying already that cohort expansion criteria have been met in skin melanoma. The company is actively enrolling in the Phase 2 cohort expansion. For the 4 evaluable patients, as of August 1, a 100% disease control rate was observed and one confirmed partial response. IDEAYA can now enroll 15 additional skin melanoma patients for a total planned enrollment of 24 patients.

As of November 2020, the company has enrolled 7 patients with non-MUM solid tumors, including 6 with skin melanoma, and expects to disclose interim data from its monotherapy Phase 1/2 basket trial in 2021.

Next update: IDEAYA expects interim data from both the IDE196 / binimetinib combination therapy and IDE196 monotherapy Phase 1/2 portions in 2021.

Promising Candidate (2): IDE397 is IDEAYA's lead IND-stage methionine adenosyltransferase 2a ("MAT2a") inhibitor therapeutic for solid tumors with MTAP deletions (15% of total solid tumor patients). IDE397 is run in collaboration with GSK. Interestingly, IDEAYA is testing pre-IND with solid-tumor xenograft ("PDX") models showcasing preliminary results of in-vivo efficacy of tumor growth inhibition, including in non-small cell lung cancer. The strategy moving forward would be for IDEAYA to lead research and development of IDE397 through early clinical development.

IDEAYA has completed the in-life phase of GLP-compliant toxicology studies in various species. The company expects to submit its IND for IDE397 in December 2020 and anticipates initiation of phase 1 (monotherapy) in 1H 2021.

Next update: IDEAYA expects to submit its IND for IDE397 in December 2020 and anticipates initiation of a phase 1 study (monotherapy) in 1H 2021.

Other therapeutic updates:

IDE196 + MEK: Planning for first patient in June 2020

IDE196 + cMET: Planning for first patient in December 2020 / Early 2021

PARG: Development candidate expected in 2021 (IND Phase)

Polθ: Development candidate expected in 2021 (IND Phase)

For more information regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic lines, please see the November 2020 Corporate Presentation.

Financial position

Revenue/costs: IDEAYA generated its first revenues in 2019 ($9 million in 3Q 2020), a seemingly quick development since the IPO in May 2019. The $9 million came from the July 2020 GSK Collaboration Agreement becoming effective and the recognition of earnings from pre-clinical/Phase 1 monotherapy R&D for IDE397 (MAT2A program), as well as additional research services for the Polθ and WRN programs. Further revenue is expected from the GSK Collaboration outlining potential preclinical, clinical, and other sales milestones for each of IDEAYA's licensed products stipulated. Analysts expect this revenue growth to continue reaching $15.8 million in 2020 and +119% in 2021, reaching $34.6 million. Profitability is, of course, not expected in the short to medium term, but some analysts expect profitability by December 2026 after several successful late-stage clinical developments and potential royalties thereafter, particularly the GSK partnership bringing 50/50 US profit split for IDE397's MAT2A and WRN with potential tiered high-single digit to low teens double-digit royalties. IDEAYA has already come out and stated there are $3 billion in potential milestone payments from Pfizer and GSK, and I see a portion of that likely to be attained in the following 2-3 years.

Balance sheet composition

IDEAYA is managing its financial position quite well, tapping into several lucrative partnerships, including the GSK Collaboration for IDE397, which brought in $100 million cash upfront and a $20 million equity investment (private placement). The above activities and additional capital raise in 2020 brought the company's cash to $279 million as of 3Q 2020, outlining several years of operational funding (based on a tiered short-term cash burn of $45 million and upwards). On the liabilities side, IDEAYA is stable, with few outflows not related to operational expenditures, including a minuscule $7 million in debt and another $7 million in short-term expenses/accounts payable, both fully manageable. All in all, investors should not be concerned over short-term liquidity issues, but can reasonably expect some stock dilutions moving forward, particularly towards the end of each clinical phase trial.

Valuation

(Table Source: Self-created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - IDYA)

After incorporating analyst estimates, IDEAYA is slightly overvalued per its financial basis, but as with any early-stage biotech, that is understandable. With approximately 43% of the stock value coming from the company's balance sheet (on the above valuation), we can see that investors have a margin of safety on successive declines below net value ($9.35/share), but the upside is shrouded in expected milestone payments / clinical progress for IDE 397, primarily.

It can be understood that compared to other biotech investments, IDEAYA is a higher-risk one, highlighting a weighted negative downside in both 2020 and 2021, but it unlikely to play out as such, in my opinion.

In summary, I expect IDEAYA to perform in the optimistic range with a +34% upside in 2021 at a 1-year price target of $23.10/share.

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

IDE397 IND initiation announcement in December 2020 and the initiation announcement for its phase 1 (monotherapy) in 1H 2021.

IDE196 / binimetinib & IDE 196 (monotherapy) Phase 1/2 interim data release in 2021.

IDE196 + cMET: First patient dosing in December 2020 / Early 2021

PARG: Launch of their development candidate in 2021 (IND Phase)

Polθ: Launch of their development candidate in 2021 (IND Phase)

Conclusion

IDEAYA still seems to be in the early stages for investment from serious money, but it has the right potential makeup. With two impressive partnerships from GSK and Pfizer, the science across its two programs - Synthetic Lethality & Kinase - seems to be validated, though the reasoning behind Novartis releasing IDE196 should be monitored, both on its Phase 1 and IDEAYA's. The $279 million in cash is well more than the early-stage pipeline requires and adds a margin of safety towards early investors aiming to watch the trials develop, with the science being the principal risk. Investors should aim to further understand the critical pitch of targeting GNAQ/11 mutations and the realm of uncertainty regarding IDE196, but in the short term for risk-seeking investors who aim to be rewarded, IDEAYA Biosciences is a good play in 2021.

In summary, I project IDEAYA Biosciences as a Buy at a 1-year price target of $23.10 (+34% upside).

