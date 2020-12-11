Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

The largest three positions are JD.com, Microsoft, and Sunrun and they add up to ~25% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Tiger Global’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/16/2020. Please visit our Tracking Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves in Q2 2020.

Chase Coleman’s 13F portfolio value increased ~38% this quarter from $25.79B to $35.53B. Recent 13F reports have shown around 75 positions. 36 of those are significantly large (more than 0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are JD.com, Microsoft Corporation, Sunrun, Facebook, and Amazon.com. Together, they add up to ~36% of the entire 13F portfolio.

Prior to founding Tiger Global Management in 2001, Chase Coleman was the technology analyst at Tiger Management from 1997 to 2000, making him a bona fide “tiger cub”. To know more about Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Management, check out Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

New Stakes:

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) and GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX): These are small new stakes established this quarter. Snowflake had an IPO in September. Shares started trading at ~$240 and currently goes for ~$373.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Increases:

JD.com (JD) & Calls: JD was a ~5M share position first purchased in Q4 2014 at prices between $23.50 and $27. The next two quarters saw the position built up to a huge ~70M share position (~25% of the 13F portfolio at the time) at prices between $24 and $38. H2 2018 had also seen a ~42% increase at prices between $19.25 and $39.50. It is their largest 13F position at ~11% of the portfolio (~52M shares). The stock is now at $81.71. This quarter saw a ~2% stake increase.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): MSFT is a top three position at 6.76% of the portfolio. It was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $57 and $63 and increased by ~400% in Q2 2017 at prices between $65 and $72. Q1 2018 also saw a ~38% stake increase at prices between $85 and $97. There was a ~15% further increase in Q2 2019. Q4 2019 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $135 and $159. The stock is now at ~$211. Last two quarters have seen minor increases.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): AMZN is currently a large (top five) 13F stake at 5.36% of the portfolio. The position was established in Q2 & Q3 2015 at prices between $370 and $540. Q1 2016 had seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between $482 and $676. The following quarter saw a ~40% increase at prices between $586 and $728. There was a ~38% selling in Q4 2018 at prices between $1344 and $2013. Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 had seen another ~22% reduction at prices between ~$1700 and ~$2170. The stock is now at ~$3101. Last two quarters have seen minor increases.

Note: AMZN has seen a previous round-trip in the portfolio. A 1M share stake purchased in 2010 in the low-100s price range was disposed in Q1 2014 in the high-300s realizing huge gains.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD): PDD is a ~3% position that saw a ~175% stake increase in Q4 2019 at prices between $31.25 and $43.50. This quarter saw a ~135% stake increase at prices between ~$74 and ~$97. The stock is now at ~$154.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): CRWD is a ~3% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between ~$55 and ~$105 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$180. This quarter saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$97 and ~$144.

Peloton Interactive (PTON): PTON is a 2.17% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $19.50 and $33.50. Last quarter saw a ~28% stake increase at prices between $26.75 and $58.50. There was another ~45% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$59 and ~$101. It currently trades well above those ranges at ~$118.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and Zoom Video (ZM): These two positions were increased substantially this quarter. NOW is a ~2% of the portfolio position that saw a stake doubling this quarter at prices between ~$402 and ~$500. The stock currently trades at ~$538. The 2.41% ZM stake saw a ~50% stake increase over the last two quarters at prices between ~$114 and ~$501. It is now at ~$398.

Workday Inc. (WDAY): WDAY is a 2.24% of the portfolio stake built this year at prices between ~$114 and ~$244 and the stock currently trades at ~$218.

Uber Technologies (UBER): The 1.60% of the portfolio UBER stake goes back to funding rounds in 2015. UBER started trading at $41.50 and is currently at $54.35. Q4 2019 saw a ~225% stake increase at prices between $26 and $33.75. There was a ~55% selling next quarter at prices between ~$15 and ~$41 while this quarter saw a similar increase at prices between $29.50 and $38.

Atlassian Corp plc (TEAM): TEAM is a 1.41% portfolio stake that saw a ~150% stake increase in Q4 2019 at prices between $108 and $133. There was a ~85% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$161 and ~$197. The stock currently trades at ~$227.

MasterCard Inc. (MA): The very small 0.69% MA stake saw a ~15% stake increase this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): BABA is a 3.70% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $78.50 and $109. The position had since wavered. Q3 2019 saw a ~80% stake increase at prices between $154 and $183 while next quarter there was a ~55% selling at prices between $162 and $216. There was a ~28% stake increase in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$175 and ~$230. The stock currently trades at ~$265. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Salesforce.com (CRM): CRM is a 1.62% position. It was purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $93 and $109 and increased by just over 200% next quarter at prices between $104 and $128. Q4 2019 saw the stake reduced by ~70% at prices between $142 and $165 while next quarter there was a ~50% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$124 and ~$193. That was followed with a stake doubling last quarter at prices between ~$134 and ~$192. It now goes for ~$223. This quarter saw a minor ~2% trimming.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): The 1.32% TWLO stake was established in Q1 2019 at prices between $81 and $136. Q4 2019 saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $91 and $117. It is now at ~$335. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL): The 1.19% of the portfolio PYPL stake was purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $96 and $110 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$215. Last three quarters have seen minor trimming.

Kept Steady:

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): The top three 6.46% of the portfolio RUN stake had seen consistent buying since Q2 2018 when around 8M shares were purchased at prices between $8.50 and $14. Q2 2019 saw a ~18% stake increase at prices between $14 and $20. That was followed with a roughly one-third increase next quarter at around ~$17 per share average cost. The stock is currently at $57.58.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 19.5M shares (9.9% of the business). This is compared to 29.8M shares in the 13F report. The selling happened in the high-70s price range.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The large (top five) 6.45% FB stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $115 and $132. The buying continued thru Q2 2019 at prices up to ~$200. Q4 2019 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $175 and $208. The stock currently trades at ~$277.

Note: Facebook has seen a previous roundtrip in the portfolio. A pre-IPO investment of ~54M shares was sold out by Q4 2012. The trade generated over $1B in profits.

Apollo Global Management (APO): APO is a large 4.27% portfolio position first purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $19.50 and $24.50 and increased by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $24 and $28.50. Q4 2018 also saw a ~9% stake increase. The stock is now at $47.53. Q1 2020 saw a ~10% reduction at ~$49.

Note: Tiger Global’s ownership stake is at ~15%.

Carvana Inc. (CVNA): CVNA is a 3.77% portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $30 and $60 and increased by ~38% next quarter at prices between $58 and $75. Q3 2019 saw another ~75% stake increase at prices between $58 and $85. Q1 2020 also saw a ~22% stake increase. The stock is now at ~$260.

Note: Tiger Global has a ~12% ownership stake in Carvana.

Sea Limited (SE): The 3.62% position in SEA had seen consistent buying since Q2 2018 when around 6M shares were purchased at prices between $10.25 and $16.50. The stock is now at ~$199. Q4 2019 saw a ~40% selling at prices between $26.70 and $40.25.

Note: Tiger Global’s ownership stake in Sea Limited is ~5% of business.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG): RNG is a 2.57% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $78.50 and $112 and increased by ~120% next quarter at prices between $103 and $125. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$346.

TransDigm Group (TDG): TDG is a 2.35% of the portfolio position. It was first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $245 and $289. H1 2017 saw the position built up to a large ~9% portfolio stake (4M shares) at prices between $210 and $272. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: The two quarters thru Q3 2018 had seen a ~35% selling at prices between $301 and $373 while next quarter saw a ~12% stake increase. There was a ~15% trimming in Q1 2020. The stock is now at ~$601.

Note: TDG has seen a previous round-trip in the portfolio.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): NFLX is a frequently traded stock in Tiger Global’s portfolio. It has seen multiple roundtrips since 2011. The bulk of the current 2.18% position was purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $146 and $189. The stake has wavered. Q4 2019 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $267 and $337. The stock currently trades at ~$501.

Spotify Technology (SPOT): Spotify is a venture capital investment that became part of their 13F portfolio following its IPO in Q2 2018. SPOT started trading at ~$150 and currently goes for ~$343. Q1 2019 saw a ~36% selling at prices between $109 and $151 and that was followed with another ~50% selling next quarter at prices between $122 and $150. The three quarters through Q1 2020 had seen another one-third reduction at prices between ~$110 and ~$160. Last quarter saw a ~16% stake increase at prices between ~$122 and ~$268. The stake is now at 2.17% of the portfolio.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG): DDOG is a 1.37% position built in H1 2020 at prices between ~$29 and ~$90 and it is now at ~$102.

GDS Holdings (GDS): The 1.32% GDS position was established in Q2 2019 at prices between $31.25 and $41. The stock has doubled and is now at $90.96.

MongoDB (MDB): The 1.25% portfolio stake in MDB was established last year at prices between $115 and $150. The stock has doubled and currently trades at ~$319.

TAL Education (TAL): The 1.23% TAL stake was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $11.25 and $13.75 and increased by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $11.50 and $18. Recent activity follows. Q4 2019 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $33.70 and $48.50. The stock is now at $68.52.

Note: TAL Education has seen a previous roundtrip in the portfolio. Tiger Global had a majority ownership stake in TAL Education prior to its IPO. The position was disposed by Q1 2014.

Elastic NV (ESTC): The 1.22% ESTC stake was primarily purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $61 and $87 and the stock is currently at ~$142.

Anaplan (PLAN): The 1.20% PLAN stake was kept steady this quarter.

FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT): FLT is a small 0.87% of the portfolio stake first purchased in Q4 2012 at prices between $45 and $53. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: There was a ~25% selling last quarter at prices between ~$171 and ~$329. The stock is now at ~$273.

New Oriental Education (EDU): EDU is a small 0.90% portfolio position purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $42 and $52 and increased by ~55% the following quarter at prices between $42 and $60. There was a ~40% reduction in Q4 2019 at prices between $108 and $128. That was followed with a ~50% stake increase next quarter at prices between ~$104 and ~$142. The stock is now at ~$162.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR): The small 0.58% portfolio stake in SMAR was mostly bought in Q2 & Q3 2019 at prices between $36 and $55 and the stock currently trades at $69.07. Q4 2019 saw a ~7% stake increase while next quarter there was a ~12% trimming.

The 13F portfolio also include the following minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions: 8x8 Inc. (EGHT), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Agora Inc. (API), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), American Well Corp (AMWL), Asana Inc. (ASAN), Avalara (AVLR), Bilibili Inc. (BILI), Cardlytics (CDLX), Ceridian HCM (CDAY), Chindata Group (CD), Cloudflare Inc. (NET), Dada Nexus (DADA), Despegar Corp (DESP), DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), DouYu Intl. (DOYU), Dropbox (DBX), Duck Creek Technologies (DCT), Dynatrace Inc. (DT), Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH), Farmland Partners (FPI), Goodrx Holdings (GDRX), Health Catalyst (HCAT), HUYA Inc. (HUYA), Jamf Holding (JAMF), JFrog Ltd. (FROG), KE Holdings (BEKE), Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC), Li Auto (LI), Linx SA (LINX), Medallia Inc. (MDLA), Ncino Inc. (NCNO), Oak Street Health (OSH), OneSmart Intl. (ONE), Outset Medical (OM), PagerDuty Inc. (PD), Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK), Redfin Corp (RDFN), Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP), Shopify Inc. (SHOP), SolarWinds Corp (SWI), StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), Sumo Logic (SUMO), SVMK Inc. (SVMK), Tenable Holdings (TENB), Tencent Music (TME), Vertex Inc. (VERX), Visa Inc. (V), XP Inc. (XP), Xpeng Inc. (XPEV), Yalla Group (YALA), Zendesk Inc. (ZEN), and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI).

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 6.6% of Yatsen Holding (YSG). Yatsen had a US IPO in November.

Note 2: In July 2018, it was reported that Tiger Global has taken a ~$1B stake in Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY). The stock was at ~$20 (split-adjusted) at the time and currently trades at $39.39.

Below is a spreadsheet that shows the changes to Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Holdings 13F portfolio holdings as of Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, RTP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.