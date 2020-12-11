The Trump administration imposed a ban on U.S. investments in Chinese companies linked to the military, and China Mobile's parent is one of the Chinese companies on the initial list.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Chinese telecommunications services operator China Mobile Limited (CHL) [941:HK].

China Mobile's mobile APRU growth rate reversed from a -3.7% YoY decline in 1H 2020 to a +2.3% YoY growth in 3Q 2020. But China Mobile's mobile ARPU growth could be below expectations in the future, if it continues to lose market share to its rivals, and the future take-up rate of 5G mobile subscribers disappoints.

Separately, the Trump administration imposed a ban on U.S. investments in Chinese companies (and their affiliates) linked to the military, and China Mobile's parent China Mobile Communications Group is one of the Chinese companies on the initial list. This implies that U.S. investors have to divest their shares in China Mobile by November 2021, and the potential removal of the stock from benchmark indices could lead to further selling pressure.

Nevertheless, the negatives for China Mobile have been priced in to a large extent. China Mobile's share price has declined by -15% from HK$52.65 as of November 12, 2020 to HK$44.95 as of December 10, 2020. China Mobile's current valuations are attractively. The stock trades at 7.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and 1.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 7.8%.

As such, I have a Neutral rating on China Mobile, and will consider upgrading my rating to Bullish if there are signs of improved U.S.-China relations under the Biden administration which could lead to a reversal of the current investment ban.

Readers have the option of trading in China Mobile shares listed either as ADRs with the ticker CHL, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 941:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at $45 million, but lower than that for the Hong Kong-listed shares.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $160 million, and market capitalization is above $118 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own China Mobile shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Thornburg Investment Management, and State Street Global Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Established in September 1997 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 1997, China Mobile is one of the three major Chinese telecommunications services operators, and the largest player in the mobile services segment in the country. The other two major telecommunications companies in China are China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA) [728:HK] and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) [762:HK].

China Mobile's Organizational Structure

Source: China Mobile's Corporate Website

Mobile ARPU Growth

China Mobile announced the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on October 20, 2020, and its financial performance was decent albeit unexciting.

The company's service revenue grew by +3.6% YoY to RMB185 billion, which represented a faster pace of growth as compared to 1H 2020 service revenue growth of +1.9% YoY. China Mobile's EBITDA decreased by -4.3% YoY to RMB71 billion due to higher costs associated with the 5G network roll-out, but the company's net profit was flat YoY at RMB26 billion thanks to better control over selling & marketing expenses.

The key highlight of China Mobile's 3Q 2020 financial results was the company's positive YoY mobile ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) growth. The company's mobile APRU growth reversed from a -3.7% YoY decline in 1H 2020 to a +2.3% YoY growth in the third quarter of this year. The positive mobile ARPU growth for China Mobile is attributable to three key factors.

Firstly, the proportion of 5G mobile subscriber as a percentage of total mobile subscribers has increased from 2% as of February 29, 2020 to approximately 12% as of September 30, 2020. China Mobile can charge a higher price for 5G mobile package, so the more favorable mix of 5G mobile subscribers translates into increased mobile ARPU.

Secondly, regulatory pressure with respect to the reduction in mobile tariffs in the Chinese telecommunications industry is easing. In March 2017, South China Morning Post reported that the three major Chinese telecommunications operators "expect their financial performance this year to be affected by the implementation of further tariff reduction measures directed by Beijing."

It is noteworthy that China Unicom (China Mobile's peer and competitor) highlighted at its company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 12, 2020 that "we are likely towards the tail end of the Chinese government's policy shift towards increasing speed and reducing prices (for the Chinese telecommunications industry), and we are very happy to see greater stability on the policy front." This implies that the negative impact of regulatory pressure on the mobile ARPUs of China Mobile and its peers is likely to be less of an issue going forward.

Thirdly, the competitive environment in the Chinese telecommunications industry is improving. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 13, 2020, China Mobile noted that "for the customer market, we actively promoted more rational industry competition" and the company is "striving to build differentiating competitive advantages." This suggests that China Mobile and its peers are competing less on price, and this is positive for mobile ARPU growth.

On the flip side, it is possible that China Mobile's mobile ARPU growth could be below expectations in the future, if it continues to lose market share and the take-up rate of 5G mobile subscribers disappoints.

China Mobile registered a net loss of -4.1 million mobile subscribers in the first nine months of this year, while its rival China Telecom added 13.78 million net new mobile subscribers over the same period. It is uncertain if China Mobile will compete more aggressively to stem the market share loss to China Telecom.

Separately, it is not a given that the 5G mobile penetration rate in China will continue to grow an accelerated pace in the future. A November 6, 2020 South China Morning Post article mentioned that" China’s millions of mobile consumers have yet to take to 5G, with reality not living up to the hype" as they "are underwhelmed by spotty coverage and hard sell." According to the article, 5G networks in China still have limited coverage now, and certain mobile subscribers have been forced to upgrade to 5G services, as their existing 4G mobile package was cancelled by their mobile operators without their consent.

Investment Ban

On November 13, 2020, Reuters reported that "the Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese companies (and their affiliates) that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military." China Mobile's parent China Mobile's parent China Mobile Communications Group is one of the Chinese companies on the initial list. This means that U.S. investors have to sell the shares of China Mobile and other listed companies on the list by November 11, 2021. I estimate that U.S. investors own approximately a mid-single digit percentage of China Mobile's outstanding shares.

China Mobile's share price has declined by -15% from HK$52.65 as of November 12, 2020 to HK$44.95 as of December 10, 2020, following the executive order issued by the Trump administration. To add to China Mobile's woes, the company could be possibly removed from benchmark indices in the future, which could lead to another round of 'forced selling'. According to a December 5, 2020 Financial Times article, eight Chinese companies (not including China Mobile) named as part of the Trump administration executive order "would be removed from its FTSE global equity indices and the FTSE China A Inclusion index on December 21." The article also highlighted that MSCI (MSCI) "could make a decision on removals from its indices as soon as next week."

On the positive side of things, China Mobile is not reliant on access to U.S. capital markets, and there is a possibility that the Biden administration could reverse the executive order issued by the Trump administration. China Mobile is in a very strong financial position with net cash accounting for more than half of its market capitalization, so not having access to U.S. capital markets is not an issue for the company. Also, there are expectations of improved U.S.-China relations under the Biden Administration. On December 2, 2020, CNBC reported Biden saying "he won’t immediately remove the elevated tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on China" according to an interview with The New York Times. This seems to suggests that the removal of U.S. tariffs on China products is a matter of "when" rather than "if." Going with the same line of reasoning, the investment ban on Chinese companies linked to the military could be reversed by the Biden administration subsequently.

Valuation And Risk Factors

China Mobile is valued by the market 7.9 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 7.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$44.95 as of December 10, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.6 times and 11.6 times, respectively.

It also trades at 1.5 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 1.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. In comparison, China Mobile's three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 2.8 times and 3.2 times, respectively.

China Mobile offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 7.7% and 7.8%, respectively.

As per the peer comparison table below, China Mobile offers more attractive forward dividend yields as compared to its peers. But China Mobile's forward P/E and EV/EBITDA valuations are right in the middle of the pack among the three major Chinese telecommunications services operators.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China Unicom

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Trailing Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 10.2 8.1 1.6 1.2 4.4% 5.0% China Telecom Corporation Limited 7.7 6.5 2.2 1.8 6.5% 6.8%

Source: Author

The key risk factors for China Mobile include weaker-than-expected ARPU growth going forward, the investment ban for the stock remaining in force leading to further selling pressure, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.