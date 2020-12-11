Unlike other stocks which rallied even on bad news, Momo shares have been disproportionately hit, which could be a setup for higher forward returns once revenue growth returns based off easier comparisons.

It has been a tremendously bullish year for the US stock market. Extreme liquidity has lifted nearly all boats, including companies severely impacted since the outbreak of COVID-19. Momo (MOMO) has been one of the few exceptions. Since peaking above $40 just prior to the initial pandemic news, Momo has lost two-thirds of its market value and is currently hovering just above its 52-week lows. While the company's operations were affected by the pandemic, revenues have only been marginally impacted and earnings remain fairly strong. Company management has used the pandemic-induced slowdown to realign its businesses and is set for renewed growth in 2021. The market's inability to look beyond Momo's short-term earnings contraction could be a good buying opportunity for investors willing to look forward two or more quarters.

2020 Earnings Business Contraction

Momo entered 2020 off a record year in 2019 with revenue growth of 26.9% over 2018. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS also hit a record at $2.91. Annual growth in fiscal 2018 was even more extreme at 50.9%. After news of the COVID-19 outbreak in late January, investors aggressively sold Momo shares in anticipation of an earnings contraction off extremely difficult comparisons.

Casual investors' first impression may intuitively view Momo's online streaming app as a pandemic beneficiary similar to how strongly US streaming and teleconferencing businesses exploded after people sheltered in their homes. To what degree it is still the case today is uncertain, but Momo has had a reputation of being an online hookup app. If still the case, cautious Chinese users intent on avoiding contact from strangers would obviously limit their use of this app during the initial months post outbreak. It should be noted the company went through several public image campaigns to shake this image. Whatever the actual reason, the company's revenues contracted during the first half of 2020 compared to the previous year.

Unlike many Western countries, China's draconian forced shutdown of the entire country effectively neutralized the coronavirus within the country. By the middle of the year, many companies were back to growth even on an annual basis. However as shown in MOMO's third-quarter 2020 earnings report, Q3 revenues dropped by 15.4% year over year, and the company also forecast Q4 revenues could drop by as much as 22% from record levels hit in 2019. Momo's business trend diverged from many other established Chinese companies and gave investors legitimate concerns if there was a more systemic problem.

Q1-Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 Annual Change Q4 2019 Q4 Mid-point Guidance Q4 Annual Change EST. FY 2019 FY 2020 EST. FY20 Annual Change EST. Revenues 12327.2 11229 -8.91% 4687.9 3700 -21.07% 17015.1 14929 -12.26% Operating Income 2305.3 1937.8 -15.94% NA NA NA NA NA NA

(Data compiled from MOMO's quarterly results. All figures except percentages in millions of RMB. Q4 2020 figures based on the company's mid-point guidance.)

Business Realignment

At the midpoint of Momo's fourth-quarter guidance, annual revenues for 2020 would be 12% below last year's levels. While disappointing relative to the company's stellar growth in previous years, it is far from disastrous. If Momo meets current analysts' estimates for the current quarter, annual EPS for 2020 would hit $1.91. The market may have oversold Momo, since at its recent share price, the valuation would only be 7x current year's earnings. Investors appear to be factoring in a longer-term trend of revenue degradation.

It is very likely part of Momo's revenue decline this year has been attributed to a business cycle peak. Whether it is a short- or longer-term top has yet to be determined. Perhaps a portion of the company's high growth rates in previous years was generated from an unsustainable monetization of its user base. As noted above, the pandemic also likely negatively impacted revenues to some extent.

What casual investors may not be aware of is the company's proactive restructuring of its revenue streams this year. According to management, this monetization realignment was the primary reason for both unfavorable user and revenue figures. For several quarters, Momo has gradually been transitioning away from streaming revenue to value-added service revenue in order to create a more stable and sustainable model not dependent on pure content quantity. During the quarter, Momo secured numerous targeted performers to exclusive multi-year contracts. Management noted in its third-quarter earnings conference call that they wanted:

to focus less on meeting revenue targets, but more on content and supporting new talent.

As the chart below shows, value-added service revenues as a percentage of total revenues has grown from 24.3% to 35.3% since the start of 2019. Management noted this percentage is targeted to reach 60-70% next year. The higher ratio will result in a more stable and sustainable recurring revenue stream less dependent on content quantity, which could fluctuate from quarter to quarter.

(Data compiled from MOMO's quarterly results)

In addition, Momo grouped a number of a la carte monetization options to an SVIP package. This August rollout hit both revenue and user metrics, and management noted the continued larger-scale conversion in the fourth quarter will be one of the reasons for the current quarter's weakness. Similar to Momo's move away from streaming revenues noted above, this move will generate a more stable and recurring revenue stream less dependent on the activity volume during any given quarter.

The Growth Of Tantan

In addition to its streaming app, Momo also operates Tantan, which is catered solely to online matchmaking. A similar Western counterpart is Tinder. Since Tantan's purchase slightly over two years ago, Momo has been losing money on this business segment. Although initial revenue growth was low during the first-year integration period, Tantan's revenue contribution has accelerated significantly in recent quarters.

(Data compiled from MOMO's quarterly results. Revenue figures in millions of RMB.)

While Momo's core streaming business will likely continue to generate a tremendous degree of free cash flow, growth may slow moving forward. According to China Internet Network Information Center, internet penetration nearly reached 65% earlier this year. This corresponds roughly to China's urban population, so the final phases of internet adoption will likely come at a much slower pace. This means the only way to grow Momo's core streaming business which has already been in operation for almost a decade is to spend more on customer acquisition and/or take market share.

In contrast, management noted in its third-quarter earnings conference call that China has approximately a single adult population of 200-300 million. Tantan's recent active paying revenue account base barely surpassed four million in recent quarters. In comparison, Momo has over 113 million active users of for its core streaming app. Tantan's current under-penetration will likely be Momo's main growth driver moving forward, and its revenue contribution as a percentage of total revenues may even surpass 50% from last quarter's 19.4% level.

Perhaps more important, Tantan's operating margin has been gradually improving. In the third quarter, operating margin narrowed to just a 9.2% loss. This compares to over 25% operating loss levels prior to Q2 2020. Operating loss would have narrowed further had the company not aggressively marketed the service last quarter. Momo noted marketing expenses will decline in the fourth quarter, so the odds of operating margin improving further are likely high. On the downside, the decrease in marketing, combined with restrained monetization efforts, will likely result in a slight sequential decline in revenues.

As Tantan grows and enters into positive operating margin territory, it will be margin-accretive to Momo's consolidated figures. With the company's controlled monetization efforts, positive Tantan contribution could come as soon as early next year. When this inflection point is crossed, Momo's consolidated operation margin may return to 30%+ seen in previous years from the 23% average posted during the first three quarters of 2020. This powerful operating leverage may currently be discounted by investors solely focusing on at-the-moment metrics.

Technical Outlook

As the chart below shows, MOMO has been in a well-defined decline since the outbreak of COVID-19 in late January. Although the stock has broken above its 50-day moving average on several occasions, the 100-day moving average has held as strong resistance. Until MOMO breaks above its 100-day moving average on more than a couple of trading days and preferably on a weekly close, it may be too early for traders to take a long position.

(Daily chart for MOMO with 50- and 100-day moving averages shown in green and red respectively. MACD indicator shown below main chart. Chart source: Yahoo Finance)

On the slightly positive side, there is a clear MACD bullish divergence, with the signal line trending higher despite the stock making new lows. While this divergence can indicate the bearish trend is weakening, it does not signal a reversal. A couple quarters ago, I made a short-term technical trade based on this divergence combined with unusually high volume, but was quickly stopped out after MOMO sold off on a failed breakout of its key moving averages. However, MOMO's chart should be put traders' radar if it breaks back above its 100-day moving average.

Final Thoughts

Although Momo's financials have weakened this year amid the pandemic, its results are still much better than many other companies despite their stock outperformance. High liquidity has taken the stocks of some companies to new highs, despite annual revenue declines exceeding 50%. On the other extreme, valuations in the growth sector show P/Es in the hundreds for many companies when profits even exist. In contrast, Momo's revenues this year may only be 12% lower than last year, and current-year P/E is nearing 7x after the recent stock decline.

In addition, the company is financially very strong. At the end of last quarter, Momo had over $1.6 billion in net cash or $6.50 per share on a fully diluted share count. Despite lower profitability this year, it is still on track to generate nearly $380 million in annual free cash flow in 2020. This equates to about $1.50 in annual free cash flow per share, which puts the company's enterprise value-to-free cash flow at under 5x. Momo is incredibly discounted on both an intrinsic and operational level.

As noted above, part of Momo's revenue decline was self-induced in an effort to create a more stable and sustainable ecosystem. This business realignment may have already put the company's business trough behind it, and revenues may be set for renewed growth next year off a stronger reset base. If current Wall Street estimates are accurate, Momo is primed for 12% EPS growth next year, which would put its forward multiple below 7x earnings. In my opinion, current analysts' estimates may not factor in the continued growth off Tantan to positive margin contribution levels. The company's operating leverage off a restructured monetization scheme should result in EPS growth at multiples higher than revenue growth.

While fundamentally and on a valuation basis the company is extremely attractive, the stock is still in a downtrend. Since comparisons will be much more favorable in quarters next year off 2020's trough levels, news flow should start to turn positive within the next couple quarters. If Wall Street looks 6-9 months forward, Momo's risk/reward for investors should be tilted in favor of bulls. For more time-sensitive traders, it may still be best to wait for Momo to break above its 100-day moving average first. In today's high liquidity market, any breakout could be quick and powerful, especially given the company's current low valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will likely take a long position once MOMO breaks above its 100-day moving average, as noted in the article.