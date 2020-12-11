That would reduce its leverage to around 4.0x by the end of 2023.

It should be able to reduce its debt by over $30 million per year.

Martin's distribution is expected to be minimal for the foreseeable future as it works on debt reduction.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) came close to filing for bankruptcy in August, but managed to exchange most of its 2021 unsecured notes for higher interest secured notes due in 2024 and 2025.

Martin remains highly leveraged and now has cash interest costs that may be over 40% of its EBITDA. It should have several years to working on reducing its debt and to try to figure out a way to deal with its next debt maturities, but I'd expect its distributions to remain minimal while it works on debt reduction.

I am neutral on Martin's common units despite their relatively low price due to its still significant (although this is not a foregone conclusion) long-term restructuring risk, and the expectations for minimal distributions for the foreseeable future.

Debt Situation

Martin bought itself some time with its August exchange and cash tender offer. If that offer did not get enough participation, it would have filed for bankruptcy and done an in-court restructuring. Martin's credit facility maturity would have sprung forward to August 2020 if it didn't deal with its February 2021 notes by then. These transactions significantly reduced the outstanding principal of Martin's 7.25% unsecured note maturity due February 2021. It had $365 million in those notes outstanding at the end of Q2 2020 and that has been reduced to $29 million now.

However, Martin's overall debt situation has not improved. It had $575 million in outstanding debt principal at the beginning of the year, and this is now at $580 million. As well, Martin's annual interest costs have increased from around $38 million to around $51 million as a result of the higher interest rates on its new notes.

Source: Martin Midstream Partners - Q3 2020 - 10-Q

Outside of the relatively small remaining amount of February 2021 notes, Martin's next debt maturities are its August 2023 credit facility maturity, its February 2024 10.0% 1.5 lien note maturity and its February 2025 11.5% second-lien note maturity.

Original 2020 Results

While Martin now expects roughly $101 million (at guidance midpoint) in adjusted EBITDA in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic on refinery operations, it initially guided for $117 million in adjusted EBITDA. This can be considered what Martin could achieve under normal circumstances.

Source: Martin Midstream Partners

Around 34% of Martin's adjusted EBITDA comes from its Terminalling & Storage division, 26% from its Sulfur Services division, 25% from its Transportation Services division and 16% from its NGLs division.

Martin's results are typically relatively stable. Its adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations only varied by 9% (from the lowest year to the highest year) in the four year period between 2016 and 2019. Thus it should be able to get back to its original 2020 adjusted EBITDA levels in the future.

Future Results

If Martin can deliver $117 million in adjusted EBITDA (its original 2020 guidance) going forward, that would result in it generating around $32 million in positive cash flow per year. This assumes $51 million per year in cash interest (this may go down by around $1 million per year as it pays down credit facility debt), $33 million in capital expenditures (its original 2020 guidance as well) and $1 million in distributions (at $0.02 per unit).

$ Million Adjusted EBITDA $117 Less: Cash Interest $51 Less: Capex $33 Less: Distributions $1 Cash Flow $32

Martin would then have around $465 million in debt by the end of 2023. Since Martin needs to focus on debt reduction, it doesn't have that much capacity to invest in growth projects that would increase its EBITDA, unless those projects have a very quick payback time.

Thus I am assuming that its adjusted EBITDA remains at around $117 million in future years. As noted before, Martin's adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was pretty stable, so without acquisitions or divestitures, $117 million is a reasonable estimate.

Martin mentioned early in 2020 that "to be competitive in today’s capital markets, adjusted leverage of below 4.00 times" is required. Keeping its distribution to $0.02 per unit may allow it to get its leverage down to 4.0x by the end of 2023.

Conclusion

Martin bought itself additional time with its exchange offers and does have a path to reducing its leverage to 4.0x by the end of 2023. This would require it to deliver its original 2020 guidance ($117 million in adjusted EBITDA) in future years, while keeping its distribution to minimal levels.

This may give Martin a reasonable chance at dealing with its 2024 and 2025 note maturities, but I wouldn't consider its situation comfortable due to the still significant risk of a bankruptcy filing in the end. I'd favor Martin's bonds over its common units. For example, Martin's 2025 bonds yield 12.7% to maturity currently. By the end of 2023, those bonds would have around $200 million ahead of it in the capital structure, so they still should receive a decent recovery if Martin restructures. They also offer a high ongoing interest rate.

Martin's common units have more potential upside if Martin is able to navigate its various debt maturities. However, they may be worth zero in restructuring and also offer only a 1% yield with Martin's distribution likely to remain minimal for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.