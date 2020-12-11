Rambus has gained so much thanks to the positive outlook, which means the stock risks a big drop if the forecast turns out to be too optimistic.

Rambus has managed to soothe any concerns about the need to digest inventory by forecasting a quick revival in market demand in 2021.

Rambus has gained 30% after the report, even though guidance is calling for a downturn in DRAM demand due to excess inventory.

The latest quarterly report from Rambus contained a mix of good and bad news, although the latter was very much overshadowed by the former.

Rambus (RMBS) is focusing on the cloud and data center markets. But the latest quarterly report indicates those markets are seeing a slowdown as existing inventory of server memory needs to be digested. Not good news for Rambus, but the stock has nonetheless rallied by 30% after the release of the Q3 report. Why will be covered next.

Q3 2020 quarterly report

It's worth reminding that Rambus is still going though a phased transition, which makes it difficult to compare quarterly numbers. Management alludes to this transition in the earnings call when it states that:

"We have gone through a successful transformation over the past several years and our strong product growth has offset structural step-downs in patent licensing, the divestiture of payments and ticketing and the shutdown of our lighting business. This has resulted in the roughly flat top line, as we transition back to our core semiconductor focus. Through this transition however, our operational discipline resulted in fantastic growth in cash from operations."

A transcript of the Q3 2020 earnings call can be found here.

Rambus derives a significant part of its revenue from licensing, which can throw off the headline numbers depending on how royalties are recognized in a quarter. In 2018, Rambus decided to adopt ASC606 using the modified retrospective method. This method did not make changes to prior periods, but makes balance sheet adjustments through retained earnings. The result is that comparing results under ASC605 with results using ASC606 is like comparing apples to oranges.

Nevertheless, Q3 revenue was $56.9M and the company ended the quarter with a net loss of $12.8M. This may not seem great, but a closer look tells a different story. Net cash provided by operating activities was $44.1M, which helped Rambus end the quarter with cash and equivalents of $520.2M. Cash from operations in the first three quarters was $143.4M, which exceeds the 2019 total of $128.5M with one quarter left to go.

Rambus also agreed to extend the licensing agreement with Micron (MU) for another four years. Another extension won't be needed until late 2024, similar to SK Hynix and a year later than Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). In a sign of confidence, Rambus has authorized a new 20M share repurchase program that will replace the old one.

(GAAP) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Revenue $56.915M $59.930M $57.399M Gross profit $41.651M $43.782M $44.825M Operating margin (22%) (21%) (40%) Operating income (loss) ($12.500M) ($12.464M) ($22.873M) Net income (loss) ($12.779M) ($10.781M) ($17.331M) EPS ($0.11) ($0.09) ($0.16)

Source: Rambus Form 8-K

The table below breaks down quarterly revenue. Note that while royalties were $16.6M in Q3, licensing billings for the quarter were $63.1M. Q3 revenue would therefore have been $103.4M under ASC605. The difference between royalty revenue and licensing billings relates mostly to timing, since Rambus does not always recognize revenue in the same quarter as when customers are billed.

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Royalties $16.6M $19.4M Product revenue $29.8M $21.4M Contract and other revenue $10.5M $16.6M Total $56.9M $57.4M

However, Q4 is expected to be somewhat different. Rambus expects Q4 revenue of $45-51M using ASC606. If ASC605 is used, Q4 revenue will be $97M. Note that product revenue grew by 39% YoY to $29.8M in Q3, but in Q4, product revenue is expected to decline to $18-24M. Still, product revenue is on track for another record year in 2020 by growing over 50% compared to 2019. Note that this comes at a time when the DRAM market is growing in the low-single digits, which implies Rambus is gaining market share.

Q4 2020 (guidance) Q4 2019 Licensing billings $61-67M $63.8M Royalties $12-18M $19.4M Product revenue $18-24M $26.6M Contract and other revenue $9-15M $13.9M

Licensing billings is expected to remain flat in the coming years. If Rambus is to report any significant growth, it will have to come from product revenue. So a contraction in product revenue as indicated in the forecast is something that deserves closer attention.

Q3 2020 earnings call

Management provided more color regarding the slowdown in product revenue. It seems Rambus benefited from increased cloud demand in the first half of 2020 with people more active online due to COVID-19 restrictions. Growth has since started to return to normal levels. From the Q3 earnings call:

"Cloud demand skyrocketed in the first half, driven by the significant increase in online activity from corporations and consumers and has returned to more normal growth rates in the third quarter."

More importantly, semiconductor inventory has built up. This needs to be digested first before new stock is to be acquired. Fortunately, Rambus expects the digestion phase to be fairly short. It could be over in just one quarter in the best case.

"While we continue to gain DDR4 market share, the third quarter saw the beginning of the short-term data center inventory digestion we cautioned about in previous calls. We expect the bulk of this adjustment to occur in the fourth quarter and a return to normal consumption levels early next year. We still anticipate to end 2020 significantly above the full year guidance we provided in 2019. Looking forward to 2021, we have a larger qualification footprint in the upcoming DDR4 server platform transition, which should drive further market share gains."

It appears many companies were concerned the COVID-19 pandemic would disrupt supply chains. The response was to increase inventories to minimize the possibility of adverse consequences. This helped boost demand at Rambus.

"We saw great demand in the first half of the year. And I think really that was because of the uncertainty of what was going to happen from a supply chain perspective under COVID. And I think now, as Luc mentioned earlier, people have better visibility and have more face than the resilience of the supply chain then what they're trying to do is just to go manage their inventories."

Rambus is optimistic about 2021 and not without reason. The company expects to gain market share.

"Looking forward to 2021, we have a larger qualification footprint in the upcoming DDR4 server platform transition, which should drive further market share gains."

The move towards DDR5 memory could increase demand towards the end of 2021. Cloud demand is expected to provide a continued lift as some of the changes brought about by COVID-19 like work-from-home are not expected to go away.

"Now in the longer run, we have the upside coming from DDR5. We have today all of our DRAM customers having placed sample orders for DDR5 or CMDBs. So that's going to be an upside for us in the longer run, that's going to start to ramp at the end of next year. And we invest into the companion shifts that are going to be required on the DDR5 platforms, as well as new architecture that we believe are going to emerge over the next few years, especially from the cloud companies."

Rambus is not alone in its assessment of the DRAM market. Similar views abound. Some industry reports forecast DRAM average selling prices will decline by 10% in Q4 due to high inventory of server DRAM, but the decline is expected to ease in Q1 2021. Other reports believe DRAM revenue will grow by as much as 21.9% in 2021 after growing by just 1.1% to $62.9B in 2020 thanks to COVID-19 not being as bad for the DRAM market as initially expected.

Rambus may be ignoring one other aspect

However, there may be another factor at work that Rambus has not taken into account. For instance, Samsung has stated that part of the reason why it was able to report better-than-expected earnings in Q3 was due to rush orders from China's Huawei. This allowed Samsung to increase its memory sales by 8% YoY to 14.28 trillion KRW despite prices falling. From Samsung's Q3 earnings call:

"On the other end during third quarter, server demand turned around to a weaker direction. Server demand has been very strong in the first-half, but a part of that demand was inventory. And as customers worked through their inventory, their actual memory purchases during third quarter decreased. But also closer to the end of the third quarter, Huawei came to the market with its orders. And overall this reduced the amount of demand decrease that happened for servers in third quarter."

A transcript of the Q3 2020 earnings call from Samsung can be found here.

The possibility exists that Rambus and others may be underestimating the amount of inventory Huawei and other companies in China have accumulated due to trade tensions between the U.S. and China. If there's more inventory out there, the DRAM market may stay weak for a lot longer than expected.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

The headline numbers from Rambus for Q3 look fairly weak at first. Flat revenue growth and a GAAP net loss of $0.11 per share. Look deeper and the numbers look better. For instance, cash from operations is running ahead of last year's pace. This has allowed Rambus to further improve its balance sheet with its cash balance reaching $520M and debt of $195M.

Furthermore, product revenue grew by 39% and is on pace to grow by over 50% in 2020. Rambus is a provider of chip silicon IP and for it to post such numbers means it's gaining market share. Announcing a new share buyback program also helps to alleviate concerns people might have.

The market seems to like what Rambus had to say because the stock has appreciated by 30.1% since the release of the Q3 report. Rambus has gained 28.6% YTD, which means all its gains have come after the recent report. Prior to the recent rally, Rambus had been in somewhat of a slump. The stock was weighed down by concerns surrounding the state of the DRAM market with prices declining.

Rambus did acknowledge weakness in the market with excess inventory needed to be digested. But Rambus is forecasting a short downturn and a return to normal as soon as Q1 2021. A growing market for DRAM is important for Rambus because as the market grows, so too does Rambus.

However, there's some uncertainty surrounding the exact amount of inventory of DRAM memory chips companies have accumulated, especially in China. Rambus is expecting a quick revival in demand, but this may turn out to be too optimistic depending on how much inventory the likes of Huawei have stocked up on.

I am neutral on Rambus. It would not be unreasonable to think the Q3 report was a slam dunk with the stock having rallied by more than 30% since its release. But nothing could be further from the truth. The latest quarterly update contained some positives, but also some negatives. All attention was focused on the positives and the negatives ignored because of assurances from Rambus the downturn in demand will be short-lived. If that optimism turns out to be misplaced, the same could be true for the recent rally in the stock. And it's a long way down when a stock has gained as much as Rambus has in recent weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.