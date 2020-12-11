While the business continues to win share and the long-term story remains intact, some investors may want to consider trimming as the margin of safety is much lower.

If you were opportunistic earlier this year and loaded up on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) at a discount, you may have woken up with an outsized position this week after a 39% price surge on top of an already impressive recovery. This is exactly the position I found myself in.

Typically, I’m not too interested in selling covered calls, but Stitch Fix is the perfect candidate for using covered calls as an exit strategy, particularly if you are content holding the stock if it doesn’t hit your sell price. Below are the reasons this can be an attractive strategy for Stitch Fix.

Note: A call is an option contract to sell a stock at a pre-determined price (the strike price). This article will not go in-depth on explaining the basics of call options. For a primer on options, I suggest checking out one-of-many free resources.

Reasons for considering covered calls as an exit strategy for Stitch Fix

The high volatility of Stitch Fix leads to high options premiums relative to most other stocks. With the recent stock price dislocation, premiums have spiked even higher as the market tries to find a new equilibrium price level. High premiums make this strategy more attractive than lower premiums. Sufficient liquidity in the Stitch Fix options market Robust balance sheet – No debt, positive cash flow and the ability to self-fund investments reduces the risk of a liquidity or solvency related event Strong fundamentals – the business model is winning and the execution trend appears to continue

Strategy Risks

Reasons three and four above are very important and not to be under-appreciated. The primary risk with selling covered calls is that you cap your upside, but keep the full downside of holding the stock (not typically the risk-reward setup we should gravitate towards). Thus, you need to be very confident that the underlying stock has relatively low risk of permanent loss of capital. This risk could come in the form of an adverse liquidity event, a major business model disruption or a weakened competitive position. Note that these risks are the same for placing a limit sell order above the current market price (upside is capped, but downside isn’t).

Analyzing Stitch Fix under this lens, the company fares well. The balance sheet is spectacular, with no debt and nearly $400M of cash and short-term investments. The business model has proven to be cash flow positive and the company has been able to continually fuel its high growth in a self-funded manner. For the time being, Stitch Fix does not appear to be at the mercy of the capital markets.

Fundamentally, the company continues to take share, and after a brief pause earlier this year with the COVID-19 shutdowns, has returned to growing briskly despite the broader apparel industry revenue down double digits. Their IP continues to grow more valuable with every fix shipped as it feeds their large and growing dataset, improving and powering their algorithmic recommendation models. Fix satisfaction scores continue to hit new highs, keeping churn down and revenue per client up. This valuable IP also allows them to operate more efficiently than competitive apparel retailers as they can see new trends earlier, respond quicker and turn their inventory faster. In short, the business is executing well, the moat is growing and the growth story is intact.

Return profile and structuring the trade

As mentioned earlier, this is a strategy for squeezing some extra return out of a position that we wish to trim... not because the business performance is at risk, but because the valuation has increased so much that the margin of safety has declined.

With the stock hovering around $50, the at-the-money call options expiring in March 2021 are trading in a range of $7.50-$8.00 per contract (one contract requests and option on 100 shares of the underlying stock). If the stock is trading above $50 at close on March 19th, 2021 you will have your Stitch Fix shares “called way.” The outcome is equivalent to selling your shares for $57.50-$58 per share, or a 15%-16% premium to what you could sell them for today.

The other outcome is that the stock is trading below the $50 strike price at close on March 19th, 2021 and you get to keep your shares and get to pocket the $7.50-$8.00 per share premium (which you received upfront). This equates to a 15%-16% return in a roughly 100-day period (over 50% annualized return). Since we are also content holding the stock of such a good company, this is not a bad scenario.

Why did I choose the March 2021 expiration for these calls? Because it is the first monthly expiration after the next earnings call (the current quarter goes until the end of fiscal January and the fiscal Q2 earnings report is usually released in early March). Since Stitch Fix is a stock that typically moves widely after earnings releases, implied volatility is much higher for expirations after the next earnings release, and this drives up premiums. We want to balance a high premium with a short enough timeframe to make the annualized return attractive. I find the first monthly expiration after the next earnings release to be the sweet spot (keeping the expiration shorter also increases time decay).

A short note on taxes

Options premiums are typically taxed as short-term capital gains, so this strategy is most efficient in tax-deferred accounts, such as IRAs (I told you it was a short note).

Summary

Selling covered calls as a way to potentially trim a core holding can be an effective way to manage position sizing. Effectively, it’s getting paid to place a limit sell order. Before using this strategy, make sure your underlying stock position is a good candidate. You need to be receiving a sufficient premium (calculate the annualized rate) and the risk of permanent loss of capital (risk of a permanent rerating event) must be low. With those boxes checked, this can be an effective tool for the savvy investor (and one you won’t hear many professional money managers talking about, because they cannot do it in a tax-efficient way like individual investors can in tax-deferred accounts).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.