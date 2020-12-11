But the company is expecting sales opportunities to increase in FY2021 in its Oil and Gas segment.

FY2020 did not turn out as planned for Geospace Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by, yet again, failing to achieve a level of sales that would restore the current company to profitability. Heading into the year, sales trends looked promising (see previous article), but then came the pandemic hampering future sale prospects and plummeting the company's valuation to a price not seen since the Great Recession.

But now that FY2020 is in the books, FY2021 looks encouraging at the start. Geospace is anticipating a tender for one of its reservoir seismic products, a sizable revenue driver for the company, and Quantum Technology, a recently acquired subsidiary, is starting to contribute tangible results. Combined with Geospace's other revenue streams, a PRM contract and future Quantum revenue might be enough to put the company back in the black for the year.

FY2021 Outlook

Geospace has four operating segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, Emerging Markets, and Corporate. As illustrated in the chart below, the former two segments generate essentially all of Geospace's revenue, however, Emerging Markets is expected to start generating significant sales in FY2021.

Source: Geospace SEC filings, Author's analysis.

Within Oil and Gas there are three product categories: Traditional, Wireless, and Reservoir. Sales in the segment fell off a cliff beginning in the middle of last decade due to a sharp drop in crude prices in 2014.

Source: Geospace SEC filings, Author's analysis

Geospace's Reservoir Products sales were most affected by the downturn in the oil and gas industry. The category went from generating $138 million, 46 percent of Geospace's total sales, in FY2013 to slightly under $1 million, 1 percent of total sales, in FY2020. The drop was due to essentially no demand for the company's permanent reservoir monitoring systems ("PRM").

Source: Geospace Website

But demand appears to be returning for reservoir products. On Geospace's FY'20 Q4 earnings call, management disclosed that the company is close to entering a contract for a PRM:

Late in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, we received a request from a major oil and gas producer to provide a proposal for the manufacture and installation of a large-scale seabed permanent reservoir monitoring or PRM system. As a matter of note, we have the largest installed base of PRM systems in the world, with configurations utilizing either high resolution electromagnetic sensors, or our unique OptoSeis fiber optic sensor technology. In the event of a favored response, the potential customer is expected to award a contract in the second or third quarter of our 2021 fiscal year. If we were to be awarded the contract, revenue from the contract would not likely be recognized until the latter part of fiscal year 2021 and beyond.

It depends on a number of factors, but it is entirely possible for a single PRM contract to generate over $100 million in revenue for Geospace. A revenue boost of that size would most certainly return the company to profitability. And even if the company is unsuccessful in capturing this specific tender, management also noted in the call that it is in discussions with other O&G majors about possible PRM systems. In any event, landing a PRM contract could be a huge win for Geospace.

Geospace's acquisition of Quantum Technology Sciences, Inc. is also expected to contribute more substantially to the top line in FY2021. Quantum revenues are captured under the Emerging Markets segment. Since being acquired in FY2018, the subsidiary has only generated roughly $1.2 million in total sales. With that said, in FY'20 Q3 Quantum was awarded a $10 million contract with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That contract is expected to generate revenues starting in Q1 of the current fiscal year.

What is even more promising than being awarded the U.S. Customs and Border Protection contract is that management believes that Quantum's technology could generate future revenue greater than the entire Oil and Gas segment. Given the uncertainty around the future of the oil and gas industry, the addition of a diverse, yet complementary revenue stream should only boost Geospace in the future.

In closing, FY2020 was a tough year for Geospace. The pandemic disturbed the company's progress to restore profitability and pushed its stock to multiyear lows. But with the prospects of being awarded a PRM contract and the addition of Quantum revenues to the top line, FY2021 is shaping up to be a great year for Geospace.

