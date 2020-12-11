Silvercorp Metals (SVM) came across a screener we ran where we were looking for solid companies in the precious metals industry with low debt and high profitability. Precious metals are leading the commodity bull and this makes sense when we look at how silver is cycling. Silver´s multi-year cycle is an eight-year cycle and it last bottomed in December of 2015. This means we are close to 5 years into this present cycle. As we can see from SVM´s long-term chart below, the last 8-year cycle low was 5 years ago and before that, the last ones occurred in 2008 and 2001. Being 5 years into the present long-term cycle, the question them becomes when the multi-year decline will take place.

We still believe there is another 12 to 18 months into this bullish cycle in silver. One of the reasons for example is the fact that the present intermediate cycle in silver (which bottomed in March) right translated which means the pattern of higher highs will continue. Suffice it to say, we do not believe we will see a bearish monthly MACD crossover any time soon (which would usher in a multi-year decline) like we witnessed at the 2008 top as well as the 2011 top.

Followers of our work will be aware that we favour companies which have the financial conditions which make sustained earnings growth possible. Why? Because earnings growth is the prime driver of stock-prices on Wall-Street. Everything else such as low debt and strong cash-flow merely enable sustained earnings growth take place.

Silvercorp for example is not cheap by any means and for this reason will detract many value investors. Shares are trading with an earnings multiple well above 25 and a sales multiple of 6.2. These numbers are well above the averages in this sector.

However, given the ferocious rally precious metals (and especially silver) have undergone since March, there are not a lot of miners trading at keen valuations.

One area though which investors should probably be looking more closely at are the company´s assets. Silvercorp´s present book multiple comes in at 2.35 which is only fractionally ahead of the average in this sector (2.23). Remember assets are the first string in the bow so to speak when it comes to earnings growth. Why? Because mines in this case are what essentially generate the sales. They are roots that bear the tree. Suffice it to say, it is always in our interest to invest in companies where we can buy their assets as cheap as possible.

Let´s go back to the firm´s sales though as this is where value investors most likely will have the biggest grudge. Top-line sales came in at $159 million last year (finished in March) and presently come in at $166 million over the past four quarters. Second quarter sales came in at $56.37 million which was a 13% increase over the same quarter of 12 months prior. Top-line sales are expected to hit $58.2 million in Q3 which would be an impressive 31% increase over Q3 of last year if achieved.

Therefore, we are not at all surprised to see Silvercorp´s forward sales multiple (4.99) come in much lower than the trailing multiple. Obviously, this number is subjective as it depends on how much Silvercorp can sell its metals for. Suffice it to say, Silvercorp´s valuation may be much cheaper than many believe at present.

It is Silvercorp´s profitability which really makes this stock stand out amongst its peers and why the market has rewarded the stock. ROE of 10%+ as well as ROA of 6.7% are well ahead of the sector in general. In this present fiscal year for example, earnings are expected to increase by 70%+. This begs the following question. If we indeed do get a melt-up in silver prices over the next few years, will the valuation be important at the time or will it all be about profitability? We believe it will be the latter.

Therefore, to sum up, Silvercorp shares are trading close to $3 off their August highs and may be giving another opportunity for silver investors to initiate a position here. Recent profitability remains strong and this momentum is expected to continue going into 2021. Let´s see what the third quarter brings.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SVM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.