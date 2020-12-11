Insight Enterprises (NSIT) is a Fortune 500 company that provides business-to-business IT solutions. The company strategizes, implements, and manages IT solutions to help its customers be more efficient. Insight Enterprises helps firms of all sizes, and relevant customers include schools, governments, and aircraft manufacturers. The company has innovated its services since the 1980s to better cater to the changing dynamics of enterprise needs.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation 2020)

The stock has steadily risen since the March sell-off, and key financial ratios remain in line with historical averages. We possess a neutral view of Insight Enterprises considering that although the company will continue to profit from being a current leader in a growing industry, new entrants and supplier conflicts add tremendous competition to an already-intense rivalrous landscape.

Revenue growth has not been disturbed by COVID-19, only adding to the company’s impressive rise over time

(Source: Koyfin, 2020)

Before the pandemic, Insight Enterprises was growing its revenues at a very strong pace within the three most recent years. Gross profit figures have also been correlated to revenue growth, which signifies the company’s ability to scale operations without sacrificing margins.

(Source: Koyfin, 2020)

The company’s jump in sales within the pandemic-related months can be attributed to its strategic acquisition of PCM Inc. in August 2019. PCM had an abundance of complementary resources that Insight could take advantage of, and PCM’s consulting services added tremendous value to Insight. With this acquisition, the company has been able to take over a large portion of market share in Canada, and its customers include government bodies, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The acquisition further establishes Insight as a leader in the North American market for IT solutions. The company has seen an impressive 5-year CAGR of 9.2%.

We believe that the company can continue to grow at a strong pace given its market share and enterprise dynamics. The pandemic has fueled the need for online connectivity between employees, and this change is not only limited to large corporations. An increasing number of employees may be looking to work remotely, and small and medium-sized businesses must be able to adapt to employee trends. There is no denying that “today, every business is a technology business (Company 10-Q, 2020).”

Insight Enterprises has the right key strategic initiatives moving forward

(Source: Company Investor Presentation 2020)

We believe that since Insight Enterprises’ total addressable market has grown due to COVID-19, the right move is to continue growing business organically. The company currently services businesses in 21 different countries around the world, which signifies that there is still potential for growth horizontally. Growing the business organically includes further investing in technical tools and scalable IT platforms.

Currently, the company is in a comfortable position debt-wise, but interest expense figures in the past few quarters have decreased operating income by a considerable amount. In the most recent quarter, operating income was $272 million, whereas interest expense was $43 million. The company has $3.8 billion in total assets compared to $2.5 billion in total liabilities. It has $368 million in short-term borrowings and $293 million in long-term debt.

The company will definitely look to acquire more suitable consultancies or solutions providers within the next few years as more competitors begin taking advantage of post-COVID digital shifts. The PCM acquisition in 2019 has already added considerable value to the firm.

Within the last five years, Insight Enterprises has been able to grow EPS figures, in part due to share buybacks. The 5-year CAGR figure of 21.2% is very impressive, as this rate is more than double revenue growth. In addition to the share repurchases, the company’s 5-year goal of growing new sales by 8-10% a year and expanding EBITDA margin by at least 5% will further provide value for shareholders.

(Insight Enterprises Investor Presentation, 2020)

It operates in a highly competitive industry

We believe the threat of new entrants is quite high, and competition could come from unusual places as large tech companies look to expand to their revenue streams by potentially building in-house technology solutions and services. The competition in Insight’s industry is dependent on price, product availability, and capability of tailoring to customer needs. One big issue that the company faces is that “many of our manufacturer and publisher partners are also our competitors, as many sell directly to business customers, particularly larger corporate customers (Company 10-K, 2020).” This is concerning because the bargaining power of suppliers will increase greatly as they continue to build their own corporate customer list. Digital trends also suggest that businesses may not actually need a “middleman” or solutions provider like Insight, as SaaS solutions are usually directly provided to businesses, and the suppliers act as a support team.

Within the information technology world, “pricing is very aggressive in the industry, and we expect pricing pressures to continue (Insight Enterprises 10-K, 2020).” We believe that Insight’s main advantage is its customer base and current market share, and if competitors look to take over by decreasing prices, the company may need to follow suit. Reactions to price-cutting will be important in the next few years, as although demand for digital solutions is growing, many small- to medium-sized enterprises are operating on a tight budget as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Within North America, we are seeing continued consolidation of businesses in general. Therefore, in the future, it will become increasingly critical for Insight to secure contracts with large corporations. This is a tall task, because the company noted that its suppliers already sell products directly to these large corporations.

In summation, we continue to possess a neutral view of the company. The company’s stock is trading at a P/E ratio close to 5-year averages, as the figure is currently 16.02x. Therefore, the stock is fairly priced for a company that could experience strong growth in the long term, but delivering shareholder value might be tough if margins continue to decrease as a result of industry competition and consolidation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.