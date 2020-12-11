On the one hand, this stock is very cheap at just 1x forward sales. On the other hand, I'm not convinced this is enough.

Investment Thesis

DISH Network (DISH) has barely moved in 2020. Indeed, its stock is up just 7% in a year when there's been a huge rally in a wide range of stocks. I make the case that, at just 1x forward sales, DISH has the illusion of being cheap enough for small speculation.

However, once we get past its cheap valuation, I find it very challenging to see anything positive to allure one to take a position here. For now, I'm staying on the sidelines.

Very Strong Growth Rate in the Quarter

In the graph above we can see that DISH's acquisition of Boost Mobile back in July allowed DISH to print very strong numbers. For Q3 2020, DISH's top line was up 43% y/y. However, when we get beyond that, I question whether there's enough value on the platform to keep subscriber numbers up.

Subscribers: The Vitality of the Business

Above we can see DISH's subs as of the end of each year. If we cut out the noise, we can see there's a slow decline in total subs.

Source: Q3 2020 10-Q

This trend hasn't abated much lately; in fact, we can see that this trend has continued over its trailing 9 months. That's old news and factored into the price though?

Admittedly, I'm unsure. Because the problem with declining subs, is the negative operating leverage that surfaces with this type of business proposition.

Fewer subs implies the strength of the business in negotiating strong deals moves away from DISH. What's more, this effect percolates throughout the business and it becomes increasingly challenging to retain talented executives and this is then reflected on its tangible free cash flow that DISH brings in.

Why DISH's Free Cash Flow Leaves Much to be Desired

Source

Above, we can see that DISH's free cash flow has largely followed the trend we witnessed with its subscriber numbers.

However, as you go through DISH's performance, you are likely to have been positively surprised by the strong $651 million of free cash flow DISH generated in Q3 2020.

Source: Q3 2020 10-Q

However, once we go through its 10-Q for the quarter, we can see there's been a significant bump in deferred tax expense that has been added back to operating cash flows. And this expense was added back to the balance sheet.

Source: Q3 2020 10-Q

Why am I bringing up this? Because I contend that not only is DISH's free cash flow likely to diminish with the passage of time but more importantly that investors are unlikely to be able to get a hold of this free cash flow in terms of dividends or share buybacks.

Valuation - Superficially Cheap, But is it Enough?

The main aspect that attracted me to DISH was that its stock trades for just 1x forward sales. This is obviously very cheaply valued in today's market. For example, fuboTV (OTC:FUBO) is being priced at 7.5x.

Having said that, fuboTV's growth rates are very strong and likely to finish approximately 75% up y/y.

Also, DISH shareholders could retort that fuboTV is not likely to be generating any positive cash flows for a considerable amount of time.

Having said that, DISH's numbers point to a mature business that may have already had its day in the sun.

The Bottom Line

DISH has a lot of potential if it can right its ship and start to gain traction once again. Indeed, with its stock so cheaply valued, not a lot needs to be right for investors to be positively rewarded here.

In fact, I declare that with the stock already approximately 5% shorted, investors are already despondent over its near-term prospects and that on the back of any positive news, investors will be given an opportunity to see their shares repricing higher.

