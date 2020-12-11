Because of their consistent cash flows and significant cash payouts to investors, REITs make for interesting prospects for investors. This is especially true for yield-oriented ones. It’s possible these days to find almost any flavor of REIT, but finding the right one for you can be a challenge. Because of how many exist and how diverse they are, though, it’s rare for an investor to not be able to find what they are searching for. For those interested in a New York City-centric REIT, for instance, Clipper Realty (CLPR) makes for a solid prospect. Though the company’s yield right now is on the low end for a REIT at about 5.9%, it has proven itself a stable operator with an attractive asset base that happens to be trading at some nice, low multiples.

A solid operator

Before we dive into the numbers surrounding Clipper, we should discuss the company as it stands today. According to management, for instance, the firm owns 66 buildings, all within New York City. This works out to nearly 3.22 million square feet of leasable space. 81% of its revenue comes from multi-family properties. A perfect example here is the firm’s Flatbush Gardens, which alone accounts for 33% of the company’s revenue.

*Taken from Clipper Realty

This asset base includes 2,496 rent-stabilized apartments in Brooklyn. All of this is spread across 59 separate buildings. Despite being rent-stabilized, the asset has a long history of seeing ever-increasing rents. When the company first acquired the property, rents averaged just $13.25 per square foot. By March of this year, they had grown to $24.95 per square foot. Another important asset is Tribeca House, which accounts for 33% of its sales. That asset consists of 506 apartments.

*Taken from Clipper Realty

In addition to multi-family properties, the company has office assets under its belt. These work out to 14% of the company’s revenue. The remaining 5%, meanwhile, consists of retail space. Though retail in New York City might be insulated from the malaise a lot of retailers nationwide must contend with, the fact that such a small amount of their revenue comes from this category is comforting nonetheless. Also, as of June at least, an impressive 98% of the company’s assets are being leased.

With these robust assets, and with a steady growth strategy under its belt, Clipper has done well to grow its business over time. Revenue back in 2015, for instance, was $84.60 million. By 2019, this had grown to $116.2 million. This implies an annualized growth rate of 8.2%, or 37.3% over the full five-year window as a whole. As revenue grew, so too did many of the firm’s bottom line metrics. Consider FFO (funds from operations). Between 2015 and 2019, FFO expanded from $4.3 million to $15.5 million. That’s an increase of 359.3%, or 37.7% per annum.

*Created by Author

As great as FFO is, a better way to look at profitability is through the lens of AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). This metric in 2019 came out to $22 million. This was 138.4% higher than the $9.2 million seen five years earlier. In addition to AFFO, there are other metrics worth considering. EBITDA, for instance, grew from $41.5 million in 2015 to $56.1 million by the end of 2019. And NOI (net operating income) expanded similarly, rising from $46.1 million to $62.8 million. These are increases of 35.2% and 36.2%, respectively.

Despite the fact that REITs are known for their stability, investors should not expect every year to see an improvement over the year prior. Even REITs have their mixed or down periods. 2020 is one such time for Clipper. Revenue in the first three quarters of the year, for instance, came in at $91.2 million. This happens to be 6.6% higher than the $85.5 million seen the same time last year. Having said that, some of the company’s bottom line results have worsened. FFO dropped from $12.6 million to $7.6 million. AFFO declined from $16.8 million down to $13.9 million. At the same time, though, EBITDA and NOI managed to increase. EBITDA popped higher from $41.1 million to $43.4 million. NOI, meanwhile, grew from $46 million to $48.8 million.

*Created by Author

Though this adds a little uncertainty to the equation, consider that once the COVID-19 pandemic is over entirely, it should be back to business as usual for the firm. Even if future results were to look like 2019’s, the picture facing the business is far from bad. Its price/FFO multiple, for instance, would come out to about 7.4. its price/AFFO multiple is even lower at 5.2. Its price/NOI is lower than that still, coming in at 1.8. The only metric where Clipper looks lofty is its EV/EBITDA, with EV representing the firm’s enterprise value. Net debt of $974.6 million pushes this multiple to a rather hefty 19.4. This does create some uncertainty, but so long as the company can be sure that its assets will appreciate over time and that its occupancy rate will remain robust (both near certainties given its New York City focus), it’s not overly concerning.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems as though Clipper is an interesting, niche REIT for those interested in an emphasis on New York City real estate. The company’s consistent growth and robust cash flows makes it appealing. The same can be said of its multiples, though on the basis of EV/EBITDA it does look pricey. On the whole, despite the yield looking to be on the low end for a REIT, the company does make for a good prospect for investors in this space to consider.

