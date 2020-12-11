GE is up over 50% over the past six months. An improving outlook for its Industrial businesses will likely drive the narrative. I rate GE a Hold.

GE has a window of opportunity to improve its credit profile. I expect more balance sheet actions in the first half of 2021.

Source: Barron's

General Electric (GE) recently announced it was taking actions to reduce its balance sheet obligations by $4 billion:

GE today announced a series of actions it took on December 7, 2020, as part of its plan to solidify its financial position, building on a series of transactions earlier this year: GE voluntarily pre-funded $2.5 billion of estimated minimum ERISA GE Pension Plan funding requirements for 2021, 2022, and into 2023.

GE also repaid $1.5 billion of its intercompany loan to GE Capital. GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said, “With these balance sheet actions, along with the series of proactive actions we’ve taken this year, we continue to execute on our commitment to solidify GE’s financial position.

CEO Larry Culp reiterated the company could generate Industrial free cash flow ("FCF") of $2.5 billion in Q4 2020 and positive FCF in 2021. Robust FCF could give it the space to pare balance sheet obligations by $4 billion and still maintain liquidity. In Q3 2020, GE reported a revenue decline of 16% Y/Y for its Industrial operations. As the business retrenches, the company should monetize working capital to drive FCF. The announcement was important for two other reasons.

It Takes Some Of The Mystery Out Of GE's Pension Liability

GE's pension liabilities had previously cast a dark cloud over the company. Extremely low interest rates made it difficult for the pension fund to earn its projected returns. The projected pension liability was so large, I suspected it had the potential to impact the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec (WAB). GE subsequently froze pension benefits for tens of thousands of employees.

Interest rates remain at record lows, which likely means there is a gap between (1) the assumed returns on GE's pension fund and (2) the actual returns. GE implied it pre-funded its minimum pension plan requirements through 2023. This should take some of the mystery out of how much its pension requirements could potentially impact cash flow over the next few years.

It Improves GE Capital's Capital Adequacy

I have been bearish on GE due to the cyclical nature of its underlying businesses. I have also been bearish due to its debt load. The pro forma debt exceeds $70 billion. I previously estimated its debt/EBITDA exceeded 7.0x, which equated to junk levels. A debt reduction of $1.5 billion would improve its debt/EBITDA, yet the company would still remain highly indebted. The most important aspect of the debt reduction is the impact it would have on GE Capital's ("GECC") capital adequacy.

At Q3 2020, GECC's balance sheet reflected debt of $55 billion and equity of nearly $14 billion. Its debt/equity was about 4.0x. This compared unfavorably to the 3.6x debt/equity reflected on its balance sheet at Q1 2020.

A $1.5 billion debt pare-down would simultaneously reduce GECC's debt to $53 billion and increase equity to $15 billion. Its debt/equity ratio would then improve to 3.5x. Management wants to maintain GECC's debt/equity at less than 4.0x. The planned debt reduction at GECC would meet that threshold.

GE has a window of opportunity to improve is credit profile. The rating agencies will likely give the company several months to improve its credit metrics before considering any ratings actions. I believe GE has another year to clean up its balance sheet. Its current reduction in liabilities is a step in the right direction.

Conclusion

Reducing its balance sheet obligations is positive for GE. I expect more balance sheet actions in the first half of 2021. The share price is up over 50% over the past six months. An improving economy and improving outlook for the company's Industrial businesses will likely drive the narrative. I rate GE a Hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.