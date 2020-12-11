A rebound in the company’s operations could cause the market to at least price Scholastic at its book value.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company’s asset mainly consists of current assets (50%) and Property, Plant and Equipment (33%), with intangibles and other assets accounting for the rest.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) looks like an interesting value play. Scholastic is also trading at a P/B of 0.7x, a 30% discount to its 5-year average P/B ratio of 1x.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company’s asset mainly consists of current assets (50%) and Property, Plant and Equipment (33%), with intangibles and other assets accounting for the rest. There could be hidden value in its PPE account (the company has a 100-year operating history), which includes “significant real estate assets, in particular, the Company’s headquarters location in New York City and its primary distribution center in Jefferson City, Missouri.” Management recently sold a company-owned facility in Danbury, Connecticut, and plans to sell two distribution centers in the U.K. Scholastic’s real estate assets add to the margin of safety.

The company also took an inventory charge of $40 million in its third quarter of fiscal 20’ (FY ends in May) to account for the obsolescence of some inventory. For us, this action adjusts the current assets on the balance sheet to approximate fair market value, increasing the use of the P/B ratio as a viable valuation metric.

The current headwind remains in the company’s Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment. However, as schools start re-opening and the trend becomes sustainable, a sales rebound could push the market to re-rate Scholastic to at least its book value, or a 30% upside scenario.

Quick business Overview

Scholastic is the leading publisher and distributor of children’s books, print and digital instructional materials for grades pre-kindergarten to grade 12 and producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The company reports operations under three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment accounts for the biggest portion of sales at 59% of total sales. Under this segment, the company also operates school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs in the U.S., which act as its main distribution channels; and a Trade business, which publishes main titles such as Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, Dog Man, Captain Underpants, and other licensed properties such as Peppa Pig, distributed through bookstores, online retailers and mass merchandisers.

Under its Education segment, the company distributes classroom materials and magazines, children’s books and other print and reference materials to schools and libraries. This segment accounted for approximately 19% of total sales in 2020. The company’s International segment accounted for 22% of total sales.

First-quarter financial highlights

Scholastic reported first-quarter sales of $215 million, a decrease of 7% compared to its prior-year period. As one can imagine, lower sales were driven by delayed school openings.

By segment, the company’s Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment was the most affected, with first-quarter sales down 17% to $91 million compared to last year. Delayed school re-openings and COVID-19 disruptions had an impact on book fairs and book clubs.

Book fairs and book clubs are important drivers for Scholastic’s sales momentum and provide the company with a differentiated distribution method. For example, 6 out of 10 kindergartens to grade 5 elementary school teachers who received promotional materials in fiscal ’20 participated in Scholastic’s school-based book clubs, highlighting a good attachment rate (a win-win-win situation for teachers, students and the company). Within the company’s book fairs, 92% of schools that conducted a book fair continues to do so in the following year. In 2019, book clubs and book fairs accounted for approximately 72% of total segment sales.

Considering a good portion of sales comes from book clubs and fairs, management is implementing methods to amortize the impact of COVID-19 on the business, such as doing online fairs, but the foundation of the distribution channel still relies on schools being open:

In our clubs business, we are currently seeing significant engagement from teachers and higher revenue per event, but we are currently lagging in orders from teachers as a result of delayed openings and changes to their classroom environments.



Source: Q1 earnings call

The company’s trade business saw a decrease of just 2% during its first quarter. However, there could be a significant rebound in sales as new titles become available in the following quarters, especially with the release of J.K Rowling's first new children's book in 13 years, The Ickabog:

Helping you size it, we definitely are printing an awful lot of Ickabogs all around the world, and we're expecting that it will do extremely well in this end of the second quarter.



Source: Q1 earnings call

Offsetting the decline in sales from the Children’s Publishing and Distribution business was an increase of 11% in Scholastic’s Education segment compared to the prior-year period, driven by higher sales of the company’s instructional programs.

Cost control measures could set up the company to improved margins

We believe the most significant highlight comes from the completed $100 million cost savings program. The cost savings initiative reduced seasonal operating loss for the first quarter to the tune of $38 million. Management believes most of the cost savings are permanent in nature, which should lead to positive operating leverage once volumes and sales levels return to pre-pandemic levels, or at least an improvement from the troughs in mid-March. As part of the cost reduction initiatives, management sold the company's underutilized distribution facility in Danbury, Connecticut, realizing net proceeds of $12.3 million. Management also took action to streamline and improve procurement, resulting in a reduction of SKUs.

Bottom Line

Currently, analysts are expecting revenues for fiscal ’22 of $1.5 billion, which is still below 2019 sales by 5.5%. However, due to cost reduction initiatives, EBITDA is expected to be approximately $136 million, or up approximately 12.3% from 2019 levels. That would put Scholastic at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x, which compares favorably to the 5-year average of 8x.

If the pandemic is truly behind us, and results improve sequentially from here, we believe Scholastic is a good value pick. Adding to the margin of safety is the company’s strong balance sheet, with approximately 80% of total assets consisting of current assets and property, plant, and equipment. Furthermore, with the recent inventory write-off, the inventory account should reflect approximate market value, giving us another reason to trust the balance sheet. With a current P/B of 0.7x, a rebound in the company’s operations could cause the market to at least price Scholastic at its book value.

That said, the biggest risk comes from not knowing how the pandemic is going to affect the company moving forward. Social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions can permanently impact Scholastic’s book fair business, or a prolonged delay to school re-openings might cause the company to write off certain assets, thus impairing our book value thesis. Investors should position-size accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.