Its ability to goose growth through acquisitions or share buybacks could come to an end. I rate GILD a hold.

Gilead (GILD) recently announced it was acquiring MYR GmbH and its hepatitis D ("HDV") drug, Hepludex, for about $1.4 billion:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) agrees to buy MYR GmbH and its new hepatitis drug for €1.15B ~($1.4B) in cash plus a potential future milestone payment of up to €300M. MYR's Hepcludex (bulevirtide) was conditionally approved by the European Medicines Agency in July for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus infection in adults with compensated liver disease, and the company has since launched Hepcludex in France, Germany and Austria.

Hepcludex is the first and currently the only medicine conditionally approved for HDV by the EMA, and MYR anticipates submission for accelerated approval in the U.S. in H2 2021.

Gilead has a core competency in acquiring late stage drugs just prior to them receiving FDA approval. These situations tend to help both parties. The sellers get access to Gilead's capital, its expertise in getting drugs approved, and its global marketing arm. Gilead gets access to another potential growth product.

About HDV

According to the CDC, HDV is a satellite virus that infects those already infected by hepatitis B ("HBV"):

Hepatitis D is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis D virus ("HDV"). HDV is known as a “satellite virus,” because it can only infect people who are also infected by the hepatitis B virus ("HBV"). HDV infection can be acute or lead to chronic, long-term illness. The infection can be acquired either simultaneously with HBV as a coinfection or as a superinfection in people who are already chronically infected with HBV.

HDV is most common in Europe, the Middle East, parts of Africa, East Asia and the Amazon basin in South America. The number of HDV cases in the U.S. is unknown. HDV appears to be a derivation of HBV, so its growth is likely tied to the growth of the HBV market. The World Health Organization ("WHO") previously estimated the 240 million people suffered from chronic HBV; the HBV market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2016. WHO also estimated around 15 million people were co-infected with HDV and HBV. That would make HDV about 6% of the HBV market in terms of the number of people infected.

Technavio recently suggested the HBV market could grow by $524 million from 2020-2024, representing a 4% CAGR over that period. That would put the current HBV market at around $3.1 billion. If HDV was valued at 6% of the market then the revenue potential from Gilead's new HDV drug could be around $185 million. The $1.4 billion deal would equate to about 7.8x revenue for the entire HDV market.

Gilead's $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics was about 15x estimated 2024 revenue. I was critical of the deal because it would put a dent in Gilead's dry powder. That said, the HDV deal may be expensive, yet not as expensive as the Immunomedics acquisition. The one caveat is that the dollar size of the HDV market could be more than $185 million. The HBV market is competitive. Gilead's Vemlidy has to compete with Enerix-B from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Recombivax-HB from Merck (MRK); both are vaccines administered to prevent HBV.

If Gilead received U.S. approval, its HDV drug would be one of the only medicines approved for HDV. It could have out-sized pricing power. Though the number of HDV infecteds is around 6% compared to HBV infected, HDV revenue could potentially exceed 6% of the HBV market's revenue due to less competition. I am keen to hear from Gilelad's management about the HDV market size from a dollar perspective and how management priced the deal.

The transaction makes sense strategically because it piggybacks off of Gilead's expertise in HBV. In Q4 2016 Gilead received FDA approval for Vemlidy, a one-daily treatment for adults with chronic HBV. Vemlidy showed better efficacy than GILD's Viread at 1/10th the dosage. In Q3 Gilead reported total product sales of $6.5 billion, up 28% Q/Q. Vemlidy generated revenue of $177 million, up 17% Q/Q. Though it was only 3% of total revenue, Vemlidy's growth was impressive.

Gilead's Remdesivir generated $873 million in revenue, and was 13% of total product sales. Pfizer's (PFE) prospects for an effective COVID-19 vaccine could cause Remdesivir sales to fall hard by Q1 2021. Growth from Vemlidy or Gilead's HDV drug could become more important amid headwinds for Remdesivir.

What's In Store For Gilead?

Gilead has tried to jump start growth via acquisitions. In addition to its deal for Immunomedics, Gilead spent $10 billion for a 25% stake in Galapagos (GLPG); the company will be able to leverage R&D from Galapagos, yet meaningful revenue has not materialized from the partnering arrangement. I believe its HDV deal has the potential generate immediate benefits. Whether it was worth paying $1.4 billion remains to be seen.

Gilead's non-Remdesivir revenue grew 2% Y/Y, which was nothing to write home about. Teva's generic Truvada (8% of total revenue) could hit the market soon and could be Gilead's next headwind. Gilead is known has a growth stock due to its acquisitive nature and share buybacks, which has spurred earnings per share growth. Gilead had about $24 billion of cash on hand at Q3 2020. After paying $15 billion in cash to help fund the Immunomedics deal, Gilead's cash could fall below $10 billion. That means sizeable deals and sizeable share buybacks could come to end. This could hurt sentiment for GILD.

Conclusion

The HDV deal should strategically. How it works financially is uncertain. GILD is down 8% Y/Y. I rate the stock a hold.

