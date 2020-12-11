I have long maintained that one of the best, if not the best, companies on this planet is The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Its massive content library carries extraordinary value and its business model acts as a pipeline to generate cash in countless ways off of the initial content it does create. The biggest question for them is always how to best extract that value. During its investor call on December 10th, the management team at the firm updated investors as to its overall streaming ambitions. What they presented was such a huge shift in expectations that I would consider it a remarkable exercise in digging up that hidden value the firm controls. Moving forward, investors should expect great things from Disney and it’s quite possible that instead of its parks being the happiest places on Earth, that the homes of its shareholders might warrant that title instead.

A massive change

Back when Disney first launched Disney+ less than a year ago, the company had what some investors might consider grand ambitions. The objective, they said, was to reach between 60 million and 90 million paid subscribers by the year 2024. To put this in perspective, Netflix (NFLX) is nearing its 200 million paid subscriber mark as we speak. To some, perhaps this seems like an undershoot on Disney’s part, but considering how many years Netflix has been out and considering that Disney+ is a niche offering compared to the appeal of a general brand, the call seemed appropriate.

Since launching, Disney+ has exploded higher in popularity. In its first five months, the platform hit the 50 million subscriber mark. By the end of its fiscal year, at the start of October in 2020, the company announced that it had reached 73.7 million paid subscribers. And in just two short months to December 2nd, the platform showed a further increase of 13.1 million subscribers to 86.8 million. In short, in less than a year the company was knocking on the door to the high end of its five-year expected target.

This means big things for the company and shareholders alike. With 86.8 million subscribers, and at the weighted-average price seen of $4.80 per subscriber globally, this implies revenue for the business of $5 billion. In light of the company’s success, it announced that, effective March of next year, it would be increasing its price in the US from $6.99 per month to $7.99. If that $1 increase were replicated globally, it would mean an extra $1.04 billion in revenue for the platform annually, all of which should flow to the bottom line. This price increase accurately echoes my own thinking in recent months that the platform is underpriced. Realistically, I think they could increase the price to $9.99 per month and it would still be a no-brainer for many Disney fans.

If this were the only development, this article wouldn’t be worth writing. What the company announced as part of this, though, is the really big news. Now, instead of expecting up to 90 million subscribers by 2024, the company is revising up this figure to between 230 million and 260 million. This comes as the platform moves to launch across the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Asian markets. That is a phenomenal increase and it reflects the global appeal the company’s brand offers. As a note, management did say that between 30% and 40% of these subscribers will be to its Disney+ Hotstar service.

Disney+ isn’t the only platform seeing a change. Hulu and ESPN+ are also seeing upwards revisions. The prior expectation for 2024 was for Hulu to reach between 40 million and 60 million subscribers. As of December 2nd, the platform had grown to 38.8 million. This is up 2.2 million from just two months earlier. Because of this, the company has revised this range up modestly to between 50 million and 60 million now. I would be shocked if, come 2024, the company has not reached the high end of this range.

Disney+ has been revised sharply higher, while Hulu only modestly so. Where would you expect ESPN+ to fall? Perhaps surprisingly to some, it has been revised sharply higher as well. When expectations were initially put out in April of this year, management thought the service would grow to between 8 million and 12 million by 2024. That always felt a bit weak to me given the strength of the brand. Sure enough, by December 2nd of this year, it had grown to 11.5 million subscribers. Now, that figure has been increased to between 20 million and 30 million. Due to these revisions higher, management expects between 300 million and 350 million subscribers across all digital properties by 2024. To encourage consumers to sign up for more than one service, they have priced a bundle pack involving all three at just $12.99 per month.

*Created by Author

All of this has significant ramifications for Disney and its shareholders. To illustrate what I mean, please refer to the table above and the two tables that follow. In the first, you can see a range of expected revenue, given the latest weighted pricing of the services, as well as projected content costs ($14 billion to $16 billion annually by 2024) for all three major platforms. As an example, if all three platforms see the low end of their ranges realized with current pricing, they would generate $25.3 billion in revenue annually from streaming and about $9.3 billion in profit. That is remarkable.

*Created by Author

The tables also illustrate what happens if global effective prices are increased by $1, by $2, and by $3 per month on average. At the high end for the first table, this would imply sales of $36.1 billion and profits of as much as $20.1 billion per year. In the second table shown above, I performed the same analysis, but this time with the assumption that subscriber count reaches the mid-point of expectations, and in the table below I illustrated a scenario where it reaches the high end. The results in all of these cases, especially if the firm gradually raises its prices, will be astronomical and it could turn streaming into one of the biggest sources of cash flow and earnings for the business in the not-too-distant future.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Right now, Disney is experiencing a nice swing higher and for good reason. The company’s announcement is amazing and it illustrates how excellent a firm investors are dealing with. Long-term, I wouldn’t be surprised if streaming becomes one of, if not the, biggest sources of revenue and earnings for the company. Only time will tell the final outcome here, but even if the business achieves the low end of expectations the end result will prove bullish beyond belief for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.