Introduction

I wrote an article a few months back explaining how Southwest Airlines (LUV) was the superior airline investment during this period of a pandemic. Airline stocks were beaten down to very low levels, and Southwest Airlines offered the best operating model, balance sheet, and valuation. But things have changed, with Southwest Airlines' stock price rising by 20% to $46 over the past month. The loosening of restrictions, slight bounce-back in the economy, a federal aid package, and the announcement of possible COVID-19 vaccine candidates have changed investor sentiment. Now with the price back to the mid-forties, Southwest Airlines seems to be overvalued, with many risks being ignored by Mr. Market.

Poor Operating & Financial Results

Source: SEC 10-Qs

Due to the limiting nature of the movement of people a pandemic presents, airlines have seen drastic declines in the load factor this year. For the nine reportable months, the load factor was a dismal 52%. Compare this to 2019, which saw load factors of 83.7%. Quarter two saw the worst load factor this year of just 31.4%, but since this low, it has increased to 44.9%. Less demand for flights and a blocked off middle seat were the culprits for the lackluster operating results. To tag along, the airline generally just flew fewer flights too, with just 79.701 million available seat miles logged this year so far, a 32% decrease from 2019.

Obviously, the struggling industry operating has resulted in a poor year financially too. Southwest Airlines has seen revenue drop by 57.9% to $7.035 billion. This is while costs have stayed relatively flat, resulting in a net loss of $2.166 billion so far this year. Looking at the RASM and CASM numbers shows just how bad the year has been. RASM for the last nine months was just 7.53 cents while CASM was 12.15 cents, meaning the airline is losing 4.62 cents per every available seat mile flown. To break-even, Southwest Airlines would need to reach a load factor around 72-73%.

These poor results led to the company accepting $3.4 billion for payroll support through the CARES Act and increasing long-term debt by over $8 billion since last year. Despite this, Southwest Airlines still boasts a relatively healthy balance sheet. The airline has a current ratio of 2.06x and a quick ratio of 2.01x, showing ample liquidity for the future. Also, even with the added debt issuances, the debt-to-equity ratio is 2.65x. Southwest Airlines did give the U.S. Treasury 2.7 million in warrants for the CARES Act funds.

Industry Trends, Outlook, and Risks

The airline industry has been killed this year. Looking at the Department of Transportation airline traffic data shows huge drops in passengers across the board. International passengers have virtually disappeared, with just 1.2 million passengers logged in August. Southwest Airlines is primarily a domestic carrier, and traffic data on that front also looks awful, with just 23.7 million passengers in August. But since the shutdown period lasting until around May, the trend has been exponentially upward. This is a great sight to see, as any trend toward a higher load factor is crucial for airlines. That being said, on a year to year comparison, August passenger numbers are still down 70.2%.

And the outlook may or may not be good, depending on what exactly happens. Southwest Airlines was scheduled to open the middle seat on December 1st, claiming that it is completely safe. This will help increase the load factor by a significant amount. Other competitors have opted to not open the middle seats yet. Depending on how the customer reacts, Southwest Airlines may end up deciding to close this middle seat again in the near future.

To add to this, booking trends have been soft. According to Bank of America, quarter four net sales are forecasted to decline by 81.2% from the prior year, even despite decently strong Thanksgiving holiday travel. News of vaccine efficacy tests at 90%+ have resulted in some of this worry dissipating. A COVID-19 vaccine rollout with high effectiveness would quickly help the economy and consumer rebound. But the rollout and drug approval timelines are vague and cannot at this point be considered a reliable tailwind in the near term for the airline industry.

Weak traffic and booking trends are current headwinds for Southwest Airlines, but over the long term, the airline may risk some degradation of the company's notable culture and brand. Opening the middle seat on flights while some competitors don't has the possibility of being seen as a decision against the customer. This is directly opposite of Southwest Airlines' creed of being the most "loved, friendly, and reliable." Also, with the poor financial performance this year, the airline may have to furlough pilots and attendants for the first time in company history.

Southwest Airlines employees are a huge key to the goal of customer satisfaction, and furloughs for pilots and especially attendants could hurt the perception of the company over the long term. Also, the 737 MAX return could create some discord between Southwest Airlines and customers. I won't get into much detail on this issue, but the airlines will be adding many 737 MAX's to the fleet upon the certification of the aircraft, and the general public may be wary. Overall, Southwest Airlines has some very negative operating trends in the near future and some possible branding concerns over the longer term.

Conclusion

As of writing, Southwest Airlines trades at around $46 per share. Over the past month, airline stocks have seen increases in price due to the vaccine efficacy reports and a hopeful economic rebound thereafter. For Southwest Airlines, the company has seen its stock price increase around 20% since this news. I believe this run-up is a bit overdone. At $46 per share, the company trades at 11x 2019 EPS of $4.27. A EPS at this level is a long way away. As mentioned before, the airline is losing 4.62 cents per available seat mile flown and would need a load factor of 72% to reach breakeven. This is an increase of 20% from Southwest Airlines' current levels.

With a vaccine, this is surely a manageable feat, but the timeline for a full-scale rollout is not clear at this point. To add to that, the industry trends have not picked up much since the last reportable months, and bookings are still soft. While I do think Southwest Airlines is the best airline of the majors operationally and financially, I am not adding to my position above the price of $30 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.