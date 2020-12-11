Slow-growing companies many times get a bad rap for the working reasons. If, for example, we take Star Group (SGU), which is an oil and propane distributor in the US, top line growth has been difficult for the company. On the latest earnings call which was the final quarter for the fiscal year, management again reflected on the continued problem of customer churn. Being two months already into this fiscal year, management observed that customer retention had been sluggish. Suffice it to say, it is not a trend shareholders will want to see in the long run.

Star Group can offset its high levels of customer attrition by reducing costs and by acquiring companies to keep growth ticking over. This is a tiresome task though as we can see from the financials. Top line sales for the latest fiscal year came in at $1.467 billion which means growth has been negative over the past five years ($1.67 billion reported in 2015). However, when we go further down the income statement, metrics begin to improve. Current annual EBIT of $92 million is more or less flat compared to five years ago but well up over 2019. Moreover, 2020 EPS of $1.07 is up $0.48 since 2015 or 12.64% per year on average.

The reason for the above is two-fold.

Firstly, cost of revenues came in under $1 billion in fiscal 2020 which enabled gross profit to come in at $475 million. This has been an underlying trend as well as the increase we witnessed in operating margins in 2020 (6%+). Secondly, the number of shares outstanding has reduced by almost 12 million shares which has significantly improved EPS (12%+) over net income (7%+) over the past five years on average per year.

Star Group pays out an annual dividend yield of $0.53 which equates to a yield of well over 5%. The state of the key dividend metrics is an excellent place to start with respect to how solid the firm's fundamentals really are. We'll start with dividend growth.

The dividend has increased in Star Group for the past eight years. Over the past five years for example, the dividend has grown by 7.38% on average per year which is more or less in-line with what net profit has grown by. To see if these increases were paid by self-funded cash flow, we go to the cash flow statement.

Over the past five years, both operating and free cash flow have been growing aggressively. The viability of the dividend is not an issue at present as a mere $24 million was paid out over the past four quarters from a free cash flow kitty of $162 million. In the latest fiscal year, $14 million of capex was spent along with $4 million on acquisitions, $24 million as mentioned went to dividends and $38 million of preferred stock was bought back. A surplus of $33 million of debt was paid down which meant $52 million of cash was added to the balance sheet in the year. An encouraging cycle.

Growth though has come at a cost as we can see from the balance sheet. Over the past five years, company liability growth has outpaced asset growth. Shareholders' equity came in at $255.8 million which is $34+ million down on the book value number in 2015. In 2015, the liability (all company debts including interest-bearing debts) to equity ratio came in at 1.36. In 2020, the same metric comes in at 2.25. Suffice it to say, there has been a sizable change in the firm's equity as a percentage of its debts. This trend warrants watching going forward.

The reason why this trend is not picked up by the interest coverage ratio for example is due to how EBIT has grown over the past five years. Furthermore, it's not really seen in the debt to equity ratio either as this ratio only monitors interest-bearing debt. Therefore, management will have to be more prudent with how it spends its cash on the likes of acquisitions in the heating oil and propane businesses going forward. Astute purchases along with more cost reduction and better operating efficiencies can definitely buy the firm some time. What would take the pressure off the financials a lot though would be sustained top line growth. It remains to be seen whether this will come over the next few years.

Therefore, to sum up, it must be said that Star Group over the past five years has been loyal to its shareholders. It has continued to pay a growing dividend plus also has reduced the float by a great percentage. This speaks well of the people in charge. Top line sales have been amiss though and sooner or later, this trend will most likely catch up with the company. Let's see what the first quarter brings.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.