The company has a full social media and advertising campaign to get the word out.

Else offers the first non-dairy, non-soy, plant-based formula for toddlers that is as healthy as mother's milk.

Else Nutrition Holdings (OTCQX:BABYF) [TSX:BABY] is a plant-based nutrition company. Else began commercialization of its products in Israel in the second half of 2019 and in the U.S. in the second half of 2020. The product introduction in North America is one of a kind; the first non-dairy, non-soy, plant-based formula. Else has won third-party validation from regulatory agencies, independent inspectors and key natural/health food market participants. The company is just getting started in disrupting the global food industry.

Source: Company press release

What Makes Its Food Products Unique

The Else formula is nutritionally equivalent to mother's milk in amino acid, essential fatty acids and exact macronutrient ratio. The company offers the only plant-based toddler formula on the market that does not contain milk or soy, which are the leading allergens in children under one years old. Else has successfully undergone testing by the U.S. government and independent agencies in order to validate their toddler formula.

The majority of mothers start out breast feeding their newborn, but only about a third continue through the first year. Substituting breast feeding with cow's milk has downside considerations. Cow's milk contains hormones and can cause iron deficiency and dehydration in young children. Else offers a healthy alternative to moms who stop breast feeding or never started that up to now has not been available. What has been available to substitute for cow's milk are products that derive their protein/amino acids from animal sources.

Strategy

Else aims to ultimately market, on a global basis, a full line of plant-based, non-dairy, non-soy food items including puddings, liquids, chips, snacks, cheese, bakery goods, meat/chicken replacements, yogurt, pasta and formula for infants, toddlers and children and adults. The company has patents in 22 countries with 44 patents pending and is formulating slightly different versions of each product to satisfy each respective jurisdictional requirements.

Source: Investor presentation

Else has been building a distribution system by adding new partners in addition to online sales. The company is currently using a third party for production and another third party for packaging in the U.S., but plans to have its own production facility in a year or two.

The company has just recently began sales in North America with just one product and will be expanding its global footprint and adding products.

Launch Plan

Else has begun sales of its toddler (ages 1-3) formula in North America through its website in August through Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in September and through five brokers for sales and distribution to retail outlets. One of the brokers is KeHe Distributors, one of the largest health food distributors in the U.S. serving about 30,000 stores. Management expects to be in 380 stores this year.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company is planning to offer:

For children aged 3-12 plant-based, non-dairy, non-soy product in powdered form in the U.S. in 2021 Q2 and in liquid, ready-to-drink form in 2021 Q4. A similar product will be launched in liquid form in Europe in 2021 Q2.

A baby formula (six months to one year) that is intended to be a nutritional boost and not a complete meal in the U.S. in 2021 Q2 and in Europe in 2021 Q3.

The company's plan to offer a full line of products for the adult market, including bakery, cheese, etc., will begin R&D sometime in 2021.

Infant (under 12 months) formula is undergoing the FDA and European regulatory processes simultaneously. The company expects to be able to launch this product in the U.S. in the first half of 2023 and in Europe in the first half of 2024.

Management plans to launch in Australia in the second half of 2021 which will provide access to the Chinese market. In order to do so, Else has to meet Australian and Chinese regulations. Chinese people have low confidence in buying Chinese baby formula since their tainted milk scandal in 2009 and buy Australian products online through websites such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Cross Border. Management chose to launch in the U.S. first in order to validate the product for the Chinese market.

Hong Kong based Health and Happiness International ("H & H") has taken an 11% interest in Else and will be its distributor in Australia and likely for Europe as well.

Product Credentials

In order to be able to market a product in the U.S. as organic, the product must meet strict USDA requirements. Else makes food that is certified organic and does not contain hormones or antibodies, which increase the risk of obesity and may increase future resistance to antibodies.

Independent review has won Else certification as:

A clean label product by The Clean Label Project

Plant-based product by NSF International which is owned by the Plant-Based Food Association

A soy-free product by Beyond Soy

The Clean Label Project is a non-profit group that monitors the food industry. It created a stir in 2017 when it reported that 80% of infant formula and food in the U.S. contained arsenic with over a third also containing lead.

NSF provides certification and registration for non-GMO and gluten-free food.

Beyond Soy is the organization behind the soy free label. While soy is a great source for protein, the majority of soy is GMO and has been a factor in causing asthma, acne and eczema and other medical issues.

People might think that Else is the equivalent of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) as an alternative, but they aren't equivalent. Else is healthier. The health value of Beyond Meat has been questioned by nutritionists. Beyond Meat contains 18 ingredients including something called methylcellulose. Else food has three simple ingredients:

Buckwheat - a complete protein with nine essential amino acids.

Almonds - also a protein but rich in healthy fats and vitamins. and tapioca and contain no chemical additives, pesticides, heavy metals or methylcellulose.

Tapioca - serves to thicken food and is a carbohydrate alternative to lactose.

Market

There is a large opportunity for Else. The U.S. is the world's second largest infant nutrition market with China being the largest, representing half of the global demand. The global infant formula market is expected to exceed $90 billion by 2025. The plant-based food and beverage market is forecast to exceed $32 billion by 2027.

Financials

Insiders own 47% of the fully diluted shares. Fully diluted, there are about 150 million shares. The market cap is $505 million. The company has about $22 million in cash and no debt. The EV is $485 million. Currently the company is attempting to capture market share in a potentially vast market. It is lean in opex as it employs third-party partners. The company is allocating a high amount of money to advertising to develop brand awareness which later can be redistributed to in-house production which will improve margins. It is likely that the company will do capital raises in the next two years in order to purchase a manufacturing facility and expand its footprint and its product offerings. The company is funded to meet its operation goals for the next 12 months. Else's objective 1 is to build revenue. It will turn to improving margin and a plan to profitability as objective 2. The company has not provided any forward guidance on revenues. Canaccord has set a $5 per share target on the stock.

Else will be have sales in North America, China and Europe next year. Capturing just 5% of the TAM for the global infant formula market and the plant-based global food market results in almost $7 billion in revenue. This is a start-up and nobody can really predict if it will or how long it will take to succeed, but the company is off to a good early start.

Getting The Word Out

It's important to understand that this is a disruptor company pulling all of the strings to gain market awareness by:

Participation in events such as the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition ("NASPGHAN") where the company conducted one-on-one educational sessions with medical experts, pediatricians and executives from the world's leading nutrition companies.

Launching a social media campaign which includes naming author and child expert Hilaria Baldwin as Brand Ambassador as well as engaging 50 influencers who have a following in Facebook, Instagram, etc. of over 3.5 million people.

Posting podcasts on mybodygreen, a wellness and health community of 27 million people.

Hired Dr. Jennifer Trachtenberg, known as "Dr. Jen" and Dr. Mom, to create Else content for digital platforms.

Hired Power Digital to lead its advertising campaign. Power Digital client list include companies such as Uniqlo and P&G (NYSE: PG

Began a commercial campaign called "In an Else World" working with Allenby Concept House.

Management

CEO Hamutal Yitzhak has an extensive background working in infant formulas for major companies. She founded Golden Heart with Uriel Kesler, offering Israeli consumers the first alternative to Bisphenol A bottles, which have been linked to cancer, and children's snacks.

Aside from Golden Heart, Ms. Yitzhak and Mr. Kesler worked diligently to develop a product for Mr. Kesler's grandchild who was allergic to soy. They found almond milk to be tolerated by the child but that it did not meet full dietary needs. They named their project Indy which years later became Else.

Else management team and board of directors are populated by pediatricians, scientists and industry experts and listed on the company's investor page.

Risks

The company does not have much commercial history. It is introducing a new product, and it remains to be seen if the product is accepted by the marketplace. Funding is likely to be necessary over the next two years, diluting earnings. The company is dependent on third parties for production, packaging and distribution. The company can be adversely affected by supply chain issues for any of its materials. It is a micro cap with lower float and lower trading volume than larger-cap stocks, which results in a higher split between bid and ask prices. The stock sells on the OTC which has lower reporting requirements than the Nasdaq or NYSE.

Conclusion

Else is introducing the first non-dairy, non-soy, plant-based food for toddlers. Early in the game, the public seems to be welcoming the product. The company has established a partnership program for full rollout if its first product with subsequent product rollouts over the next few years as well as international expansion. Due to a recent capital raise, the company is well funded for the coming year.

Else has been awarded certification from the USDA and independent agencies and received third-party validation by distributors, H & H taking a large position, and brisk early sales at Amazon.

I enjoy investing in start-ups that I believe have the potential to disrupt an industry. I believe Else is such a company. This type of investment is not for everyone as it is high risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.