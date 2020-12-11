No person and no firm is perfect. They all make mistakes. Some are forgivable. Others are just outright painful and illustrate a significant misunderstanding of market potential. It’s in this second group that AT&T (T) falls in regarding its management team’s decision to divest of its stake over anime streaming service Crunchyroll. Despite bringing in a nice amount of cash and the service itself comprising a small piece of AT&T’s overall value, the company basically decided to give away the firm for a steep discount to what it should be priced at. This move does not ruin the attractiveness of AT&T on the whole, but it does dent my enthusiasm for it moving forward.

A look at the transaction

Earlier this year, rumors were circulating that Sony Corp. (SNE), or technically a company owned by it, was interested in buying the Crunchyroll anime streaming service from AT&T. The price kicked around by Sony at the time was $957 million, while AT&T was reportedly holding out for at least $1.5 billion. At the time this news broke, I published an article detailing why this was a bad decision for the company, even if it could get the price it was asking for. Well, now, the firm has made the decision to sell Crunchyroll, but for a lower price still of $1.175 billion in cash.

Sony is not new to the anime streaming service. At present, it owns Funimation Global Group, LLC, which is a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex. The latter of these is a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. Funimation is the only major niche competitor to Crunchyroll on the market, but it is smaller than Crunchyroll. No news has broken yet as to what the future of these brands will look like, but some sort of consolidation between them is not unquestionable.

Because not much data regarding Crunchyroll is publicly available, we don’t know exactly how many users it has. All we know is that the figure is north of 3 million who pay for the service. It also has over 90 million registered users, though we don’t know how many of these are active and what kind of advertising revenue they bring to the business. If we assume that the paid subscriber count is a conservative 3 million exactly, with pricing ranging between $7.99 per month and $14.99 per month (depending on tier) and annual pricing starting for as little as $79.99, we can determine that annual revenue from subscriptions alone for the firm are between $240 million and $540 million.

This ignores a lot of other revenue the company surely generates. It sells physical and digital content online, including toys, figurines, manga, mobile games, and more. In addition, the company has, for some time now, been releasing its own series onto the platform. Add in the more than 90 million registered users and the revenue they generate for the firm from advertising, and it’s difficult to see how AT&T could part with Crunchyroll for such a low price.

Some investors might argue that niche streaming services are generally worth between $300 and $400 per subscribers. Sure enough, based on the 3 million subscriber figure, Crunchyroll is being valued at about $392 per subscriber through this transaction. That is, however, far lower than some other competitors. Last year, when Comcast (CMCSA) agreed to sell its 33% stake in Hulu, leaving The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in control over the platform, the initial transaction valued Hulu at $17.4 billion. With 28 million subscribers at the time, this worked out to $621 per paid subscriber. For rival Netflix (NFLX), its 194.15 million paid subscribers work out to $1,157 per paid subscriber. This assumes its EV (enterprise value) of $225.72 million.

No, Crunchyroll should not be valued at what Netflix is at. However, when you consider all of the other revenue streams it has that platforms like Hulu and Netflix don’t have, a price up around what Hulu is worth on a per-subscriber basis shouldn’t be considered out of the question. At, say, $600 per paid subscriber, this would value the service at $1.80 billion. If Crunchyroll is closer to 3.5 million paid subscribers than the 3 million it reported in July of this year, this would grow to $2.1 billion. And when the service eventually expands to something like 5 million, you’re looking at an opportunity of $3 billion or more.

Though I don’t own shares of AT&T at this time, I find this move incredibly frustrating. This is because this move is insult added to injury. You see, when the company, earlier this month, announced a debt refinancing move, my math showed that it would result in additional net debt for shareholders of $1.405 billion, all for the sake of saving around $31.34 million in annual interest expense. To see the firm casually make a bad move there and then offload a valuable asset with significant upside potential just to cover some of the hit from its refinancing illustrates a fundamental misunderstanding by management about the value they have with Crunchyroll and it goes against the firm’s broader streaming ambitions with HBO Max.

Takeaway

At this time, I still believe that AT&T is a collection of great assets (and some bad ones) that is capable of generating significant cash flows in the long run. In truth, it’s likely overvalued by a sizable amount of money. Having said that, moves like this do not help its case. If it needs to pay down debt, there are other ways to accomplish it that would not be so negatively impactful to the company and its shareholders in the long run. This does not ruin my overall feelings about the firm, but it does serve as a sign that management is perhaps not as skilled as I previously expected. At the end of the day, that does reduce my overall opinion of how much upside from here is warranted.

