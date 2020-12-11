I am bearish for the purposes of this article because GLAD should not be held "naked", but I am neutral about holding it with gold and long-term treasuries as hedges.

Evaluated as a bank, it is passable. But it has had dark spots in its historical portfolio management - large losses on concentrated positions.

GLAD has grown, but for the benefit of its management and not for its shareholders.

Should we be "glad" to want to buy or have bought Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) shares? It’s certainly tempting - currently, the company sports a hefty 9% dividend yield, which would be a welcome boost to portfolio income given the low rates and dividend yields currently on the market. But there are questions to be answered: Has GLAD recovered from the full impact of the COVID-19? And what is its past performance?

This article will briefly examine the entire 19-year history of the Gladstone Capital Corporation. Each graph will convey a different set of key statistics over time, and we will tell the story of how GLAD came to be where it is today and how this history could inform our expectations for the company’s future performance.

In this article, we will examine five things:

Evolution of GLAD’s NAV per share figures and book value of its lending over the last 5 years The apparent three-fold growth of its loan portfolio over the last 19 years Share count and long-run NAV per share evolution over its lifetime Treating GLAD like a bank, its effective interest rate on borrowings and efficiency ratio Underwriting quality - loss rates on NAV over the last 19 years over two credit market cycles

After this, we’ll examine the results of a portfolio simulation that suggests that anyone who wishes to go long on GLAD should do it as part of a considered portfolio asset allocation.

COVID-19 was a massive hit to BDC balance sheets - no doubt about that. The brunt of the damage happened in March 2020, when government lockdowns damaged smaller businesses and made it more difficult to conduct business. Correspondingly, the loan portfolios of BDCs, which are mostly composed of loans to middle market companies (too big for small business loans, too small for bond market participation), suffered too.

Between December 2019 and March 2020, the NAV per share of GLAD’s assets was marked down from about $8/share to around $7/share. How should we interpret this number? Here’s the issue: the secondary market for middle market loans is near nonexistent, so there usually is no “market price” the BDC managers can quote. Instead, they must make their best estimate of the loan’s market value if a buyer could be found. Our hope (and assumption) is that averaged out over many dozens or hundreds of loans, management’s judgment is accurate overall.

The fair value as a percent of the cost basis of GLAD’s loan portfolio was in the low 80%'s range in 2015, reflecting the oil price crash during that time. It recovered to around 95% by 2019, but was quickly reduced to the low 90% range by COVID-19. Since then, it’s shown signs of recovery - perhaps a good sign.

GLAD as a business grew dramatically since 2002, tripling in size. Whether this is better for the managers or shareholders is not yet clear - for that, we’ll need to look at the per share figures. But one thing is clear - management has very actively manipulated the leverage ratio of the BDC.

The debt-to-equity ratio started off as at around 0.4 at inception and rose to 0.65 by 2007. As the housing crash unfolded, a massive deleveraging took place. This largely took place by selling assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt. The debt-to-equity ratio reached its lowest point in 2010, after which point, releveraging took place until 2015. But what cause the sharp deleveraging in 2016? We’ll find out in the next graph.

When times were good in 2002-2007, NAV per share figures were somewhat rising, and GLAD’s share count grew exponentially, reflecting the amount of new capital flowing into the fund. Then, from 2008 to 2015, the share count was stagnant, likely because per share NAV was declining precipitously during that time, and management didn’t want to dilute older shareholders. But that changed in 2015; share issuance grew, while NAV fell - not a good sign for shareholders.

But it still doesn’t exonerate the fact that GLAD’s per share NAV fell 40% between 2007 and 2012, the bloody aftermath of its growth bonanza in 2005-2007. Even more unpleasant to notice is that at the peak of the last cycle (2015-2019), book value per share was still declining.

If we treat GLAD like a miniature bank and use bank metrics to evaluate the company, its numbers still leave something to be desired. Let’s start with the efficiency ratio - the ratio of noninterest expenses to revenue (in this case, we’ll use total investment income). For a bank, a good value is 50% or less. We can see that GLAD’s efficiency ratio was consistently 35% or less.

The company’s effective interest rate on borrowings has remained in the 5-7% range in the last 9 years, which is higher than the more typical BDC average of 4-5%. First strike against GLAD.

Finally, let’s look at the company's underwriting quality. And second strike against GLAD - not only did it suffer nearly 20% loss of per share NAV in 2008 (forgivable because BDCs universally suffered a calamity in those years), it also suffered similar losses in 2011 and 2012. What happened?

Let’s look at several charts of net unrealized and realized gains from 2011 and 2012.

2011

2012

One particularly bad investment stands out: Sunshine Media Holdings, which accounts for nearly $30 million worth of depreciation, out of a portfolio asset total of ~$300 million. Third strike against GLAD - too little diversification in its historical portfolio. Longs must hope that the company learned from this disaster.

What should I do if I want to invest in GLAD anyway despite three strikes against it?

Everything I’ve said here militates against holding GLAD as a “naked” long. But how could it fit into an asset allocation?

I would use gold (GLD) and long-term treasuries (TLT) as an (imperfect) hedge against movements by the BDC. Let’s compare a 100% GLAD allocation (Portfolio 1) to a 60%/30%/10% GLAD/TLT/GLD allocation (Portfolio 2) using Portfolio Visualizer, assuming that all dividend income is spent and that we just rebalance the principal annually:

Since 2005, the amount of principal in our 100% GLAD allocation was whittled down to just 35.4% of its original value. Meanwhile, the GLAD holding that was paired with TLT and GLD had its principal value mostly protected over the last 15 years. But what about the income yields of these two portfolios? The following graph shows that the income on the second portfolio remained fairly constant over the past 15 years, because appreciation in the TLT and GLD holdings could help replenish the capital lost due to depreciation of the GLAD holding.

Conclusions

GLAD is recovering from the coronavirus hit.

The BDC has grown over the last 19 years, but not in a good way - at the expense of shareholders and for the benefit of management.

Evaluated as a bank, its metrics are excellent - an efficiency ratio of 35% or below in most years.

Its portfolio management leaves something to be desired - 2011/2012 show the pains shareholders suffered when one of its largest holdings suffered massive depreciation.

If you must invest in GLAD, only do so through an asset allocation that contains some sort of hedge for it.

