Introduction

If you're an investor who's very meticulous and fastidious about the stocks you want to hold and not just purely from a profit-oriented point of view, you may consider the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU). It offers investors the opportunity to pursue large and mid-cap US stocks that exhibit suitable environmental, social and governance practices. We all have our unique discretionary investment filters whilst making stock selections, so consider ESG to be yet another investment sieve to filter out high-quality stocks with deep sustainable practices.

ESG - Recent developments

Those who follow The Lead-Lag Report would note that I've been highlighting the influx of funds into the ESG sector all through the year. The asset base of ESG funds has grown by 141% in 2020 so far and in October alone, there was a record flow of $36bn.

I believe ESG funds are poised to flourish even more under the presidentship of Joe Biden. During the run-up to the elections, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaigned hard on issues such as social justice, climate change, clean energy, carbon neutrality human rights, corporate governance and transparency. Biden will also likely make a push to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord which we had previously withdrawn from.

In addition to that, the Democrats are also preparing to push through bills such as the Sustainable Investment Policies Act and the Retirees Sustainable Investment Policies Act. These bills would see ESG investing flow through in retirement accounts as it would require 401(k) plan administrators to adopt and publish ESG investment policies. Do note that under the Trump administration, 401(k)s are prevented from offering ESG investments to plan participants. That said, at the moment the bill still needs bipartisan support and much will depend on who ends up controlling the Senate after the runoff elections in Georgia.

ESGU - Rigorous screening with a subjective tilt

The ESGU ETF tracks the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus Index - an index designed to reflect the equity performance of U.S. stocks that have favorable environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") characteristics whilst also exhibiting return and risk characteristics similar to the MSCI USA Index, which is the parent index. To qualify for this index, stocks need to pass some stringent requirements. Firstly, stocks involved in fossil fuels, tobacco production, controversial weapon manufacturing, oil sand extraction are not considered. The index also disregards companies involved in very severe business controversies.

In addition to that, the index provider also identifies the key ESG issues that can lead to unexpected costs for companies in the medium-to-long-term for each specific industry and then calculates the exposure of companies to each key issue based on the business segment and geographic risk. Based on this, companies are then rated and ranked relative to their industry peers. As you can see, unlike a lot of other ETFs that tend to be ultra-objective in their screening mechanism, a lot of factors here tend to be quite subjective.

For instance, what constitutes "severe business controversy" or "geographical risk" could vary from one fund house to another. Once the initial screening mechanism is complete, the index provider follows a quantitative process that is designed to ensure maximum weightage towards securities with higher ESG ratings whilst maintaining the risk and return characteristics of the parent index (MSCI USA Index)

ESGU - Other key features

There are other peers in this space but ESGU has the largest AUM at almost $13bn. The expense ratio at 0.15% is quite reasonable relative to the general ETF universe, but still lags its close peer - ESGV which has a better figure at 0.12%. That said, it's hard to top Vanguard funds - regardless of the sector or theme - when it comes to efficiency. If you're looking for some income, perhaps this space is not the best place to dive into as most ETFs here offer yields of only 1-1.5%. ESGU currently offers a yield of 1.3% which is in line with its 4-year average. The other factor to note is that, if you're someone with a trading mindset, this is a sub-optimal choice as the average spreads (over the last 45 days) are rather wide at 0.04%.

ESGU - Holdings analysis

An investment in ESGU will give you access to close to 350 names. Prima facie, this is a decent enough number but it is significantly lower than the Vanguard alternative - ESGV - that offers almost 5x the exposure. When you're dealing with small-cap names perhaps you want to spread your bets over a larger pool, but as most of the stocks in ESGU are in the large or mid-cap space, this relatively smaller pool of securities shouldn't be an issue. Within the 350 names, the weight of the top-10 stocks too is relatively well-controlled.

From a sectoral perspective, there is significant concentration risk in the tech segment which makes up for more than a quarter of the total holdings and is considerably more than the next largest sector - healthcare which makes up for 14% of the total holdings. There's no denying that over the long term the tech sector has been able to and will likely continue to demonstrate strong alpha-generating qualities but as I pointed out in last week's 'Leaders-Laggers' section of The Lead-Lag Report, this segment has started to underperform for the most extended stretch since late 2018.

The other thing to note is that ESGU's top five names are all the FAAMG names (making up for c.20% of the holdings in aggregate) that are no doubt highly competent companies, who are building scale and making deep inroads within their respective markets, but valuations too are at unsustainable levels and I remain dubious about the capacity of the fundamental story to keep pace with such lofty valuations.

That said in the near term, interest in these companies especially Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may likely stay elevated on account of the upcoming seasonal tailwinds. As pointed out recently in The Lead-Lag Report, AMZN has been eating up market share at a rapid pace and will likely continue to do so in Q4. This year has been particularly profound for online retailers as e-commerce penetration has deepened with the health pandemic and AMZN with its brand and scale is expected to crush the competition during the holiday sales.

Games and gaming may only account for c.8% of MSFT's sales but the company has been making strong attempts to develop this arena and divert shareholder attention here. We are on the cusp of the seasonally strong sales period and the company will also be able to see some significant pricing uplift on some of its elite games after a long time.

Conclusion

As validated by the 2020 spurt in fund flows towards ESG, the world is fast embracing the tenets of this form of investing, where companies are measured not just on their financial performance alone but also across various other social, environmental, and governance factors. Joe Biden's recent victory could prove to be another shot in the arm for this segment.

Whilst I acknowledge the popularity of these funds, I am not sure this is the best entry point (ESGU is at lifetime highs) and remain wary of further outsized gains from such elevated levels. In addition to that, valuations too are not cheap with the fund trading at a weighted average PE of 28x. At current levels, I am neutral on ESGU.

