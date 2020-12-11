Investment Thesis

B&G Foods Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has a strong history and iconic brands. It has focused on acquiring new brands as its strategy to growth but faces stiff competition from competitors with greater resources as well as being significantly less leveraged than B&G Foods. For these reasons, we believe B&G Foods will continue to lag in growth despite its stellar performance during COVID-19.

Company Overview

B&G Food Brands is a holding company that was formed roughly 125 years ago. While some people might not be familiar with the name B&G, they will no doubt be familiar with a number of brands under the B&G umbrella, such as Green Giant, Ortega, Weber, and many, many more. The company manufactures its own products and has a distribution channel spanning the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's primary operations are the sales and distributions of high-end food products to grocery stores.

Source: Bgfoods.com

B&G's strategy is focused on growth, primarily through growing sales in its iconic brands, but over the last 20 years, its focus has heavily relied on acquisitions for growth. Since 1996 the company has acquired more than 50 brands. The company has quite a few strong core brands that can trace its roots back to the 1800s, but many of its recent acquisitions are newer brands by comparison.

Industry Overview

The United States packaged food industry was estimated at $735.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to $1,197.8 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of roughly 16%. Assuming the 16% CAGR was accurate and held through 2019, this would mean B&G's 2019 revenues of $1.7 billion represents total market share of only .14%. It's important to note that this category contains many different types of foods and drinks, with soft drinks being a major leader.

Source: Grandviewresearch.com

These statistics show not only how diverse the packaged food industry is, but also how competitive it is. Even with a vast number of iconic brands that B&G Foods controls, it still is only able to capture a minimal amount of market share. This fact is a double-edged sword, as stiff competition can quickly reduce B&G's market share over a long time horizon; however, having such a small share in a large industry also gives B&G a chance to differentiate its products and have a long runway to capture more market share and increase its stock price in the coming years.

Effectiveness of Recent Brand Acquisitions

Although we don't have segment data from B&G Foods, we can look at some metrics that point to how effective the company has been at handling recent acquisitions and how the acquisitions have translated to revenue growth rates, operational efficiencies, and management effectiveness.

In 2018, the company's major divestiture was Pirate Brands and its major acquisition was McCann's brand of premium Irish oatmeal. In 2019 the major acquisition was Clabber Girl. Seeing as the company's growth strategy has primarily been dependent on acquisitions, and it regularly partakes in acquisitions and divestitures yearly, there is not much room for error in the company's investments and not much time allotted for shakeout in high cost of goods sold. Efficiency in each new brand is expected rather quickly as gross margin and profitability need to be stable or growing.

In 2018 the company experienced sales growth rates of 3% and a cost of goods sold percentage increase of 6% (which included non-recurring expenses of $76 million, resulting in a cost of goods sold percentage increase of 2% after backing out non-recurring expenses). In 2019 the company's sales growth rates were -2% and its cost of goods sold percentage decreased 2%. In the packaged foods industry, new brands will need to hit the ground running and be proven quickly. For fiscal years 2018 and 2019, we see a bit of meandering growth and small cost of goods sold bump due to increased pressures from competitors and lackluster acquisitions.

B&G Foods, Inc. Income Statements

Source: Yahoo! Finance

For fair comparisons (despite differences in size), we can look at how Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Tyson (NYSE:TSN) have handled both growth and cost of goods sold. Nestle's 2019 sales growth rate was .4%, its CAGR from 2016 to 2019 or sales growth rate was roughly .8%, and its cost of goods sold percentage was 50.2%, which had no change from the year prior. Meanwhile, Tyson had a cost of goods sold percentage of 87.5% in FY 2020, an improvement of .6%. From FY 2017 to FY 2020, the company grew sales at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The major takeaway here is that the industry moves slowly, costs change minimally, but are still important to keep under control, and it is exceptionally difficult to take market share, as B&G Foods has been largely unsuccessful at moving the goalpost over the last few years with recent acquisitions.

2020 Operating Results and Gross Margin

While the past few years have felt meandering in terms of growth for B&G Foods, 2020 was a completely different story. The company discovered its brands were uniquely positioned for consumers who were forced to stay at home and quarantine. As a result, the company found its sales growing 30-50% in its core brands, with an overall increase in sales in Q3 2020 of 22% compared to the same quarter the year before. In addition to this, gross margin also improved a few percentage points in 2020 to 26.8%, with cost of goods sold then representing 73.2% of sales. YTD 2020 the company's gross margin is slightly lower at 25.8%, but is still an improvement on the year before.

Again, for comparison, we look at other packaged foods brands. For the same quarter, Tyson's sales are up 5.2% and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had a net sales increase of 5.3% compared to the same quarter the prior year. From this, we can reason that B&G Foods is a clear winner in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Its frozen food staples have proven both popular and necessary. We can also rationalize that despite the company's past few years of middling growth, the company still maintains strong core brands that will continue its slow but steady growth trajectories.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet Strength

Coinciding with a need for a strong income statement is that of a need for a strong balance sheet to continue B&G Foods' strategy of ongoing acquisitions. While the buying of other companies is partially funded by divestitures in any given year, it is still helpful to determine if B&G has enough liquidity to continue on its strategy without tacking on additional debt.

At the end of 2019, B&G had a strong current ratio of 2.89. However, its cash position was only 5% of current liabilities because the vast majority of the current ratio is tied up in inventories and a substantial amount also in trade receivables. The percentages were similar in 2018, meaning B&G keeps a large amount in inventories and this could hinder its ability to acquire companies without adding more debt if it keeps cash at such a small percentage of current assets.

While B&G's current ratio appears secure, its debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97 is far more concerning. We don't believe this ratio signals that B&G would be a bankruptcy risk anytime soon; however, large debt amounts do signal high interest and principal payments that put a drag on long-term growth and will certainly hinder future acquisitions.

Risks

The key risks we can identify for B&G are simply reiterating its potential inability to follow through on its strategy of growing through acquisitions. The long-term liabilities in relation to the equity are particularly concerning and will certainly hold the company back from acquiring companies when the need arises. Divestitures will certainly continue to partially finance new acquisitions but the minimal equity in relation to the debt means that these divestitures in exchange for acquiring a new company adds a significantly higher level of risk.

Another risk we identify is the vast amount of competition in the industry and B&G's continual inability to take significant market share. It faces competitors with vastly more resources as well as far less leveraged than B&G is.

Valuation Analysis

B&G has seen small swings in sales growth rates over the past few years, but we chose to increase the 2020 sales growth rate at 22% to reflect the effects of the coronavirus and then deflated the sales growth at 16% to reflect a return to norms in 2021. Then we continued to modestly grow sales from there until the end of the forecast period. Gross margin was improved in 2020 to roughly 26%, but we believe this is primarily due to the effects of the coronavirus and after this gross margin will likely revert to norms hovering around 23%. The NPV at most reasonable discount rates was around the current stock price of $28.77 on 12/8/2020. It's important to note that another layer of return for the investors aside from the IRR laid out in the model is the dividend paid to investors.

Source: Author's Calculations

For transparency on our valuation of B&G Foods and to test your assumptions against ours, please see our financial model here: BGS_Financial_Model.xlsx

Key Takeaways

B&G Foods has been around more than a few years and its brands will likely continue to grow at slow and steady rates. However, because the company is severely leveraged and its growth rates have meandered, the company is likely to continue to fail to take significant market share in the coming years.

Company information source: B&G Foods 2019 10-K

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.