While the specific financial targets are new (and bold), the overall direction/priority list is not that different than what I already expected from BRF management.

Everything old is new again, and so it would seem with BRF (BRFS). Management laid out bold growth targets for the next 10 years at its December 8 investor day, but the underlying concepts (expanded processed/packaged food offerings, international expansion) harken back to the goals and ambitions of prior management teams... goals that proved impossible for the company to reach then.

That BRF has tried this before and come up short does not invalidate this plan. BRF has a better management team today and my takeaway from the presentations is that this new effort will be driven more by internal innovation than M&A than in the past, and I think that’s an important differentiation. I also believe that the global market can support the growth that BRF is looking to achieve, but the goals are ambitious. The further you go out in time, the fewer the number of estimates, but BRF’s 2023/2024 revenue target is about a third higher than analysts previously expected, and I expect some “show me” skepticism.

When I last wrote about BRF, I was bullish on the long-term potential of the business but more cautious in the near term given weaker spreads and margins. The shares have since risen about 20%, but my basic thesis is the same – I do see a path to a higher share price over time, possibly a much higher share price, but the near term does offer risk as poultry spreads remain pressured.

Renewing The Value-Added Focus

A core piece of the long-term BRF investment thesis has long been the potential offered by an expansion of the company’s processed/packaged food business (I will be using “processed” and “packaged” interchangeably from here on). It is difficult for most commodity food producers to generate operating margins above the mid-single digits on a sustained basis, but well-run packaged foods companies routinely generate double-digit operating margins, with high-teens margins not all that uncommon.

Under this new plan, management intends to expand both the already-good Brazilian processed food business, including expansion into pet food and an expansion of product offerings like premade meals, and the still-small international processed food business. BRF already gets about half of its revenue from processed food, but management is looking to boost that to 70% over time, with a 2024-’26 goal of boosting the mix of processed food in the international business to just under 50%.

Growing this business is going to involve a multipart strategy built around the product portfolio (expanded categories and SKUs) and international expansion. Halal markets will remain an important focus, but management is also looking to target Europe and the U.S. over the longer term. While Europe and the U.S. are clearly logical targets when you look at the size of the markets, BRF struggled to gain any traction in the past and I believe developing markets likely offer more “low-hanging fruit” for the company.

Aggressive Spending Carries Some Risk

BRF management wants to grow the business from what I expect will be around R$38B in revenue in 2020 to R$65B by the end of ’23, R$93B by the end of ’26, and R$100B by the end of ’30. To fund that growth, management intends to invest R$55B over the next 10 years, with spending of R$6B or more per year in the next few years.

While capex has been constrained in recent years by the need to shore up the company’s balance sheet, R$6B a year is a tremendous uptick in spending for a company that has averaged around R$1.3B in combined capex and M&A spending since 2012. Management is counting on a significant improvement in margins in the coming years, and that should translate into meaningfully higher cash flows that can fund growth, but the model leaves little room for error and the company may have to raise capital (probably both equity and debt) to fund those growth ambitions.

Additional risk will come from the extent to which management looks to use M&A to achieve those growth targets. Outside of executing on the company’s intention to expand its operations in pork, I don’t see M&A within Brazil as viable, but the international market is another story entirely.

BRF’s historical M&A performance has been mixed at best, with BRF’s current management team selling off a lot of the more questionable acquisitions in 2018 and 2019. There has likewise been spotty performance among the assets that management has kept, including inconsistent performance within the OneFoods halal business. I do think you can make a credible argument that it will be different this time – BRF has a better management team today and there seems to be a more coherent, focused strategy – but it is hardly uncommon to see growth-through-M&A plans go awry.

The Outlook

I’m surprised by the audacity of management’s targets – domestic growth of around 8% per year (after a trailing decade of around 3% growth), international growth of 25% per year, and an overall growth from 2019 to 2030 of a little over 10%. Likewise, the margin improvement targets (high teens EBITDA margin over time) are not humble.

Can this be achieved? I believe so. The global processed food market is growing at a healthy mid single-digit clip (around 5% to 6% depending on the category), and I don’t think doubling that underlying growth rate is excessively ambitious. It will be difficult and it will demand strong execution, but it is not unattainable. Likewise with the margin improvement and the shift toward more sustainable/predictable earnings by deprioritizing commodity poultry. “Can” and “will” are very different words, though.

I believe BRF can deliver on this plan, but there’s clearly execution risk. I see the least risk in the ongoing expansion of the domestic processed food business and relatively modest risk in targeting markets like South America and some already-established Middle Eastern markets, but breaking into the U.S. and European markets will be challenging, and I’ll be curious to see what (if any) ambitions BRF holds for markets like China. Likewise, while BRF has a pretty well-established footprint in the Mideast today, challenges in markets like Turkey and Saudi Arabia show that even established markets can prove challenging.

The Bottom Line

While I was surprised by the magnitude of the numbers management gave as long-term financial targets, the basic plan was pretty much in line with what I’d already expected the company to do. The end result is that my outlook doesn’t change all that much – I do see meaningful upside if BRF management can deliver on this long-term growth plan, but there are still near-term risks from drivers like BRL appreciation, grain prices, and global commodity poultry supply.

For investors who don’t mind the risk of a 20%-30% near-term pullback in pursuit of a long-term multibagger, this is still a viable entry point, but more skittish investors (at least in terms of immediate returns/performance) may want to see if this recent pop fades a bit before buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.