Needless to say, a lot of businesses have been detrimentally affected by the coronavirus pandemic, retail being hit ostensibly the hardest. This has resulted in significant share price volatility. Many retail stocks experienced significant share price depreciation early on in the pandemic before mounting a stock price recovery through the later parts of the year. We see this evident in the stock charts of Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY), TJ Max (TJX), and so on and so forth. One stock I've always closely monitored, Designer Brands (DBI) ("DSW Inc.") has not experienced a similar recovery just yet. The stock price has progressively reclaimed some of the losses but has not returned to pre-COVID-19 trading levels. Currently, it trades at around $7.90 a share, down 51% from its pre-COVID-19 high of $16 a share.

At face value, such significant share price depreciation may worry investors, but in times of crisis, there is often great opportunity. The presentation of DSW at the present moment implores consideration for a value investment play. Today, we will examine the case for a value investment in DSW and reiterate my bullish thesis on the company.

Investment Thesis

With more than 978 stores distributed throughout the United States and Canada, DSW remains the leading brick-and-mortar retailer of shoes and accessories. The company provides consumers with a diverse selection of shoes, handbags, and accessories, offering major brands such as Kenneth Cole, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Guess, and Nine West. Its positioning in the footwear and accessories market offers a number of distinct advantages over traditional retailers. The company benefits from a competitively entrenched business, consumer defensive product line, and strong resistance to online e-commerce competition. DSW operates in the highly competitive footwear and accessories market, competing with department stores, mall-based shoe stores, national chains, and independent shoe retailers. The company has held its own, and is no stranger to excelling and surpassing competitors over its 30 years in operation.

In spite of strong competition, DSW has demonstrated an uncanny ability to retain customers and expand revenues. Some of the company's key competitive advantages lie in its customer loyalty program, discounted shoe pricing, and aesthetically pleasing retail stores. Unlike other retailers who have gimmicky and unappealing loyalty programs, DSW offers a very rewarding loyalty program that saves consumers' money and encourages repeat purchases. There are over 25 million members in DSW's reward program, and interestingly, those members account for 90% of its total revenues. This reinforces underlying strength in its business, as the company offers a strong value proposition that is conducive to repeat purchases.

In addition to strong customer loyalties, DSW's business is inherently defensive against online e-commerce competition. While toys, electronic items, books, and other consumer goods are accommodating to online shopping, footwear purchases do not have the same translation. When making a footwear purchase, consumers overwhelmingly want to ensure the shoe is the right size, visualize how it fits, and compare it to other footwear options. Over 60%+ percent of consumers prefer to purchase footwear in stores as opposed to online. As a result, DSW benefits from inherent resistance from digital disruption. In addition to inherent physical store advantages, DSW has also embraced digital shopping; the company has an online buying channel where customers can place orders online, pick them up in the store, or have them shipped directly to their home.

The last component I would like to touch on is DSW's unique buying experience. The company has invested a significant amount of money in updating the look of its stores in order to provide consumers with a modern and aesthetically pleasing purchasing environment. Updating and reinvesting in the company's store appearance will definitely have positive implications on consumer store preference, engagement, and purchasing decisions.

From a revenue standpoint, DSW has experienced year-over-year revenue expansion for the past two decades, reinforcing the stability and predictability of the company's business model. If you think about it, what could be a simpler value proposition or fundamental business then selling shoes? It's a product that's always going to be needed long into the foreseeable future. DSW's consumer defensive footwear products are also somewhat shielded from the seasonality of other retail peers such as Macy's (M). Whereas other retailers exhibit a precipitous decline in revenues over the winter months, DSW witnesses much more consistent revenue performance throughout the year.

Current Business Difficulties

Data by YCharts

Up until 2020, DSW had maintained year-over-year increases in revenue and stable net/gross profit margins, but 2020 was the year of reckoning, to say the least. We witnessed quarterly revenues plunge 35%, margin contraction, operating losses, and significant debt expansion. The company assumed a significant amount of debt over 2019-2020, going from a neutral debt position to having around $400 million in debt at present-day levels, however, debt is well-covered by operating cash flow at 20% coverage. DSW's margins have remained fairly steadfast over time, staying at about the same level for the past five years, and revenues have steadily increased for the past 20 years.

Business difficulties in the near term are understandable given DSW's business model; the company mainly targets the professional and casual footwear segments, which were disproportionately affected by the virus. In the midst of COVID-19, especially within the professional segment, many workplaces moved remote, consumers were not going out as much, and dress attire, specifically new shoes, were not as prescient a consumer or professional discretionary spending item. I would say the largest business vulnerability DSW has faced is negative developments in consumer demand.

However, we have already experienced the worst of these developments, the most severe lockdowns and restrictions; and going forward, with positive developments in vaccination, social distancing, personal protective equipment, the trajectory of consumer and professional behavior in the long term is that of resuming to a prior state of business and everyday life. This seems like a particularly likely development for the springtime and moving forward. Difficulties associated with weakened demand are only temporary difficulties at best and are not going to pose persistent future problems.

Valuation

At DSW's current stock price of $8 a share, negative business externalities have been fully priced in. The stock is trading at 2008 recession price levels, and it is no doubt a value-oriented, deep discount play offering a fantastic risk-to-reward proposition. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, the stock is undervalued by 49%. It is currently trading at $7.90, well below the future cash flow value of $15.49

Final Determination

DSW remains a heavy hitter in the professional footwear segment. Although it is dealing with temporary share price and consumer behavior externalities, the company is very fairly valued, exhibits a track record of sustained performance, and the product line and overall business is resistant to competitive erosion. In the short term, the company may experience lingering difficulties from its professional footwear market. However, into the springtime and beyond, the outlook for DSW in 2021 is good, and we are likely to see a turnaround in revenues, re-stabilizing demand, and solid capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.