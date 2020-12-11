But cash doesn't lie, and it's only a question of time before the market wakes up.

Fear of secular change in the market and the emergence of the "woke" investor have pulled investors back.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

"The demand for oil will never recover". "People will be super healthy post Covid and nobody will smoke again. Altria (NYSE:MO) is collapsing". "Travel is dead, everybody is going to stay at home forever". "Nobody is ever going back to the office, we'll all work from home forever".

I could go on, but you get the idea. We've heard these things all year long.

Source: Open Domain

Now, I'm not saying that the pandemic isn't going to spur structural systemic changes with long-lasting effects on society and businesses.

My point is that as is always the case with us humans, we tend to overdo things a little.

Something new comes, and we have a drama queen response. We get scared, or excited, but then the feeling subdues. We realize we might have overdone it. We adjust our course.

Yes business travel might never fully recover, and remote work will gain more acceptance. But this won't "kill travel". It will lead to the emergence of new forms of travel. Remote working means working from anywhere, which means the possibility for long-term travel.

It's a changing market, not a dead market.

Renewables will not replace oil by the time the pandemic is over. Yet between March and October, this is exactly how the market behaved.

While the S&P 500 experienced a V-shaped recovery, Oil & Gas names stayed at their lows for the better part of the year.

Sam pointed out that the market was being a bit of a drama queen in late October, and that Energy was in a cyclical downturn, and that demand for Oil & Gas would once again grow once we figure out how to beat the pandemic. I personally believe we're doing a grand job. Point to one time in the history of humanity where we had so many promising vaccine candidates in less than a year?

As soon as an effective vaccine was announced, oil stocks bounced. The market said, "oh, right, we might have been a little dramatic, things will get better".

If Altria is collapsing, why aren't volumes?

So when you hear statements such as "Tobacco consumption will reduce dramatically as we all become health conscious post Covid-19", you can't help but ask if it is true.

After all if it were true, you'd expect to see the volumes of cigarettes sold to decline even faster than in previous quarters.

But my experience with downturns and periods of stress is that this would have been unlikely.

When things change, we tend to cling to what is familiar. For smokers, nothing is quite more familiar than their smoking habit.

Let's look at the industry-wide volumes.

After four quarters of smokeable products declines at a rate of 6-7% in 2019, those declines slowed in 2020.

From a 3.5% decline in Q1, to a 2% decline in Q2, to a small 1% decline in Q3.

The full year is likely to see only a 2% decline.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Where it gets interesting is when you look at the total industry, which includes non smokeables. Here the estimate is for volumes to be flat for the full year, with even a small increase in Q3.

Stable volumes are translating to higher income

Operating Company Income (OCI), which is basically operating income before amortization and general corporate expenses, is up 10.5% year over year for the first nine months of 2020.

In the third quarter, OCI increased 9.1%, and margins increased 2 points.

Source: Q3 Earnings Call

Hardly the signs of a collapsing company.

Altria is a defensive, resilience company, yet it's not being given the respect it deserves.

Potential inflection point for the industry

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is seeing growing success in converting smokers to the IQOS reduced-risk product. The pandemic came at the worst time for Altria's plans to market the product in the US. Management has taken a slow and steady approach to pushing the product.

We're still far from it taking any significant market share, but I expect this to change from the second quarter of 2021 onwards.

Massive vaccination campaigns will lead to reduced restrictions and provide a better environment for introducing a new product at scale.

There is no doubt that Altria will invest heavily to replicate the success which PM has had overseas.

When the FDA recently authorized sales of the latest IQOS 3.0, Altria management commented:

Altria’s 10-year vision is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future. IQOS is a key part of that future and we’re excited to build on our first-mover advantage with the enhanced IQOS 3 device which has performed successfully in international markets.

There is no doubt that this will be pursued.

In my last Altria article, I mentioned that we are in a new era of tobacco, one where companies have a financial incentive to create reduced-risk products, one where they have acknowledged the risks of their products, and are addressing them proactively.

Dividend remains very well covered

In the first three quarters of 2020, the company generated 11% more operating cash flow than it did in the first three quarters of 2019. This amounts to $3.13 of operating cash flow per share in the first three quarters to cover a dividend of $2.58 per share.

When you take out the $0.09 of Capex over the period, you're left with $3.04 to pay a $2.58 dividend in the first three quarters of this year. That's an 84% free cash flow payout ratio.

Not the sort of ratio which gives a company tons of flexibility, but not one that puts the dividend in jeopardy, and not the sign of a collapsing company.

The company holds enough cash to cover 2-3 dividend payments, which provides a small but sufficient buffer in the case that free cash flow would be insufficient to cover the dividend in any single quarter.

Altria's dividend isn't going anywhere.

As long as the yield remains high, little dividend growth is needed

The point I always make is that when you get more than an 8% yield, do you really need any dividend growth? If you consider that the long-term performance of the S&P 500 is 10% per year, how would you feel about knowing that on one of your positions, 8.3% of that is coming from dividends?

We feel quite well about it. Who needs capital gains when you can compound at 8.25%?

If the market continues to value MO at an 8.25% dividend yield, then investing $10,000 at current prices, and reinvesting the dividend annually, assuming just 1% dividend growth, you'd be looking at generating $1,849, of which $941 would have come from the reinvestment of dividends. The position would be worth $22,400.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Of course that's assuming that the yield stays at 8.25%.

In my opinion, it is highly unlikely that Altria stays at such depressed prices for an extended period of time.

During the past decade, the stock has yielded between 3.16% and 10.7%.

If you wonder at what price MO would have traded if it yielded that much or that little over the past decade, the MAD chart shows this to you. The top of the red area shows the theoretical price at the minimum yield, and the bottom of the blue area shows the theoretical price at the maximum yield.

Source: mad-dividends.com

For the most part, MO's yield has been at neither of these extremes. I could never reasonably argue that MO should yield as little as 3% given future prospects of dividend growth.

At the same time, I cannot argue that it should yield as much as 8.25% (let alone 10.7%).

MO has yielded a median 5% during the past decade. The 25th percentile and 75th percentile yields are between 4% and 5.8%.

We can simplify that and say that in normal times, the market values MO somewhere between a 4% and 6% yield.

Which of these is a fair yield depends on the rate at which MO will be able to grow its dividend. If it can grow by mid-single digits, it could yield towards the lower end of that range.

I don't believe MO will grow the dividend by mid-single digits. In fact, while I believe that it should get about 3% dividend growth per year in the next decade, I'll be super conservative and project just 1% dividend growth.

For the simulation purpose, I'll assume that after investing $10,000 in MO at current prices, the market changes its mind and MO is bid back up to a price at which it yields 6%. The dividends are therefore reinvested at a 6% yield every year, while growing at a meager 1% rate.

If this happens, in 10 years, your original $10,000 investment could generate as much as $1,531 in dividends. Less than in the previous scenario, but your position would be worth $25,500. The reversal in yield would lead to the increase in position value.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Now Sam and I usually consider a dividend investment which can generate 10% in 10 years on the original investment to be a great dividend investment.

High yield stocks make this benchmark very easy to attain. This makes them an important addition to any dividend-oriented portfolio.

These two simulations show that whether the market leaves MO as a sluggish 8.25% yielding stock, or it reverts to a 6% yielding stock, as long as they can continue paying the dividend and raising it by just 1% per annum, you'll do just fine.

But what if MO defies all expectations and manages to grow its dividend at a 4% CAGR over the next decade. Not an extremely likely scenario, but more likely than a dividend cut if you ask me.

In that case, a yield of 4.5% would be very reasonable. For the simulation's sake, let's even say the market gets a hold of this turn of events and soon after we purchase $10,000 worth at 8.25%, MO shoots up to a yield of 4.5%. Dividends are reinvested at this rate.

Then, you could also expect $1,800 in dividends in 10 years, with a larger amount coming from your original position than the reinvestments.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The only difference here is that the position would be worth $40,000.

The outcomes which are possible, ranked by probability are as follows:

MO reverts to a 6%ish yield and grows the dividend by a meager 1% per year. Market realizes the company is not collapsing. Good for investors.

MO stays sluggish and continues yielding 8.25%+ and growing the dividend at 1% per year. Still good for investors, cream the big yield and redeploy it.

MO defies expectations and grows the dividend at 4.5% per annum while improving payout ratios. Yield goes down to 4.5%. Very good for investors.

MO fails to overcome its challenges. Cuts the dividend. Bad for investors. But once again, as I already established, the likelihood of MO not being able to afford its dividend in upcoming years is very low.

Conclusion: Changing yes, Collapsing not a chance

Tobacco is undergoing a period of change. When things change, it is natural to get worried, panic, and imagine the worst. It is human to do so.

But when the storm clears, we realize that things maybe aren't quite as bad as we assumed. We kick ourselves for being a bit of a drama queen, as it caused us to miss important opportunities.

It's up to you.

One last word...

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.