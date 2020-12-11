Introduction

ProShares Short Dow 30 ETF aptly named (DOG) is not a set of bow-wow stocks packaged as a shelter for loose funds. Instead, it is ProShares' dry run at an all-out short Dow 30 ETF, perchance useful in an increasingly overbought market. A distant relative of SDOW, the ProShares UltraPro Short Dow 30 (SDOW), its more leveraged cousin, this exchange traded fund provides one third the leverage for arguably less calories.

And possibly a more fitting option for investors net short on the index who are still a little reluctant to dive into a 3x hyper-leveraged short play presented by SDOW. The ProShares Short Dow 30 ETF provides some similar characteristics albeit possibly more toned down in scale.

With US equity indexes at all-time-highs, skepticism grows regarding whether an economy literally on its knees can deliver returns akin to history’s best bull years. It may be an ample time to review instruments allowing net short positions without the disadvantages of hard to borrow fees or risky dividend assignments. The ProShares Short Dow ETF falls into this category. Let us unleash a review of its key attributes to see if it is really investor’s best friend.

Brief Thesis

The ProShares Short Dow 30 ETF falls into the family of inverse ETFs – funds which have negative correlation to an index. In this instance, when the Dow 30 pushes to new all-time highs, this fund finds itself in the doghouse. Oppositely, when volatility increases and investors’ sentiment is dampened, this instrument handily gains value.

By its very nature, it is a near-term trading instrument rather than a long-term holding, only really designed for immediate tactical hedging or speculative intraday bets on the index. It is, by no means, a strategic investable asset.

And for that reason, it is best served in the hands of more knowledgeable investors who understand intrinsic risk linked to the product’s make-up along with the perils of over-the-counter derivative trades, used to give the product certain traits.

Over years of experience of trading securities of all types, I am slowly becoming familiarized with the family of inverse short plays commonly offered by most fund houses. I have written in detail about the ProShares Short Dow 30 ETF’s distant more leveraged pairing – the SDOW ProShares UltraPro Short Dow 30 and I invite you to bring yourself up to speed on some of the salient points behind the product here.

Naturally, I remain bearish on the ProShares Short Dow 30 ETF’s ability to generate long term returns. However, that is not really what the offering was designed for – this is man’s best friend during the trading day but not necessarily during your portfolio’s entire life cycle. The nature and design of leveraged or non-leveraged inverse ETFs mean they infinitely decay over time, requiring multiple reverse stock splits to maintain a degree of liquidity and product legitimacy.

But do not start shouting “hooray, this dog is a sure-fire short” – not so fast, because the explosive upside nature, particularly during periods of exogenous shocks, means that the ProShares Short Dow 30 ETF is capable of inflicting mass destruction on traders holding short the security, particularly naked shorts.

(source: Market Chameleon)

Overview

The ProShares Short Dow 30 seeks to replicate inverse 1x returns, before all forms of management fees, of the Dow Jones Industrial Index. Short term in nature, retaining the product overnight exposes the holder to measurably different target returns by the very nature of compounding. This aspect is more accentuated in more leveraged inverse funds, but exists in a 1x inverse pure-play, nonetheless.

The fund dates to 2006, 4 years before its 3x leveraged cousin, and boasts relatively small figures – solely $330.7M in assets under management, daily trading volume checking in at around $40M, and reasonably tight spreads. An options market is available for more sophisticated investors to utilize, possibly in combination with a punctual holding of the security.

To give a more grounded perspective of how the fund has behaved over the part year, I have superposed it against SDOW.

(Source: tradingview)

The real standout features are the immensely magnifying effects of leverage. The chart clearly distinguishes the equity market wipe-out of March/April before both securities continued their flight path downwards. Incredibly, during this period SDOW exploded over 140% to the upside, with DOG capturing roughly a third of these gains. Since then, both funds have continued to lose value as the Dow Jones Industrial Index has continued its march north to the general delight of investors.

Interestingly, ProShares Short Dow 30 does not actually have 30 constituents – in fact, it only has roughly 9 and none of them is a direct member of the US Industrial Index. The ETF is overwhelmingly made up of a range of swaps, treasuries, and cash – combined synthetically to generate inverse returns on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Composition ProShares Short Dow 30

(Source: proshares.com)

Taking on inverse exposure to risk can be used for multiple different goals:

Hedging against downside action in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Generating profit from declines in the index and to a lesser extent, increases in market volatility.

Underweighting exposure to a particular segment, namely large-cap US industrials.

More meaningful details are given on my SDOW post regarding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents, but a small summary of holdings, exposures and segments can be found below.

Top 10 holdings & Index Sectors – DJIA

(Source: proshares.com)

As explained in my previous article, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is price-weighted which tilts performance towards the highest-priced stocks, whose movements have a more resounding impact on price action. This wholly discounts the importance of the actual size of the industrial sector or corresponding market capitalization. The index, the second oldest on US equity markets, is more of a historical namesake of symbolic value, rather than a pure gauge of US industrial performance as part of the overall economy.

Comparative analysis DOG vs. SDOW

(Source: Table developed by author data from ETF.com)

A rapid comparative analysis provides some insights into the distinguishable features of each ETF. The ProShares Short Dow 30 remains comparably more expensive than its counterpart:

Management fees are the same despite having only ~ one third the leverage.

Assets under management are less despite being on the market for several years more

The distribution yield is also less despite paying a comparable expense ratio

Spreads remain the same but daily volumes for the ProShares Short Dow 30 are less than its counterpart, a by-product of the fund’s size overall

How to Effectively Use the Security?

Whether using a super-leverage inverse pure-play such as SDOW or something a little more conservative like ProShares Short Dow 30, the principles behind generating profits are not dissimilar. To this point, I highlighted derivative strategies used to fade Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bull 2X (GUSH) shares which you can read here. The principles to generating profits with inverse ETFs are incredibly similar.

The options markets – both of which are present for DOG and SDOW provide excellent and wide-ranging opportunities to capitalize on stock movements. To do so, scan for huge upside catalysts in price action, often accompanied by increases in volatility – not unlike what we saw in March/April this year, then position 4-6 weeks out a range of bearish call spreads, which provide limited risk, allow cash inflows to be generated in the portfolio and capitalizes on the fund’s natural decay over time.

For conservative options traders, consider an at-the-money long call, and an in-the-money short call, possibly at the 25-delta strike. For example, if the market witnessed a huge amount of upside possibly propelling DOG to $60, I would then look buy a $60 call (at-the-money) and sell, for example, a $55 call (in-the-money) – taking in a credit which would represent the max gain. Then look to trade in and out of the position – do not hold to expiration. It is also paramount to be aware of any dividends because if you place the position just before an ex-dividend date, you will be assigned the short leg of the option and forced to pay the dividend.

Theoretical payout diagram of bearish call spread (credit) The flat red line moving to the right indicates the maximum loss the option will sustain (defined risk). As the value of the underlying ETF moves to the downside, the value in the position moves (left) into the green, generating value. Max possible gain for this theoretical position is ~$250 for a max possible loss of ~$250.

(Source: Market Chameleon)

For less conservative traders, consider selling the ETF (short) and use a long call option to protect your upside. This defines risk on the position while allowing the short equity to push lower after a huge bout of volatility. Due caution is required when managing this position – as per above – any ex-dividend date will generate an early assignment and force payment of the dividend which needs to be avoided at all costs. Prudence is also required when managing the long calls which accompany the short equity – letting them expire without renewal exposes the portfolio to infinite destruction to the upside.

Theoretical payout diagram of complicated position – sell 100 shares of DOG + buy 1 at-the-money call (to protect the upside) Note we have replicated the payout of a long put – the difference being that buying 1 put is a cash outflow whereas selling 100 shares would bring in $4,000 into the account counterbalanced by ~$165 to buy the long call. Theoretically, it is at least in principle better to generate cash inflows into the trading account than out of the account, all other things equal.

(Source: Market Chameleon)

Key Takeaways

The ProShares Short Dow 30 ETF is the fund manager’s older, smaller, more conservative reprise on inversed leveraged index-tracking securities.

With similar expenses but less of a kick – questions arise as to its comparative usefulness – when SDOW is just as tradable and swings more purposefully facilitating short-term tactical setups.

The ProShares Short Dow 30 ETF has all the similar, albeit less accentuated traits of other leveraged pure plays; recourse to OTC derivatives, counterparty risk, structural decline, and explosiveness to the upside.

The ETF touts an options market which is useful – almost necessary – to protect from some of the exchange traded fund’s more volatile aspects.

Solely applicable for short-term trades, it is best used to fade huge upside swings by placing risk-defined credit spreads strategically at-the-money when volatility rises.

Given its volatile and dangerous nature, its regular use is only recommended for more skilled traders.

The ProShares Short Dow 30 ETF has a place in your operational tool kit – albeit limited. Replaced somewhat by its newer, less conservative, more liquid counterpart, SDOW, questions arise regarding product redundancy. An interesting option for people initiating themselves to the world of leverage, this package presents all the same costs for rather less kick – a part of which is fundamentally key to quickly generating profitable trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

