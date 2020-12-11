Data Center REITs: Cloud Is Getting Crowded

All five data center REITs have now boosted their dividend in 2020. The pullback does appear to be a long-awaited buying opportunity, but further growth won't come as easy in the 2020s as it has over the past decade.

The vaccine-driven sector rotation within the REIT sector has further pressured these "work from home winners." These REITs have pulled back 10% this past month and are nearly 20% below recent-highs.

REIT Rankings: Data Centers

Data Center Sector Overview

Within the Hoya Capital Data Center Index, we track the five data center REITs, which account for $115 billion in market value and own nearly 600 data centers across the world: Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty (DLR.PK), CyrusOne (CONE), CoreSite (COR), and QTS Realty (QTS). While not included in the index, business storage operator Iron Mountain (IRM) also operates a relatively small portfolio of data centers while Colony Capital (CLNY) is also undergoing a strategy shift towards entirely digital real estate assets.

Data Center REITs - the best-performing property sector of 2020 - have stumbled over the last quarter as lukewarm earnings results and intense competition have clouded the outlook for 2021. The vaccine-driven sector rotation within the REIT sector has further pressured these "work from home winners," which have pulled back more than 10% this past month and are now nearly 20% below recent-highs. Leasing activity - the most closely-watched earnings metric - disappointed in Q3, pulling back from the record-highs. Even so, all five data center REITs boosted full-year FFO guidance and data center REITs will be one of the few property sectors to see growth in 2020.

Data center REITs operate in three primary lines of business: wholesale, colocation, and interconnection. The value of each data center is largely a function of its position along the internet backbone, the physical fiber-optic network that links every connected-device across the world. Properties within the backbone, or more precisely at the "intersection" of various networks, are able to provide higher-value network-based colocation and interconnection services, which command higher rent-per-MW and generally have significantly higher barriers to entry due to the inherent "network effects." Properties on the periphery or those lacking a critical mass of interconnection tenants typically provide more ubiquitous enterprise-based wholesale services, including storage and cloud-based software applications.

Responding to the mounting competitive threats, data center operators have turned to M&A to regain some degree of pricing power, with a particular focus on the higher-value interconnection-focused facilities. Interconnection, which relies on "network effects," can translate into a competitive advantage owned by REITs that new entrants have difficulty replicating. Equinix has the highest "quality" portfolio of network-dense assets followed by the smaller CoreSite. Digital Realty significantly expanded its interconnection and colocation business through its Interxion acquisition but remains a mostly wholesale-focused entity. CyrusOne, QTS, and the majority of non-REIT data center operators focus primarily on more competitive wholesale assets.

Through consolidation and internal development, we believe that data center REITs continue to make the right moves to fend-off the competitive threats from their ever-more-powerful tenants. While their "big-tech" tenants are literally some of the largest companies the world has ever seen, the size and scale of these REITs are nothing to scoff at either. Data Center REITs own roughly 30% of investment-grade data center facilities in the US and command roughly a fifth of data center capacity globally. Data center REITs are classic "growth REITs" that pay relatively low dividend yields but have achieved very high FFO per share growth rates over the past decade.

As is common across most real estate sectors, the companies providing the behind-the-scenes infrastructure and real estate are not "household names" compared to their more consumer-facing tenants. The companies synonymous with cloud computing - Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), Alibaba (BABA), Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce (CRM), and Snowflake (SNOW)- are among the largest and most critical tenants of these data center operators, and have become even more critical tenants in recent years as a growing share of leasing activity has accrued to a smaller handful of tenants which have increasingly dictated the terms of leasing agreements and pricing.

Meanwhile, major players on the hardwire-side include Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), NVIDIA (NVDA), and IBM (IBM), which collectively provide the majority of networking equipment utilized by data center tenants. Outside of these five REITs, other companies operating in the data center ownership space include a mix of international, private, and "c-corp" entities, including Zayo Group (ZAYO), Switch (SWCH), RackSpace (RXT), Flexential, Cyxtera, TierPoint, and Cologix. As we'll explain in more detail below, consolidation continues to be the modus operandi of these REITs.

Data Center REITs Still Leading Despite Pullback

While competition has intensified, data center REITs continue to ride the thematic growth trends associated with the boom in outsourced IT spending and the coronavirus pandemic has done little to slow down these secular trends. Despite a pullback of nearly 20% from its highs in early October, data center REITs, as measure by the Hoya Capital Data Center Index, are one of just seven real estate property sectors in positive territory for the year, gaining 11.9% compared to the 13.2% decline by the broad-based Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) and the 14.0% gain by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

The strong outperformance this year comes after a 44.2% surge in 2019, outpacing the 28.6% total returns from the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index. Notably, all these five REITs are among the best-performing REITs across all sectors since 2015. All five data center REITs are in positive territory this year, led by Equinix, Digital Realty, and CoreSite. Of note, however, four of the five REITs have has pulled back at least 10% over the last four weeks at a time that the broad-based REIT index has gained more than 6% as investors have rotated into some of the more beaten-down property sectors.

Dividend cuts have been a major theme across the REIT sector this year with 66 of 170 equity REITs reducing or eliminating their dividends since the start of the pandemic. Data center REITs have not only been immune from this wave of dividend cuts, but have instead led the charge in dividend increases in 2020. All five of the data center REITs have increased their dividends this year following CoreSite's bump just this past week. In all, 46 equity REITs have raised their dividends in 2020, primarily in the "essential" property sectors.

Deeper Dive: Data Center Sector Fundamentals

Housed in windowless buildings surrounded by massive generators and cooling equipment, data centers provide the critical infrastructure - power, cooling, and physical rack space - to a variety of enterprise customers with different networking and computing needs. Data centers enable high-speed networking and house millions of terabytes of mission-critical data for thousands of individual customers. "Cloud companies" have invested enormously over the last five years in enterprise cloud services and building out network capacity, primarily by leasing massive quantities of space from these data center REITs.

While certainly a short-term "win" for these REITs, these public cloud offerings are increasingly winning business from larger corporate customers that may have historically deployed a more traditional hybrid cloud solution that involved these clients renting space directly from these data center REITs. While Digital Realty only projects out to 2021, we see hyperscale players commanding a growing share of total data center traffic and processing power and that more firms will work more exclusively in the "public cloud." Digital Realty expects half of all data center servers to be operated by just a half-dozen hyperscale tenants by 2021, up from 25% in 2018.

Data Center REITs Reported Mixed Results in Q3

For REIT investors, some growth is better than negative growth, and data center REITs will be one of the few sectors to record full-year growth in 2020. It's tough to complain about a quarter that saw all five data center REITs boost AFFO guidance, which is now expected to grow by 3.0% in 2020, down from the 4.8% rate in 2019, but up from the initial guidance of roughly 1% growth. DLR’s recent acquisitions - and roughly 30% expansion of shares outstanding to fund them - have pressured the per-share metrics, but these deals are expected to take several years to be accretive, but we ultimately believe that these were strategically important acquisitions that will add significant value.

While much of the investment community remains hyper-focused on leasing metrics, which we see as volatile and prone to false signals, we remain focused on re-leasing spreads as the key forward-looking indicator of underlying pricing power and on supply/demand conditions. Data center pricing remains highly competitive, but trends have stabilized in recent quarters after several years of weakness. Digital Realty boosted its leasing guidance in Q3 and now sees renewal spread as "slightly positive" on a GAAP basis for full-year 2020, up from "unchanged" last quarter.

With flat-to-negative "same-store NOI" growth rates, external growth continues to be the modus operandi and primary driver of growth for these companies as Data Center REITs have been relentless developers and acquirers over the last half-decade. After cooling in 2019, the development pipeline has shot up to new record-highs in 2020 despite the pandemic, ending Q3 at $4.21 billion, representing roughly 5% of REIT market value. Supply growth remains a continued headwind and while development remains fairly disciplined and responsive to demand, it's still unclear whether there are any meaningful barriers to supply growth in the wholesale segment that could lead to a positive inflection in same-store pricing metrics.

The historically large REIT development pipeline has represented a source of "shadow leverage," and as forecast, with the lone exception of data center REITs, most REIT sectors have put a "pause" on breaking ground on new development projects since the start of the pandemic. After eclipsing all-time highs at the end of 2019 with a pipeline valued at nearly $50 billion, the overall REIT development pipeline ended 3Q20 at roughly $37 billion, which was the lowest level since 2014. Office, hotel, and apartments saw the largest declines in construction activity while data center REITs continue to plow ahead with new projects. Data center REITs now represent 11% of all development activity within the REIT sector, the highest on record.

Consolidation remains a continuing theme in the data center sector as these data center operators attempt to fend off mounting competitive pressures. Digital Realty shook the data center landscape last October with its announced $8 billion acquisition of European data center giant Interxion (INXN), the eighth largest operator in the world. The fourth major acquisition for DLR since 2015, the firm acquired Telx in 2015, fellow REIT DuPont Fabros in 2017, and Ascenty in 2018. Equinix announced last quarter that it will acquire 13 data center sites across Canada for $750 million from Bell Canada. Transaction activity was quiet - in fact, nonexistent - for the second straight quarter in Q3, but the recent momentum remains on the upside as data center M&A seemingly picked up again in late 2019 and into early 2020 after a lull.

Data Center REIT Investment Options

Data center REITs are not only among the fastest-growing property sectors, but are also some of the most well-capitalized REITs, operating with some of the lowest debt ratios across the sector, which has been rewarded by investors amid the pandemic. As a result, data center REITs are also some of the most "expensive" and the lowest-yielding companies across the REIT space, but that's not necessarily a bad combination of investment characteristics for a REIT. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap", we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts.

Two of the five REITs offer preferred securities including a suite of four preferred issues from Digital Realty (DLR.PC, DLR.PJ, DLR.PK, DLR.PL), all of which are standard cumulative redeemable preferred securities that current trade with an average yield of roughly 5.3% and trade at modest premiums to par value. A suite of two issues from QTS Realty (QTS.PA, QTS.PB) are also listed, the latter of which is one of the few convertible preferred securities issued by REITs while the former is a standard cumulative redeemable security. While these securities are higher by an average of 4.1% this year, they have underperformed their respective common issues by 3.5%.

One of the newer REIT sectors, Data Centers have been perennial outperformers and one of the primary growth engines of the REIT sector since bursting onto the scene in the 2010s. Data center REITs comprise between 4-12% of the broad-based "Core" Equity REIT ETFs and comprise roughly a third of the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure REIT ETF (SRVR), which owns a blend of data center REITs, cell tower REITs, and billboard REITs, which often host cellular equipment. As tracked in our Real Estate ETF & CEF Tracker, SRVR has been one of the top-performing real estate ETF of 2020.

Valuation & Dividend Yield of Data Center REITs

As noted above, all five data center REITs have increased their dividend this year, the only REIT sector that can claim that distinction this year. Still very much a "growth-oriented" sector, data center REITs pay an average dividend yield of 2.4%, which is below the REIT sector average dividend yield of around 3.4%. Data center REITs pay out just 53% of their free cash flow, however, leaving ample capacity to increase dividends or reinvest in growth.

Within the sector, we note the differences in yield for these five REITs and an estimation of their approximate payout ratios. CoreSite yields a sector-high of 4.1% followed by Digital Realty at 3.5%, QTS at 3.3%, and CyrusOne at 3.0%. Equinix remains the most "growth-oriented" REIT, paying a yield of just 1.6% but retaining more than 60% of free cash flow.

Despite the sell-off over the past quarter, data center REITs are still trading at premium valuations to the REIT averages based on FFO (Funds From Operations) based metrics. Data center REITs are the fifth most "expensive" REIT sector based on forward FFO, but appear far more attractive using valuation metrics that incorporate recent and projected growth rates, as the sector has achieved roughly 12% FFO and dividend growth over the past three years, among the highest in the REIT sector. Data center REITs trade at a slight premium to NAV, one of the few REIT sectors in positive territory.

Bull and Bear Thesis for Data Center REITs

Below, we outline five reasons that investors are bullish on data center REITs.

Below, we outline five reasons that investors are bearish on data center REITs.

Key Takeaways: "Cloud Correction" May Be Opportunity

Emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, the "internet of things," and autonomous driving continue to be on the horizon, but the pandemic has accelerated demand for the "core" business of data center REITs: enterprise cloud computing. While much of the REIT sector was cutting, all five data center REITs boosted their dividend in 2020. The pullback does appear to be a long-awaited buying opportunity, but given the ever-increasing competition, we believe that further growth won't come as easy in the 2020s as it has over the past decade and will require continued operational execution.

Data center REITs have made the right moves to fend-off competitive threats through consolidation and internal development. While still "expensive" despite the recent correction, data center REITs are one of the "essential" property sectors - along with housing, cell towers, and e-commerce/industrial - that are the lone areas of reliable growth within the REIT sector amid the pandemic.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE.

