The quality and shareholder-alignment of the management team is also an under-appreciated asset for the REIT.

Almost all of ROIC's shopping centers are anchored by supermarkets/grocery stores, and the REIT has very little exposure to entertainment or apparel.

Despite suspending its dividend at the beginning of the pandemic, ROIC is a conservative dividend growth play going forward.

Investment Thesis

Retail Opportunity Investments Corporation (ROIC) is an investment grade-rated, West Coast, grocery-anchored shopping center real estate investment trust.

The last time I wrote about ROIC was September, 2019. At that time, ROIC shares were trading over $18, and I told readers that I would build a full position if the price fell below $16. Earlier this year, I did just that. But now, as share have roughly doubled from their COVID-19 lows, I am left wondering whether ROIC is a buy, sell, or hold for my purposes as a dividend growth investor.

Specifically, I wonder if the current run-up in price might be a good time to cash out and reinvest the proceeds, considering the ongoing Winter Wave of the pandemic. As management stated in the third quarter 10-Q,

...the U.S. retail market has come under severe pressure due to numerous factors, including preventative measures taken by local, state and federal authorities to alleviate the public health crisis such as mandatory business closures, quarantines, restrictions on travel, restrictions on gatherings and social distancing practices.

As I write this, restrictions and lockdown measures have recently been reimposed across most of California as COVID-19 cases surge and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed. So it seems that now is a good time to revisit the thesis about ROIC. Is it holding up in the midst of the pandemic? And does it continue to make an attractive long-term dividend growth play?

On both counts, I believe the answer is "yes."

The Portfolio

ROIC's business model is pretty straightforward: buy multi-tenant retail properties (usually off-market) in densely populated and supply-constrained markets along the West Coast, add value through property enhancements or lease-up activity, and subsequently either enjoy the cash flow stream or sell fully valued properties to reinvest the proceeds. The REIT has purchased $6 billion of shopping center real estate and sold over $4 billion.

ROIC owns 88 shopping centers spanning the three West Coast states: California, Oregon, and Washington.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

By necessity, most of these properties are located in suburbs, as shopping centers are scarce in dense downtown/central business district areas. That is a beneficial positioning of assets, since many office buildings in downtown areas are scarcely being used during the lockdowns. With people moving to the suburbs and spending more time there, ROIC's properties are more heavily frequented.

One big reason for that is that the vast majority of ROIC's shopping centers are anchored by supermarkets/grocery stores — the most of any of its closest multi-tenant retail REIT peers.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

If we include drug stores, 98% of ROIC's centers are anchored by daily-necessity essential businesses. In other words, almost all of ROIC's properties are able to bring in a steady flow of vehicle and foot traffic even in the worst of recessions and pandemics.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Part of ROIC's longstanding investment philosophy has been to focus on tenants that serve some essential function such as providing daily necessities (grocery/pharmacy/home improvement), essential services (medical/dental/banking), or e-commerce-resistant products (fast food/fitness/discount retail). The REIT boasts that 82% of rent is derived from these tenants, leaving little rental income susceptible to internet competition (apparel/home decor/sporting goods).

ROIC's conservative mix of essential business tenants has been a huge benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The REIT has collected >99% of anchor tenant rent, and likewise 100% of that space is leased while 93% of small-shop space is leased.

Warner Plaza, Woodland Hills, CA

As of October 22nd, around 95% of all occupied space was open. Even 3/4ths of fitness centers (5% of revenue) were open and operating at the time. Unsurprisingly, entertainment remains the laggard, with only 4.4% of these tenants (by revenue) open at the time, but fortunately entertainment makes up only 1% of ROIC's contractual rental revenue.

There is one more point that I think bears highlighting: the quality and tenure of top management. The senior executives at ROIC have worked together for over 18 years between ROIC and their previous investment group, Pan Pacific Retail Properties (1997 to 2006), which was sold to Kimco Realty (KIM) in 2006. Most of them have been working in West Coast shopping center investment and property management for 25 years or more. What's more, CEO Stuart Tanz has about $23 million in ROIC stock, which, according to one estimate, is over 80% of his total net worth.

Source: ROIC Website

You could not find a more qualified or shareholder-aligned management team, in my estimation.

Third Quarter Update

Despite a very conservative tenant concentration, ROIC has still been dinged this year by the pandemic. Total revenue was down 3.7% year-over-year in Q3 and 4.6% year-to-date.

ROIC also suffered a 3.5% decrease in same-store cash NOI, as well as a 3.2% decrease in cash NOI YTD. All things considered, that's not bad at all.

In the third quarter, 88.7% of contractual rent was collected, up from 82% in Q2. That is on the higher end of the range of rent collections for shopping center REITs.

As for the uncollected rent, 2.7% of ROIC's total contractual rent has been deferred YTD, with another 5.3% still under negotiation at the end of the third quarter. The remainder of uncollected rent (3.3% of total billed rent) has been written off as bad debt. Again, the situation could be far worse, all things considered. Those tenants that did not or could not pay rent will likely be replaced at higher rents than what was previously paid.

Fullerton Crossroads, Fullerton, CA

At the end of the third quarter, 94.8% of tenant locations were open and able to operate their business.

96.8% of the real estate portfolio is leased (down only slightly from 97.9% in the middle of 2019), with leasing volume at a rate comparable to the pre-pandemic period.

For the third quarter, management reported a 12.2% increase in same-space rent rates for new leases and an 11.6% increase for renewals. A roughly 12% blended leasing spread in the middle of a pandemic is nothing to sneer at! It is a testament to the value of well-located real estate in densely populated areas and shows how ROIC can grow rental income over time even without external acquisitions.

Balance Sheet

At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, the board of directors at ROIC made the decision to completely suspend the dividend. Since Q1 of this year, ROIC has not paid a dividend. That decision, in combination with the resilience of the portfolio, has contributed to the maintenance of a strong balance sheet through the worst pandemic in a century.

Debt to assets (or loan-to-value) sits at 45.5%, meaning that 54.5% of ROIC's total capitalization is in equity. The REIT's net debt to EBITDA is at 7.1x — a metric that will come down somewhat as rent collection normalizes. Trailing twelve month EBITDA is down about 8.5% from the high reached in mid-2019.

No debt is maturing for the remainder of 2020 or anytime in 2021, and only $24 million is maturing in 2022. The next significant debt hurdle is in late 2023, giving ROIC plenty of time to prepare for it. But even if ROIC didn't have the cash available at the time, the credit facility maturity was recently extended to 2024, giving another option for credit management.

Canyon Park, Bothell, WA

At the end of the third quarter, ROIC's liquidity position remained strong. The REIT had $62.2 million in cash & equivalents, with $49.1 million of that derived from conserved cash since suspending the dividend in the first quarter of this year.

ROIC also repaid the full $130 million it had drawn from its unsecured credit facility at the beginning of the pandemic. That brings the total amount available in ROIC's credit facility to $497 million. The combined $559.2 million of liquidity amounts to 17.7% of total real estate assets — plenty of cushion for whatever is to come this Winter.

In mid-October, management stated that the dividend was expected to be reinstated in Q1 2021, although it wouldn't surprise me if the board delayed it one more quarter due to the return of lockdowns in California.

Cascade Summit, West Linn, OR

Analysts are estimating FFO per share of $1.02 for both this year and 2021. I think that the consensus estimate for 2021 is probably too conservative, but let's assume it is accurate. Even so, if ROIC wanted to bring the payout ratio back up to around 70%, it would imply an annual dividend of $0.71. Based on the current share price of $13.86, that payout would render a dividend yield of 5.1%.

In the years prior to 2020, ROIC managed to increase its dividend by around 4-5% per year, on average. Being conservative and assuming 3.5% average dividend growth going forward, the 5.1% dividend yield based on a normalized payout ratio would render a yield-on-cost after ten years of 7.2%. That exceeds my threshold target of 7% 10-year YoC for conservative DGI stocks.

To be extra conservative, however, I would put $14 per share as the upper limit of my "buy" range.

Conclusion

ROIC is a well-operated multi-tenant retail REIT with the vast majority of its centers anchored by purveyors of daily-necessities and essential goods. I believe grocery-anchored shopping centers, if purchased at the right price, will remain a great long-term buy-and-hold investment, especially for those that desire a stable and growing income stream.

With its focus on densely populated and supply-constrained markets along the West Coast, as well as its conservative and shareholder-aligned management team, I view ROIC as one of the best ways for DGI investors to gain exposure to this investment theme.

Shares are a "buy" under $14.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.