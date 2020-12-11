Thesis

Altria (MO) has seen its share price decline over the last couple of years, but that was not based on crashing earnings or cash flows. Instead, it was purely driven by valuation. Altria's underlying performance has been solid over the last couple of years, including during the current pandemic. Some of the bear arguments against the company seem a little unconvincing, as I will lay out in this article. However, overall Altria remains a solid income pick at current prices, we believe.

Source: StockRover

As we see in the above chart, Altria offers a nice combination of an above-average dividend yield and a below-average valuation, compared to its peer group.

Altria's Price Is Down - The Only Issue It Has Experienced

I recently read an article here on Seeking Alpha that argues that Altria was collapsing. In that report, author Income Generator argues that the company's weak share price performance over the last couple of years was caused by its weak performance, the JUUL investment going south, and problems during the pandemic. The share price undoubtedly is down since 2017, but I wouldn't call this a collapse, personally. I also have a different view on some other topics, including Altria's underlying performance during the pandemic and the dangers it poses for the company's business model. In this report, I will try to explain my opinion such that readers will be able to take a look at different viewpoints about Altria in its current situation so they can make informed investment decisions.

Let's first take a look at Altria's shares. They have seen a big upward move prior to 2017, and have been declining since, hitting a multi-year low of $29.30 earlier this year:

Data by YCharts

Those that bought 10 years ago are still up 70%, however, and the total return, including dividends, is 200% over the same time. For any long-time holders, Altria has thus delivered strong returns for sure. Those that bought at the highs during 2017, i.e., close to $80, have not done well so far. That is, however, mostly due to declining valuations. During 2017, Altria has generated adjusted EPS of $3.38, thus shares were valued at ~23 times net profits at the peak. That is a rather high valuation for the shares, as the company has historically not traded at high teens or even higher earnings multiples. Instead, shares were oftentimes trading at mid-teens earnings multiples of 13-16. Buying Altria in 2017, i.e., at a huge premium to its historic valuation, turned out to be a bad idea, but the share price declines over the following years were driven by multiple normalization. This process of multiple normalization is not a major issue to worry about on a fundamental basis. Instead, I would say that shares were trading above fair or intrinsic value in 2017, and have reverted back to a more suitable valuation since. We have seen the same with other stocks, such as Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT), during and following the dot.com bubble - their businesses continued to grow, but the valuations of their stock declined back to a more reasonable level, which is why shares declined.

In fact, Altria's earnings per share for the current year are forecasted to come in around $4.34, the highest ever. Earnings per share will be up 30% from 2017's level, showcasing that the decline is not at all occurring on an operational basis. There is no decline in the company's dividend either, which is important, as many investors hold Altria's shares for their income generation potential. In fact, the company's dividends have grown quite a lot since 2017, when its share price peaked:

Data by YCharts

Dividends have grown from $0.61 per share per quarter to $0.86 per share per quarter, representing an outstanding increase of 41% since the beginning of 2017. Not only has the dividend not declined, but it has actually grown quite a lot over the last couple of years. The dividend payout ratio, based on management's forecast for 2020, is 79%. That is indeed close to 80%, but an 80% payout ratio is not at all problematic in this case. First, this is exactly what management has seen as its target range for a long time, so insiders who know the company very well apparently feel very good about a payout ratio like that. Second, Altria is active in a business that does not require any meaningful investments in its operations. According to the 10-K filing for 2019, the company recorded capital expenditures of just $250 million, or around 3% of its operating cash flows. Altria's free cash flows totaled $7.5 billion during 2019, more than enough to cover its dividend payments of $6.1 billion in 2019. After putting money towards necessary investments and after paying out its dividends, the company had more than a billion dollars in cash left over last year alone. Looking at that, I am convinced that Altria's dividend is indeed resilient, and that there is no meaningful dividend cut risk for the foreseeable future.

Altria And The Current Crisis

Some bearish investors argue that Altria was running into problems due to the current crisis (pandemic and recession), but I don't think that belief is justified when we look at a couple of relevant factors.

First, it is clearly established that its business is very recession resilient. Smokers do not stop smoking during times of economic hardship; instead, they actually smoke more. This study shows that smokers smoke more when they are unemployed, and since unemployment is more likely during a recession, one could argue that recessions are actually good for Altria's business. Another study, meanwhile, finds that smokers are less inclined to stop smoking, which means that the customer pool remains stable during economic downturns. This effect is not only seen in theory or in studies, we see the impact in Altria's results as well. During the Great Recession, the company's earnings rose, adjusted for its spin-offs. Looking at data for the current year, we once again see Altria's resilience versus recessions, as revenues are up 6% year over year for the first nine months of 2020.

Since the current economic climate is not hurting Altria in any meaningful way, the second possibility is that the company is hurt by health reasons. The current pandemic is dangerous for people with lung issues, which naturally includes smokers. Presumably, smoking being a risk factor for COVID-19 makes smokers stop smoking. I believe that this is not very likely, due to a rather simple explanation: everyone, including every smoker, knows that smoking is dangerous and leads to an increased likelihood for a wide range of illnesses and ailments, including lung cancer and heart attack. The survival rate for lung cancer is around 56%, i.e., more than 40% of lung cancer patients die - and yet, smokers continue to smoke, even though they know that their behavior can cause this very dangerous illness. Believing that the same smokers, who seemingly do not mind the lung cancer risk, will suddenly stop smoking due to COVID-19 (which has a way lower death risk compared to lung cancer) seems illogical, I believe. Those people that are risk-averse and want to protect their lungs will not be smokers anyway, with or without a pandemic. Altria's sales growth during 2020 underlines that there is no relevant decline in smoking rates (due to health reasons or other factors). If a healthy-living trend was hurting tobacco sales on a meaningful scale, the company's sales would be down versus pre-crisis levels.

Takeaway

Altria's investment in JUUL seems ill-timed in retrospect, but the cash for that acquisition has been paid a long time ago, and any asset writedowns during 2020 or in the future will be a non-cash item.

Shares are down quite a lot versus 2017, but that has not been based on fundamental problems, declining profits, or anything like that. Instead, the share price drop was purely driven by a declining valuation. Buying shares at 20+ times net profits was not a good idea - valuation matters when making investment decisions.

Right now, Altria is trading for just around 10 times net profits, which is historically cheap. On top of that, the company will generate record profits this year, it will pay out record dividends this year, and its business remains very resilient, as showcased by recent results during the current crisis.

We were even more bullish on Altria when it traded below $40, but at current valuations and with an 8% dividend yield, the stock still looks like a solid pick - especially for income investors who do not mind share price movements as long as their income stream continues to grow.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Followed" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing.

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.