JBLU Has Good Prospects For Post-Pandemic Growth Relative to Other Airlines

Airlines are burning cash at the rate of about $300,000 a minute, which might be set to increase because of rising coronavirus cases. Recently, however, the prospects of new stimulus, along with aid for struggling airlines to get them through the vaccine distribution, seem likely. Indeed, CDS markets show the prospects for bankruptcy of the largest US airlines to be at the lowest level since February/March. This is obviously a positive for their stocks.

While the immediate prospect of bankruptcy has lessened with increased prospects for stimulus, we don't think medium-term prospects for some large American legacy airlines have been eliminated. We also think their cumbersome hub-and-spoke networks and subpar customer experiences are very vulnerable to JBLU's ultra-streamlined model that will emerge from this crisis. We think that the trend toward low-cost carriers will be accelerated, and JBLU, with a superior product and financially robust clientele, will be better positioned than most airlines to grow market share and margins and thus avoiding the bankruptcy that may befall others. We are a believer in the product JBLU offers, and their concentration in some of the thickest markets in US aviation, and some of the fastest-growing doesn't hurt either.

The Funhouse Mirror World Of Competition In Airlines

Competition in the US airlines is not at all comparable to competition in most industries. Airlines were historically heavily regulated; in fact, airlines were essentially prohibited from competing on inter-state fares until 1978. This is the real reason why services in the 'golden age' of air travel were so posh; it was literally one of the only areas where airlines could legally compete. Yes, the excesses of Lobster and Filet and a prime wine served in fine china were caused by unintended consequences of regulation, not the elegance of a bygone era.

As liberalization became a reality, it became clear that consumers were willing to trade these expensive services for lower fares. The Low-Cost Carrier (LCCs) model emerged, in contrast to the legacy carriers or Full-Cost Carriers (FCCs). Bankruptcy and consolidation marked the post-liberalization future of many of these pre-liberalization carriers. We think there is a risk this could happen again.

LCC's like Jet Blue have lower costs than legacy airlines and also tend not to operate extensive and expensive hub and spoke networks. We believe that they are also less subject to the strange economic incentives that can affect legacy carriers; they have a differentiated brand that will continue to outshine competitors. They have made many hard investments in the short-term that have given them a plausible, if not likely, path to margin expansion and profitability above what consensus currently expects. There are challenges for the whole industry over the short-term, but JBLU has been making significant cuts and is increasing its operating leverage significantly.

Source: JetBlue

Breaking Down JetBlue's Fundamentals

Essentially all major airlines are hemorrhaging money and thus many key valuation metrics are of little use. However, we want to take you through some of JBLU's fundamentals to give you an idea of its relative position in the industry as well as the strength of its underlying financial position. The first issue facing all airlines in the short-term is that their expectations for a more robust recovery of traffic with peak-travel season have been flustered by negative healthcare developments.

While JetBlue and other airlines enjoyed the highest traffic since the beginning of the pandemic over the Thanksgiving holiday, more recently, as adverse healthcare developments have proliferated travel has again collapsed to dismal levels.

Source: TSA

So, the real question investors must focus on is whether the liquidity position and respective incentives of respective airlines will be enough to get them through the short-term worse than expected demand into the post-vaccine travel-boom.

Source: SEC Filings

As you can see, JBLU's financial leverage is comparable to its major competitors. We couldn't list AAL because it is such an outlier, adding to our point that the financial condition of that company will drag other legacy carriers down. While this graph looks as though JBLU is about even with the other carriers we think it is deceptive because of all the carriers shown, JBLU has the highest concentration of leisure travelers and will thus return to profitability sooner than its competitors who have to adjust their business model and cost-structure to attract these lucrative customers.

We think for many reasons, including the one just cited, that much of the forward looking estimates for components of JetBlue's revenues are low.

Source: Trefis, Thinkorswim

As you can see, one forecast for extremely flat passenger yield for JBLU is probably primarily based on historical data and is not taking into account the extreme success of its business class product, Mint. As it is concentrated in the most lucrative domestic routes and is price competitive with large carriers it is definitely reasonable to assume that JBLU boosts margins by increasing the proportion of business travelers that it serves.

Source: Trefis, Thinkorswim

Similarly, we disagree with the consensus forecast that JBLU's domestic occupancy will remain flat over the coming years. JBLU has been reorienting cabins to continue building upon one of its brand's signature features; having more legroom than any other provider on the market. That and the fact that JBLU will literally have an easier time filling up its less packed planes, its low exposure to business and international travel and measures it has taken to react to lower demand make us think that over the coming years its Domestic Occupancy rate will increase.

Source: Trefis, Thinkorswim

As you can see when comparing Available Seat Miles projections between JBLU and two of its' main competitors, ALK and LUV you can see that JBLU is predicted to have a higher rate of growth. We think this relationship will play out in the future but we suspect that JBLU will provide some upside surprises once the effects of the vaccine begin to be felt given its advantageous concentration in domestic, leisure passengers. Other airlines will now be spending and changing operations to try to mimic JetBlue's customer composition while JBLU will be able to snag high-margin business customers from them with its differentiated, and superior product.

Post-Pandemic Business Travel Demand May Not Return; JBLU Is Relative Beneficiary

Airlines founded before the liberalization era tend to have higher labor costs even though some of the largest airlines went into bankruptcy to eliminate their employees' pensions, amongst other costs. The point is here; with legacy airlines, the economic incentives are sometimes more similar to those of the post-Soviet virtual economy rather than the typical corporate board's issues.

The complex economics of airlines, in our opinion, do not make it as simple as some re-opening trades. Yes, demand will come back, but the composition of that demand, meaning between business and leisure travelers, is highly uncertain. If business travel demand is severely curtailed on a medium-term or semi-permanent basis, then some seriously perverse economic incentives will begin to arise among the Full-Cost Carriers that will seriously jeopardize the interests of shareholders.

Source: Macrotrends.com

American Low-Cost Carriers, particularly the subject of our article Jet Blue have created a differentiated product that dedicated (and affluent) consumer-bases love and will likely return to as travel normalizes. While Southwest is a great airline that we recommend, we also believe JBLU has more successfully differentiated its product and innovated on cost in ways that will pay off in the long-term. We think JBLU can pull off growth ahead of the rest of the industry. We see JBLU catching up in market share and profitability in a post-pandemic world. JBLU's mint program is one of the most successful new and differentiated products on the market. Look at JBLU's costs compared to the other airlines and look at an example of their product differentiation below. This is a perfect example of the 'secret sauce' that this company has. We think post-pandemic consumers will truly reward Jet Blue for taking their mission of bringing 'humanity' back to travel seriously. Though business demand is curtailed, that which remains in the high-value corridors that JBLU concentrates on will be attracted to JBLU's superior business class product. We believe as the hub and spoke networks continue to drop flights, the relative appeal of JBLU's product goes up.

Source: JetBlue

Ironically, one of Jet Blue's pre-pandemic weaknesses, its inability to boost margins by boosting the share of business travelers it attracts (which it started to address with the 2016 introduction of Mint), may become its ultimate advantage in a post-pandemic world. JBLU's over-exposure to domestic, high-value leisure routes and customers is a key short-term advantage when demand normalizes. That and the fact that it is less likely to end up in bankruptcy than most, if not all, major American airlines is why we like this stock. Despite the recent dilutive action of offering new shares, we still firmly recommend JBLU as a buy to expose yourself to economic normalization in the travel and leisure sector.

Source: Asianaviation.com, Brand Strength Index

Hub And Spoke Profitability Dependent On Business Travel

LCCs like JBLU did not operate the extensive hub and spoke model of their predecessors. They instead operate point-to-point services. Hub and spoke networks allow important flights to exist to benefit consumers, particularly business consumers that wouldn't exist because of the organic traffic between destinations. They also require steady traffic from these business customers to remain profitable and subsidize the lower fares of leisure passengers they need to offer to remain competitive. The future of that travel is uncertain. Demand will certainly snap back for leisure because of the very real cabin-fever occurring on a global basis. Businesses all across the board, though, have had to cut where they can, and many of these cuts will likely outlast COVID-19.

Will this break the hub and spoke model and force the legacy airlines into bankruptcy, AGAIN? We are not sure, but we do see it as a major risk. The other major risk we see is this; the bottom line is if one legacy airline goes bankrupt, the remaining legacy airlines have a greater incentive to do so lest they let their protected competitor attain cost-savings and debt restructuring advantages that may be too hard to pass up. As you can see below, the hub and spoke networks (and thus the economic advantages they create) are beginning to break down. There's been a very significant drop in unique city-pairs since the virus battered demand to a fraction of its levels last year.

Source: IATA

Risks And Where We Could Be Wrong

As the recent rally in airline stocks has been largely driven by positive vaccine news, any derailment of the vaccine timeline could be especially problematic for the airlines. They were forecasting travel to begin recovering this quarter and instead the virus has been raging out of control. Two key short-term risks is that JBLU is prevented from operating in its major points of origin which all include the lockdown-prone states of MA, CA and NY. New lockdowns and inter-state travel restrictions could lead JBLU's cash burn to become significantly higher than Q3 projections, although the company just increased its liquidity position with an equity-raise. In the short-term, our head of Technical Analysis has informed us that cyclicals do appear overbought in the immediate term. We think the risk of the vaccine timeline being delayed is overblown because of US ordering efforts, shown below.

Source: Quartz

One main risk is that JBLU's debt and costs are not able to be overcome with growth: This is possible, the company has had to take on a lot of debt and the recovery of travel is very uncertain. While we think the larger carriers are more likely to go into bankruptcy than Jet Blue, the risk of bankruptcy or growth weighed down by debt is a possibility. Any investment in airlines is at the riskier end of the spectrum given the current state of the virus.

Conclusion: Why We Recommend Jet Blue

Source: SeekingAlpha

As you can see, so far, LCC's have had shallower losses than the FCC's. JBLU's losses are only slightly behind SAVE. The difference is that Jet Blue's core customers are affluent, and its key routes will likely be the first to have volume return to pre-pandemic levels.

Source: SeekingAlpha

We believe this trend of relatively lower losses will continue into higher profitability post-pandemic than pre-pandemic for JBLU. JBLU announced further cost-cutting measures today. So far, furloughs have not been required as they likely soon will be at other LCCs. JBLU's 21st-century division of labor is a decided advantage among other older airlines. Advantages like JBLU's extremely modern and fuel-efficient fleet will also insulate it from the risk of rising energy prices, which are significant in what will likely be one of the hottest economies in global history and in which the pace of inflation is far from certain.

Source: IATA

Unfortunately, we do not think it is as simple for the airlines as once volume returns, profitability will. We do think this is the case for JBLU, though. The volume on the routes and regions in which they are concentrated is stronger than many other areas, such as the amazing dearth of transatlantic travel. JBLU's primarily domestic exposure is yet another asset in a world where open-skies treaties could very well be the casualties of future trade disputes. Profitability returning with volume is a big assumption for players like American Airlines. The perverse incentives in the industry caused by excessive regulation and perplexing competitive forces likely mean that if one of the legacy FCCs goes bankrupt, then all of them do.

In addition, JBLU's routes are concentrated on locations with significant organic traffic. Travel being up far more in areas where it is concentrated could lead to some short-term upside surprises after wave 3 subsides.

We also think that the company's activity concerning cost-cutting and forming excellent liquidity and cash positions are the actions of a management team that means to compete and fight, not sit around and wait for Chapter-11 protection. JBLU's dynamic, post-liberalization labor setup also means this concern is less acute for the heavily capitalized airline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.