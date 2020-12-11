The company has a normalized EPS target of $5, and the prediction is the market rerates the stock with a higher P/E multiple going forward.

The industry estimates appear far too pessimistic, with certain countries already matching 2019 levels before widely available vaccines.

Southwest Airlines approaches the highs from the last few years despite passenger traffic still far below 2019 levels.

Despite weak air passenger traffic, Southwest Airlines (LUV) is within a stone's throw distance from the 2020 highs. The FDA approval of vaccines sets the airline sector up for pent-up demand in 2021. My investment thesis remains bullish on the airline stock as the sector becomes more valuable, surviving the 2020 COVID-19 crisis without dire outcomes.

Image Source: Southwest Airlines website

Passenger Demand To Rebound

After solid passenger demand during the Thanksgiving week, TSA throughput traffic has hit recent lows. Delta Air Lines' (DAL) CEO sent a memo suggesting the company is track to reach breakeven points in the spring after ending Q4 burning around $12-14 million per day.

Airline traffic peaked between 35% and 40% of 2019 levels prior to the recent dip. IATA now predicts that airline passenger traffic won't recover to 2019 levels until 2024, leaving the industry far below expected levels.

This negative view appears contradictory to their own data showing markets such as China and Russia are already back to pre-coronavirus levels. Areas such as the U.S., Australia and Europe are down substantially, but most of those countries have travel restrictions preventing normal traffic levels.

Source: IATA

With a COVID-19 vaccine approval and more likely on the way, investors can officially start valuing reopen trade stocks back at normalized levels. The big debate with the airlines is whether corporate travel will return to 2019 levels, but the couple of data points above already suggest the market will return to 100% of 2019 levels and possibly beyond due to pent-up demand.

Profit Machine

In the 2010s, the airline sector became a profit machine. The odd part is that the airline stocks didn't trade like the sector was suddenly a profit machine. The market appears to have missed that years of industry consolidations and better management focused on profits over growth and changed the airline sector for the better.

In 2019, the airline sector posted a pre-tax profit margin of 9.9% The sector wasn't far off from the average corporation in the U.S. at only 12.9%.

Source: A4A industry review

The virus crisis completely crushed this progress in the sector and reinforced some long-held fears. The stock market is now back to viewing the airlines as cyclical stocks with bankruptcy risk, instead of valuing the stocks based on a path of consistent profits. Even the CARES Act money was seen by investors as a bailout of the airlines, though that wasn't the case.

The main crux of the investment thesis is that Southwest Airlines is back close to previous highs for the last few years of ~$60. The airline had a path to an EPS topping $5 and reaching upwards of $6 after earning $4.27 per share in 2019. It made those earnings with the 737 Max issue costing the airline $828 million in 2019 operating income.

The current analyst revisions have earnings back at only $3 in 2021 to $4 in 2022. In essence, the current analyst estimate for 2024 EPS topping $5 matches the IATA traffic rebound targets.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings revisions

So, a lot of investors view the price as expensive considering Southwest Airlines is back to $47, while the earnings potential has taken a hit due to dilution and higher debt loads. The more likely outcome of surviving this crisis without a major hit is that the stock finally gets rerated to a higher forward P/E multiple of 15x.

Based on 15x normalized $5.50 EPS estimate for 2021, the stock would've traded at $82.50, not $60. At a more normalized valuation above $80, the current rally back to $47 would be viewed as just an initial rally.

For Q3 2020, Southwest Airlines only had additional net interest expense of $100 million, while the company increased the cash balance to $14.6 billion. With a net cash position of $3.7 billion, the airline should be able to quickly eliminate the increased interest expenses as the sector reaches breakeven in the spring and Southwest Airlines no longer needs to carry excess cash.

The diluted share count was up to 590 million shares from 534 million last Q3. The normalized EPS target remains around $4.50-5.50 per share. At previous valuation multiples, Southwest Airlines is fully valued. If the market rewards the sector for surviving a crisis that shut down business travel, the stock could eventually trade at 15x forward EPS estimates, or around $75.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Southwest Airlines has plenty more upside from traffic normalizing. The industry estimates appear far too pessimistic, suggesting years before passenger traffic matches 2019 levels. The stock already trades at $47 because Southwest Airlines is heading to new highs, with the market eventually rewarding the airline sector with higher multiples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.