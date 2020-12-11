While the long-term outlook is positive, a pricey valuation in the context of ongoing losses and negative cash flow keeps us on the sidelines.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) offers specialized software solutions for healthcare providers and medical practices focusing on patient intake and payment processing. The company launched its IPO in 2019 and has since seen strong growth with integration into leading electronic health records systems. Indeed, the stock is up by nearly 100% in 2020 including the latest rally following its Q3 results highlighted by a growing client base and overall solid fundamentals. While we recognize the positive long-term outlook with significant growth opportunities, a pricey valuation in the context of ongoing losses keeps us on the sidelines.

PHR Earnings Recap

Phreesia reported its fiscal 2021 Q3 earnings on December 9th with a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.17. Revenue in the quarter at $38.5 million climbed by 17.2% year-over-year, $2.9 million ahead of estimates. Within that figure, subscription revenue at $17.5 million was up 20% y/y while payment processing fee revenue at $12.9 million climbed by 12% y/y. During the quarter, operating cash flow was -$1.2 million, widening from -$450k in the period last year reflecting higher spending and working capital requirements. The adjusted EBITDA at $1.2 million, was also down from $3 million in Q3 last year.

The story has been improving patient visits across client medical practices recovered to pre-pandemic levels in recent months supporting platform payments volume and overall solid operational metrics. Phreesia offers an end-to-end patient intake solution that is streamlined across a mobile app for patients to an integrated office dashboard for staff. A key selling point for the company is the real-time integration with related medical practice software and other vendor services.

The average number of provider clients in the quarter climbed by 10% y/y to 1,737. The average revenue per client at $17,490 increased by 5% y/y. This point reflects higher usage of the software-as-a-service "SaaS" platform with clients spending more on add-on tools and additional features. Some of those extras available in the subscription packages include automated self-scheduling, patient surveys, health screening tools, and advanced analytics.

There are several positive industry tailwinds driving growth. Generally, health care is still seeing an ongoing trend towards digitalization, transitioning away from paper records. The software can help reduce the time spent on administrative work and reduce human errors. The billings tools support the collection of patient out-of-pocket charges which is a growth driver for the company with increasing penetration of high deductible health plans "HDHPs" which generates more regular patient payments. The platform also facilitates communications and outreach initiatives between providers and the patients which adds to the quality of care.

Finally, the company ended the quarter with $254 million in cash and equivalents against $24 million in long-term debt. The company conducted an equity offering this year generating $174.5 million in proceeds for general corporate purposes and growth opportunities. The effective net cash position and strong liquidity profile highlight the fundamental strength of the company.

Management Guidance

In terms of guidance, including the results through the first three quarters, management expects revenue between $146 to $147 million for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021. If confirmed, the target at the midpoint represents an increase of 17.5%. Keep in mind that there were some pressures in the first half of the year as the pandemic limited patient visits to medical practices facing lockdown restrictions. For fiscal 2022, management expects a more normalized operating environment across the industry and is guiding for revenue growth between 20% and 25% over fiscal 2021.

Longer term, Phreesia sees continued growth opportunities starting with adding providers from existing client networks. The company utilizes a direct sales model that often supports cross-selling and up-selling of new features. Management believes its total addressable market is $9 billion.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The attraction of Phreesia is its solid product and clear growth runway. The recurring revenue profile of the subscription with clients largely tied into the ecosystem represents a positive long-term outlook. The company can continue introducing new tools and services within the platform that can drive higher revenue and high-margin services. We're encouraged by the momentum with a growing client base that in our view is reflective of the brand awareness.

According to consensus estimates, Phressia is on track to reach $146.5 million in revenues for the full fiscal year that ends in January 2021, up 17.4% compared to 2019 in line with management's estimate. For fiscal 2022, growth is expected to accelerate to 23.5% and maintain momentum near 20% for fiscal 2023. While the company is not expected to reach profitability over the period, the forecast is for the EPS loss to narrow going forward.

While the stock's current forward price to sales multiple at 16x represents an objectively pricey valuation, there is some context here to other health care information service companies. For example, we highlight Canada-based Well Health Technologies Corp. (OTCPK:WLYYF), which offers a competing electronic medical records software solution, as trading at a forward P/S multiple of 23x. There is also Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) which is focused on enterprise resource management tools for the life sciences industry trading at a 28x forward P/S multiple.

While these companies are not necessarily directly comparable given varying business models and different stages of growth, our point here is that this market segment commands a premium valuation considering significant growth opportunities. On the other hand, PHR's revenue growth of 17% in the last quarter was below 35% achieved from Veeva and 48% recorded by Well Health. Notably, Veeva is also significantly larger and currently profitable. In this regard, a discount for PHR's growth premium to the group is justified in our opinion.

The Big Picture

Phreesia is a high-quality company with a disruptive software solution gaining adoption across the healthcare provider industry. Recognizing the strengths of the long-term outlook, we rate shares of PHR as a hold with a year ahead price target of $50.00. While we expect the company's operating momentum to remain strong for the foreseeable future, the current valuation warrants some caution considering the stock has climbed by nearly 90% in just the past three months.

We sense that much of the positive outlook is already priced in, setting a high bar for the company to reach adding to risks. Even as the market may give PHR the benefit of the doubt as long as the top-line momentum is maintained, we'd like to see some improvement in the financial metrics including an effort to improve margins and cash flow. The risk here is if growth begins to underperform, the stock would likely face a deep correction as the long-term outlook is reassessed driving bearish sentiment. Monitoring points for the upcoming quarter include trends in the number of new clients and payments processing fee revenue.

