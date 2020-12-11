Most Interesting Insider News - November 2020

In this article, I provide the biggest insider purchases based on the market cap and the number of different insiders who purchased last month.

However, one can still find very interesting stocks by following significant insider purchases.

Insider activity declined significantly in November, indicating that they believe the market is overvalued.

Insider activity is getting increasingly informative to follow up during this tough market environment.

Insiders are the high managers that possess superior knowledge about their firm compared to the market as they are working 24/7 on its financials/strategy. When they believe the market is undervaluing their company significantly, they buy shares of their firm to make a profit (we are not talking about options here, but open market purchases), which is disclosed by the SEC. Insider information can be very valuable for two reasons.

First, the amount of total insider activity tells us something about how undervalued/overvalued the market is. My recent article supports the correlation between insider activity and future market returns: when insiders purchase heavily, the market goes up more heavily afterward and vice versa. This makes total sense. The more overvalued the market is becoming, the less opportunities there are for insiders to buy their stock at undervalued prices.

Second, insider activity is very interesting as a stock picking method. Finding undervalued stocks with confidence is hard, especially in today's market environment. By following smart money, an investor can still find very interesting buying opportunities. Interestingly, multiple empirical researchers have concluded that insiders on average outperform the market significantly. As such, following them can pay off significantly.

Still, the benefits of following insiders are unknown by many investors. Via this monthly overview of total insider activity and interesting individual stocks that insiders purchased, Insider Opportunities wants to give investors like you a first sense of the insider strategy. If adopted properly, it can improve investment success significantly.

Insider activity for market direction: low activity in November

Below, a graph to explain historical insider activity is included. The bar gives us the number of total insider purchases per industry in the United States, while the green line gives the total value purchased by insiders, in millions.

(Source: Insider Opportunities Research; insiders are the directors, managers, and majority shareholders; dataset is filtered excluding purchases lower than $5,000 and higher than $50,000,000)

There are two conclusions from last month's insider activity:

1. Insider activity slowed down significantly recently, indicating that the market might be overvalued

Based on both the number of insider purchases (880 vs. 1,105 historical average) and the total value purchased by insiders ($825.3 mln vs, $1,110 mln historical average), insider activity slowed down significantly last month.

However, due to seasonality (insiders are forbidden to trade shares the weeks before the earnings announcement), we prefer to look at the 3-month and 6-month monthly average.

Over the past three and six months, the monthly average of insider purchases was respectively 809 and 860, significantly lower than the historical average.

As you can observe in the charts below which plot the data of the last ten years, it can be expected that returns for the S&P 500 (SPY) will be weak in the nearby future, based on insider activity.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research)

2. Insiders are heavily purchasing financials and healthcare

It is a phenomenon that keeps holding on over the past months: insiders are increasingly active in the Financials (26.25% of total insider purchases) and Health Care (23.64% of total) industries as these industries have significantly lagged the market gains.

Insider activity for stock picking

Business uncertainty and valuations have not been as high as today for several decades, which makes it very hard to pick stocks that will generate strong returns in the future. Following insider activity can help with that.

Through our empirical research, we found that insiders over the past decade on average outperformed the market by 2.93% annually as they have superior information about the market. But there is more...

If you are able to pick out the winning stocks from these insider purchases, you can reach unmatched returns. After years of hard work, Insider Opportunities has created 3 algorithms that pick out the winning value, dividend, and growth stocks from all insider purchases. The 335, 314, and 176 stocks picked by these algorithms over the last decade reached an annual return of 29.33%, 24.16%, and 24.07%, much better than the S&P 500.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research; the picks are based on an algorithm ranking higher than 90)

Below, we will list the highest 10 insider purchases of last month by market cap and number of different insiders purchased and will provide the algorithm ranking of these stocks. As such, you have an interesting overview of some stocks which insiders purchased heavily recently.

Top 10 insider purchases by market cap in November 2020

1. Chevron (CVX) - mkt cap: $174.1 bln

Insider: Frank John; Director

Purchase: $35,651 for $71.30/share

Current price: $90.44

2. Danaher (DHR) - mkt cap: $158.3 bln

Insider: Rales Mitchell P; COB

Purchase: $6,056,934 for $226.14/share

Current price: $222.84

3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - mkt cap: $116.5 bln

Insider: Olayan Hutham S; Director

Purchase: $1,385,0000 for $55.40/share

Current price: $64.37

4. International Business Machines (IBM) - mkt cap: $113 bln

Insider: Gorsky Alex; director and Liveris Andrew N; director and Swedish Joseph; director

Purchase: $498,762 for $117.86; $299,803 for $112.92; and $222,020 for $111.01

Current price: $126.97

5. Fiserv (FISV) - mkt cap: $76.8 bln

Insider: Disimone Harry; Director

Purchase: $101,470 for $101.47/share

Current price: $114.58

6. CSX Corporation (CSX) - mkt cap: $70.2 bln

Insider: Wallace Mark Kenneth; EVP

Purchase: $20,214 for $87.57/share

Current price: $91.73

7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) - mkt cap: $58.3 bln

Insider: Sachs Bruce I; Director

Purchase: $3,260,465 for $217.36/share

Current price: $224.38

8. Aon Plc (AON) - mkt cap: $47.2 bln

Insider: Knight Lester B; Director and Bruno John G; COO

Purchase: $1,965,526 for $186.55/share and $186,460 for $186.46/share

Current price: $207.05

9. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) - mkt cap: $42.6 bln

Insider: Singer Robert S; Director

Purchase: $226,562 for $30.21/share

Current price: $30.26

10. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) - mkt cap: $39.3 bln

Insider: Phelan Daniel J; Director

Purchase: $15,215 for $101.44/share

Current price: $118.82

Top 10 insider purchases by number of different insiders purchased in November

Empirical research has proven that clustered insider purchases (more than 1 insider buying shares) outperform solitary purchases. This makes sense: the more insiders see that the stock is undervalued, the stronger the bull case.

In this list, I will share the 10 biggest insider purchases based on the number of insiders that purchased last month.

1. Peapack Gladstone (PGC) - mkt cap: $425 mln

Number of insider purchases: 9

Total value purchased: $196,893 for between $16,65/share and $18.15/share

Current price: $22.43

2. Biodesix (BDSX) - mkt cap: $402 mln

Number of insider purchases: 8

Total value purchased: $7,339,770 for $18/share

Current price: $15.32

3. Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) - mkt cap: $5.2 bln

Number of insider purchases: 8

Total value purchased: $1,954,800 for $26/share

Current price: $39.36

4. Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) - mkt cap: $2.4 bln

Number of insider purchases: 8

Total value purchased: $4,706,376 for between $26.94/share and $27/share

Current price: $24.50

5. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) - mkt cap: $75 mln

Number of insider purchases: 6

Total value purchased: $20,159,456 for $1.39/share

Current price: $1.41

6. Matador Resources (MTDR) - mkt cap: $1.4 bln

Number of insider purchases: 5

Total value purchased: $146,854 for between $6/59/share and $8.93/share

Current price: $12.11

7. Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) - mkt cap: $614 mln

Number of insider purchases: 5

Total value purchased: $45,551 for between $3.25/share and $5.26/share

Current price: $4.82

8. Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) - mkt cap: $92 mln

Number of insider purchases: 5

Total value purchased: $140,497

Current price:

9. Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) - mkt cap: $686 mln

Number of insider purchases: 5

Total value purchased: $41,040 for between $5.10/share and $5.40/share

Current price: $57.10

10. Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) - mkt cap: $59 mln

Number of insider purchases: 5

Total value purchased: $438,246 for between $0.26/share and $0.27/share

Current price: $0.32

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.