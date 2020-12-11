Execution is well on track, but Mr. Market has not yet rewarded it with higher valuation.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), in some ways, wants to become more like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and less so its old "proprietary trading" self. The firm is now pivoting to a whole raft of new businesses including consumer banking, transaction banking, and asset management. The common denominator across these businesses is their capital-light nature and the employment of digital-led strategy.

If GS is able to execute (and signs are encouraging) the incumbents such as JPM, Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) should be worried.

I intend to build a position in GS and buy on any dips or dislocations.

The Thesis

GS valuation at ~1.0x tangible book is undemanding and reflects its current business model. The pivot to capital-light businesses is absolutely the right strategic choice and represents a meaningful upside if GS is able to execute.

Given the stock valuation as of today, it is a free call option.

I also believe that GS has a high probability to succeed in the transformation. GS has the resources, people, and technology to execute well, and results to date are already very encouraging. There are also significant synergies with its current business model including balance sheet, funding, and cross-selling.

The most exciting new business is the inroads made in the transaction banking space. GS has built a whole new business in 18 months. There is a massive disruption potential there, and GS is uniquely positioned to penetrate this area and dislodge the incumbents, such as Citi and JPM. And GS is probably one of the only firms that can accomplish that.

GS is utilizing technology as a key enabler and is essentially operating as a FinTech as opposed to a traditional bank. The architecture is cloud-based, API-driven, and built from the client perspective.

As the narrative unfolds, the stock should materially rerate and could deliver high-teens RoTCE in the medium term.

The background for the strategic transformation

GS's new strategy reflects the clear reality that its old model is not suitable to the post-2008/2009 global financial crisis regulatory framework. GS has been struggling to consistently deliver returns above its cost of capital.

You can see that in the relative valuation of GS versus JPM over the last five years, where throughout JPM is trading at close to 100 premium measured on a price to tangible book value.

However, this has not always been the case, looking at the same chart prior to the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, the valuation of both firms is similar.

So what has changed?

In the wake of the GFC, the regulatory capital rules have been rewritten. The net change meant that on a relative basis, consumer lending and transaction banking became capital-light businesses that are delivering higher returns on capital. At the same time, the Basel III capital rules have driven the large banks to predominantly focus on the prime segment of the market, as the capital cost of sub-prime became prohibitive. As a result, the large U.S. banks manage to consistently generate a high-teen (or higher) return on capital in the consumer segments. Similarly, the rather boring and stable transaction banking divisions of the large banks typically generate 20+ percent RoTCE as well as funnel business to adjacent businesses (such as FX, rates, lending, etc.).

On the flip side, the glamorous investment banking trading divisions suddenly became much more capital intensive. The Volcker rule also meant significant additional compliance costs as well as strict limitations on proprietary trading. Consequently, the RoTCE for the large U.S. bank has become much less lucrative than before. Global banks with large corporate banks (such as JPM and Citigroup) have managed to pick market share whilst benefiting from corporate clients' flow funneled from transaction banking divisions (e.g. FX, rates, hedging). Given the electronification in the trading income, scale now is more important than ever and the large players tend to consolidate market share. In the trading businesses, as a general rule, only the top 5 players make a solid return across the cycle. The top 2 tend to earn a spread above their cost of capital. The next three usually just about earn their cost of capital and the rest probably destroy capital unless it is a niche sub-business.

As a whole, GS seems to just about earn its cost of capital.

GS strategy

The strategy is quite straight-forward and simple to understand. GS is looking to expand in capital-light business areas including:

1) Transaction banking;

2) Wealth and asset management; and

3) Consumer lending.

It is a digital-led strategy. In other words, GS is not looking to make large inorganic acquisitions or develop a physical branch network. It is looking to differentiate itself by employing technology as a key enabler whilst leveraging the firm's key strength. For example, GS has deep expertise and a reputation in asset management, so it makes perfect sense to manage funds on behalf of clients and earn a stable fee income. GS is already executing well in third-party funds and has already closed $14 billion of the first funds in the alternatives space (West Street Strategic Solutions). GS is on track to raise as high as $25 billion in the alternative space this year.

GS's CFO in a recent conference commented on this:

And this is all part of the strategic pivot we spoke about at Investor Day, which is to move away from the more balance sheet capital intensive, stress loss producing activities, and to pursue our investing activities more through third party funds, which will generate more durable fee income. That's important that we continue in that regard and I think it has outperformed our initial expectations, especially in the context of COVID. All of that fundraising has been done through various electronic means, obviously difficult to meet with prospective investors. And I'd also comment that the roster of investors that have come into this fund and these funds generally are -- include those that have not done investing business with us for and so that's a very positive aspect and reaffirming of that strategic move, which I think has long-standing implications for us in terms of SCB and capital intensity.

With all the progress on the Consumer business (Marcus with $96 billion of deposits and the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) credit card), the most interesting opportunity for GS is the transaction banking business. This is one that can really move the dial and is truly transformational. I will discuss this in more detail below, but first, it is important to reflect on the technology platform of the firm.

Technology-led transformation

GS has a completely digital-led approach to banking and is thinking like a tech company as opposed to a traditional bank. As reflected in the below slide, it is cloud-based, API-driven and client-centric. And at the heart of it is the core, innovative engineering that is consistent across all aspects of the bank (old and new businesses).

It is a key competitive advantage for GS especially when you compare it to the likes of Citigroup, which is still struggling with a mishmash of legacy technology systems and platforms.

Transaction banking

Before considering GS's expected path in transaction banking, it is useful to understand the important role that transaction banking businesses play in corporate and investment banks.

As you can see from the above chart, transaction banking is at the base of the pyramid that anchors and underpins the client relationship. Transaction banking typically includes operating accounts in different currencies, liquidity management structures, cash deposits, payments, trade finance, etc. From that base, other value-adding services flow such as lending, FX, and rates. For example, where a bank manages the transaction banking ecosystem for a client, it can see the complete global funds flow of the client. It is much easier to offer, structure, collateralize and monitor lending products as the bank sees all the operational flows of the client. Cross-currency payments will invariably result in FX and rates income. There may also be an opportunity to upsell other services such as hedging instruments and advisory services.

Transaction banking services by their nature are also very sticky and clients do not change providers frequently. It is not easy to dislodge an existing core bank unless the competitor offers something unique or far superior.

GS transaction banking

GS transaction banking offering is a modern digital tool with easy onboarding, sophisticated analytics, and client customization capability along with API functionality.

However, as mentioned above, transaction banking is a very sticky business, so how does GS get clients to switch over to Goldman's platform?

A big part of it is clearly the superior technology platform that clients can customize and seamlessly embed within their systems. In a recent conference, GS CFO expanded on the reasons why clients may change (emphasis by author):

Yes, I would say the principal motivation has been the technology. I think that, this is an area of incumbency for a number of the bigger money center banks, where there hasn't been quite a bit of investment and uplift to the technology. Now, since we've entered there has been some discussion around that. But I think technology has been the draw card. And by the way, I say that frankly as a consumer of the platform within our own treasury operations. It is all digital. It is API design. It has the ability for clients to embed some of those tools into their own desktop and own operations and I think that has been a very attractive proposition. When this was on the drawing board, when this was just a blueprint, we thought it would be the technology, but equally would be an ability to pay marginally higher rate on deposits, as a draw card bring clients in. I will tell you, technology has proven to be much more consequential in the context of what is motivating clients to sort of come on board. We've taken a lot of deposits in as a wedge product, they are now converting over to operational deposits where modeled outflow is lower and I have considerable optimism, for the growth and direction of this business. And I would say that, again it feeds into other aspects of the Goldman ecosystem, whether that's investment banking that is proving to be an extraordinary sales engine for transaction banking or equally into the foreign exchange business in the context of payments across more than 100 currencies where this fits into a big strategic business for us in fixed income.

The fact that investment banking is an extraordinary sales engine is not surprising to me at all. Goldman's core strength has always been in the M&A and advisory space. Typically, for advisory mandates (like M&A), the client engagement is done at the CEO and CFO levels whereas transaction banking client relationships are cemented at the clients' treasury level. Clearly, GS is able to monetize its relationships with the C-suite to penetrate the transaction banking business.

Final thoughts

GS's strategic transformation is a potential game-changer for the firm in the medium term. It is mostly on track and GS has the resources, technology, and people to execute well. I believe that it can potentially drive the return on capital for the firm substantially higher from ~10-11 percent to high-teens RoTCE. I would not bet against GS executing on the stated objectives.

I especially like GS transaction banking offering that has the potential to disrupt. Citigroup, BAC, and JPM should be concerned and surely cannot afford to under-invest in their transaction banking business.

