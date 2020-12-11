The Best Big-Cap Stocks To Buy On A Pullback

Last week, I wrote how typical seasonal strength in December could be derailed by worrisome readings on overbought indicators. Specifically, the percentage of bearish investors responding to the weekly Association of Individual Investors sentiment survey was the lowest in 11 months last week, and the put/call ratio was flirting with its lowest levels in years. Furthermore, over 70% of the institutional-quality stocks in our 1,500-stock universe were trading more than 5% above the 200-day moving average last week, suggesting unbridled optimism.

Those readings were little changed this week.

The put/call ratio traded below 0.40 for four consecutive days through Tuesday, a reading that's near its lowest since the Great Recession. Meanwhile, the latest AAII survey showed only a 4% uptick in bearish investors and despite a sell-off in high-beta stocks on Wednesday, 76% of our universe is now trading over 5% above the 200 DMA.

To put these readings into better context, let's take a quick look at the data, beginning with a 10-year chart of the CBOE equity put/call ratio.

Next, here are the latest AAII survey results to consider.

And finally, this next chart shows the ratio of stocks in our universe trading 5% over and below their 200 DMA. You'll notice that since I began compiling this data in 2013, the percentage of our universe trading 5% or greater above the 200 DMA has never been this high.

Clearly, a lot of stocks have made big moves and many investors are standing on the same side of the boat's deck. However, stocks have a tendency to go further up or down than people expect and indicators can flash warnings for a while. It's also true that strong seasonal tailwinds support stocks into year's end. Historically, December is one of the best months for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), thanks to year-end bonuses, IRA contributions, and portfolio re-balancing.

Nevertheless, investors ought to take advantage of the market's strength to pull proverbial weeds and prune trees in portfolios. After all, making smart decisions regarding allocation, weights, and leverage are easiest when markets are up.

Overall, if stocks do give back some of their gains, then I think the pullback could be short-lived. The Federal Reserve continues to place its foot heavily on the economic accelerator, and anemic bond yields continue to make stocks attractive.

The highest-scoring large-cap sectors

Our scoring system ranks major sectors by market cap every week to help members find baskets likely to offer the best opportunities. Our methodology is explained here, but it incorporates seven factors impacting future stock prices:

Forward earnings growth expectations

Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates

Insider buying

Short-term and long-term institutional money flow

Forward valuation relative to historical valuation

Contra-trend short interest analysis

Quarterly seasonality over the past decade

This week, the best large-cap sectors are financials, industrials, and consumer goods. Services, basic materials, and technology are neutral, while energy, utilities, healthcare, and REITs rank below average.

Because sector and industry strength can significantly influence future price, focusing on the highest-scoring sectors when compiling your watch list makes sense, particularly if Washington D.C. cooperates with stimulus that can reduce delinquency rates at banks and increase industrial activity.

Within neutral and weak scoring sectors, focusing on individually strong industries is the best bet. For example, our weekly best industry ranking includes three technology industries (electronic components, specialized semiconductor, and semi equipment), despite technology ranking neutral.

Similarly, scanning our weekly industry ranking reveals oil & gas drillers and integrated oil & gas may offer upside in energy, while healthcare plans and medical distribution may provide upside in healthcare. In last week's podcast, I suggested being particularly selective in energy because of past head-fakes, but energy is under-owned and selectively, a few ideas are worth considering, including the three mentioned during our show.

The top-rated stocks to buy

Drilling down deeper, our scoring system rates more than 1,500 institutional-quality stocks every week to find ideas worth targeting. Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our highest-scoring stocks are a great starting point for new ideas.

This week, we highlighted over 150 stocks across all market caps for members, including these top large-cap stocks. Since these high-scoring stocks cut across industries and styles, it's likely a few will dovetail with your own investment approach.

LARGE 12/10/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST The Macerich Company (MAC) REITs REIT-RETAIL 110 95.00 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-LIFE 110 102.50 Alkermes plc (ALKS) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 92.50 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 105 105.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY 105 103.75 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) INDUSTRIALS CONGLOMERATES 105 105.00 Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 105 105.00 DISH Network Corporation (DISH) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 105 97.50 Fluor Corporation (FLR) INDUSTRIALS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION 105 108.75 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 105 108.75 Halliburton Company (HAL) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 105 90.00 HP Inc. (HPQ) TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER HARDWARE 105 105.00 Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 101.25 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS 105 105.00 Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 105 108.75 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) INDUSTRIALS STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES 105 100.00 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) ENERGY OIL & GAS DRILLING 105 90.00 PVH Corp. (PVH) CONSUMER GOODS APPAREL MANUFACTURING 105 105.00 Qurate Retail, inc. (QRTEA) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 105 93.75 RealPage, Inc. (RP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 86.25 Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) SERVICES LUXURY GOODS 105 107.50 Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ENERGY OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 105 73.75 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED WATER 105 85.00 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 96.25 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 100.00 Adobe Inc. (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 91.25 Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE 100 98.75 Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 98.75 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 98.75 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 98.75 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 98.75 Bank of Montreal (BMO) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 100 103.75 Citigroup Inc. (C.PK) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 100 93.75 Chubb Limited (CB) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY 100 98.75 Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) SERVICES TRAVEL SERVICES 100 93.75 Cigna Corporation (CI) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 98.75 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 98.75 Corteva Inc. (CTVA) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 100 103.75 CVS Health Corporation (CVS) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 98.75 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) INDUSTRIALS AIRLINES 100 100.00 Dow Inc. (DOW) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 100 103.75 Amdocs Limited (DOX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 100.00 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 100.00 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 100 102.50 DaVita Inc. (DVA) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 100 102.50 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 100 100.00 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) INDUSTRIALS INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS 100 97.50 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 100 86.25 Flex Ltd. (FLEX) TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS 100 95.00 Fortive Corp (FTV) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 105.00 GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 77.50 General Motors Company (GM) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO MANUFACTURERS 100 105.00 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) ENERGY OIL & GAS DRILLING 100 83.75 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 100 102.50 The Hershey Company (HSY) CONSUMER GOODS CONFECTIONERS 100 98.75 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 100 80.00 Intuit Inc. (INTU) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 98.75 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCIES 100 100.00 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 100 95.00 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED 100 100.00 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) CONSUMER GOODS CONFECTIONERS 100 80.00 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) BASIC MATERIALS BUILDING MATERIALS 100 95.00 Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 98.75 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCIES 100 86.25 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 92.50 PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 96.25 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) TECHNOLOGY TELECOM SERVICES 100 93.75 Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) SERVICES APPAREL RETAIL 100 93.75 The Southern Company (SO) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 100 97.50 Sasol Limited (SSL) ENERGY OIL & GAS INTEGRATED 100 71.25 State Street Corporation (STT) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 92.50 Seagate Technology plc (STX) TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER HARDWARE 100 100.00 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 93.75 Solarwinds Corp (SWI) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 98.75 Sysco Corporation (SYY) CONSUMER GOODS FOOD DISTRIBUTION 100 98.75 TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 100 98.75 Teradyne, Inc. (TER) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 100 98.75 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 95.00 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) INDUSTRIALS RAILROADS 100 85.00 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 93.75 TELUS Corporation (TU) TECHNOLOGY TELECOM SERVICES 100 92.50 Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 98.75 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 98.75 United Rentals (URI) INDUSTRIALS RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES 100 98.75 U.S. Bancorp (USB) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 100 97.50 Visa Inc. (V) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 86.25 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) TECHNOLOGY TELECOM SERVICES 100 80.00

