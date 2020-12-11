The Best Big-Cap Stocks To Buy On A Pullback
Our overbought indicator suggests the market could experience a 5% to 10% pullback soon.
The best large-cap sectors and industries to buy, including industrials and financials.
The highest-rated big-cap stocks to target on a correction.
Last week, I wrote how typical seasonal strength in December could be derailed by worrisome readings on overbought indicators. Specifically, the percentage of bearish investors responding to the weekly Association of Individual Investors sentiment survey was the lowest in 11 months last week, and the put/call ratio was flirting with its lowest levels in years. Furthermore, over 70% of the institutional-quality stocks in our 1,500-stock universe were trading more than 5% above the 200-day moving average last week, suggesting unbridled optimism.
Those readings were little changed this week.
The put/call ratio traded below 0.40 for four consecutive days through Tuesday, a reading that's near its lowest since the Great Recession. Meanwhile, the latest AAII survey showed only a 4% uptick in bearish investors and despite a sell-off in high-beta stocks on Wednesday, 76% of our universe is now trading over 5% above the 200 DMA.
To put these readings into better context, let's take a quick look at the data, beginning with a 10-year chart of the CBOE equity put/call ratio.
Next, here are the latest AAII survey results to consider.
Source: Association of Individual Investors
And finally, this next chart shows the ratio of stocks in our universe trading 5% over and below their 200 DMA. You'll notice that since I began compiling this data in 2013, the percentage of our universe trading 5% or greater above the 200 DMA has never been this high.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Clearly, a lot of stocks have made big moves and many investors are standing on the same side of the boat's deck. However, stocks have a tendency to go further up or down than people expect and indicators can flash warnings for a while. It's also true that strong seasonal tailwinds support stocks into year's end. Historically, December is one of the best months for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), thanks to year-end bonuses, IRA contributions, and portfolio re-balancing.
Nevertheless, investors ought to take advantage of the market's strength to pull proverbial weeds and prune trees in portfolios. After all, making smart decisions regarding allocation, weights, and leverage are easiest when markets are up.
Overall, if stocks do give back some of their gains, then I think the pullback could be short-lived. The Federal Reserve continues to place its foot heavily on the economic accelerator, and anemic bond yields continue to make stocks attractive.
The highest-scoring large-cap sectors
Our scoring system ranks major sectors by market cap every week to help members find baskets likely to offer the best opportunities. Our methodology is explained here, but it incorporates seven factors impacting future stock prices:
- Forward earnings growth expectations
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates
- Insider buying
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation
- Contra-trend short interest analysis
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade
This week, the best large-cap sectors are financials, industrials, and consumer goods. Services, basic materials, and technology are neutral, while energy, utilities, healthcare, and REITs rank below average.
Because sector and industry strength can significantly influence future price, focusing on the highest-scoring sectors when compiling your watch list makes sense, particularly if Washington D.C. cooperates with stimulus that can reduce delinquency rates at banks and increase industrial activity.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Within neutral and weak scoring sectors, focusing on individually strong industries is the best bet. For example, our weekly best industry ranking includes three technology industries (electronic components, specialized semiconductor, and semi equipment), despite technology ranking neutral.
Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Similarly, scanning our weekly industry ranking reveals oil & gas drillers and integrated oil & gas may offer upside in energy, while healthcare plans and medical distribution may provide upside in healthcare. In last week's podcast, I suggested being particularly selective in energy because of past head-fakes, but energy is under-owned and selectively, a few ideas are worth considering, including the three mentioned during our show.
Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
The top-rated stocks to buy
Drilling down deeper, our scoring system rates more than 1,500 institutional-quality stocks every week to find ideas worth targeting. Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our highest-scoring stocks are a great starting point for new ideas.
This week, we highlighted over 150 stocks across all market caps for members, including these top large-cap stocks. Since these high-scoring stocks cut across industries and styles, it's likely a few will dovetail with your own investment approach.
|
LARGE
|
12/10/2020
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
The Macerich Company
|
(MAC)
|
REITs
|
REIT-RETAIL
|
110
|
95.00
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE-LIFE
|
110
|
102.50
|
Alkermes plc
|
(ALKS)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
105
|
92.50
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|
105
|
105.00
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY
|
105
|
103.75
|
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|
(CODI)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
105
|
105.00
|
Discovery, Inc.
|
(DISCA)
|
SERVICES
|
ENTERTAINMENT
|
105
|
105.00
|
DISH Network Corporation
|
(DISH)
|
SERVICES
|
ENTERTAINMENT
|
105
|
97.50
|
Fluor Corporation
|
(FLR)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
|
105
|
108.75
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
SERVICES
|
SPECIALTY RETAIL
|
105
|
108.75
|
Halliburton Company
|
(HAL)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|
105
|
90.00
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
COMPUTER HARDWARE
|
105
|
105.00
|
Invesco Ltd.
|
(IVZ)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
105
|
101.25
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS
|
105
|
105.00
|
Newell Brands Inc.
|
(NWL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|
105
|
108.75
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES
|
105
|
100.00
|
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
|
(PTEN)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS DRILLING
|
105
|
90.00
|
PVH Corp.
|
(PVH)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
APPAREL MANUFACTURING
|
105
|
105.00
|
Qurate Retail, inc.
|
(QRTEA)
|
SERVICES
|
INTERNET RETAIL
|
105
|
93.75
|
RealPage, Inc.
|
(RP)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
105
|
86.25
|
Tapestry, Inc.
|
(TPR)
|
SERVICES
|
LUXURY GOODS
|
105
|
107.50
|
Valero Energy Corporation
|
(VLO)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|
105
|
73.75
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
UTILITIES
|
UTILITIES-REGULATED WATER
|
105
|
85.00
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
100
|
96.25
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
100
|
100.00
|
Adobe Inc.
|
(ADBE)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|
100
|
91.25
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE
|
100
|
98.75
|
Autodesk, Inc.
|
(ADSK)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
100
|
98.75
|
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
|
(AMG)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
100
|
98.75
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
100
|
98.75
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
SERVICES
|
CONSULTING SERVICES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|
100
|
103.75
|
Citigroup Inc.
|
(C.PK)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|
100
|
93.75
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY
|
100
|
98.75
|
Carnival Corporation & Plc
|
(CCL)
|
SERVICES
|
TRAVEL SERVICES
|
100
|
93.75
|
Cigna Corporation
|
(CI)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTHCARE PLANS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
|
(CTSH)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Corteva Inc.
|
(CTVA)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|
100
|
103.75
|
CVS Health Corporation
|
(CVS)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTHCARE PLANS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
|
(DAL)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
AIRLINES
|
100
|
100.00
|
Dow Inc.
|
(DOW)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
CHEMICALS
|
100
|
103.75
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|
100
|
100.00
|
Darden Restaurants, Inc.
|
(DRI)
|
SERVICES
|
RESTAURANTS
|
100
|
100.00
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
UTILITIES
|
UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|
100
|
102.50
|
DaVita Inc.
|
(DVA)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|
100
|
102.50
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|
100
|
100.00
|
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|
(EXPD)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS
|
100
|
97.50
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS E&P
|
100
|
86.25
|
Flex Ltd.
|
(FLEX)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS
|
100
|
95.00
|
Fortive Corp
|
(FTV)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
100
|
105.00
|
GoDaddy Inc.
|
(GDDY)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|
100
|
77.50
|
General Motors Company
|
(GM)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO MANUFACTURERS
|
100
|
105.00
|
Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
|
(HP)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS DRILLING
|
100
|
83.75
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
SERVICES
|
PERSONAL SERVICES
|
100
|
102.50
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
CONFECTIONERS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
FINANCIALS
|
FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|
100
|
80.00
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
100
|
98.75
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
SERVICES
|
ADVERTISING AGENCIES
|
100
|
100.00
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|
100
|
95.00
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED
|
100
|
100.00
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
CONFECTIONERS
|
100
|
80.00
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|
(MDU)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
BUILDING MATERIALS
|
100
|
95.00
|
Monster Beverage Corporation
|
(MNST)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BEVERAGES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
SERVICES
|
ADVERTISING AGENCIES
|
100
|
86.25
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
100
|
92.50
|
PerkinElmer, Inc.
|
(PKI)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
100
|
96.25
|
Rogers Communications Inc.
|
(RCI)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
TELECOM SERVICES
|
100
|
93.75
|
Ross Stores, Inc.
|
(ROST)
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL RETAIL
|
100
|
93.75
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
UTILITIES
|
UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|
100
|
97.50
|
Sasol Limited
|
(SSL)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS INTEGRATED
|
100
|
71.25
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
100
|
92.50
|
Seagate Technology plc
|
(STX)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
COMPUTER HARDWARE
|
100
|
100.00
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BEVERAGES
|
100
|
93.75
|
Solarwinds Corp
|
(SWI)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|
100
|
98.75
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
|
100
|
98.75
|
TransDigm Group Incorporated
|
(TDG)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|
100
|
98.75
|
Teradyne, Inc.
|
(TER)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
100
|
95.00
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
RAILROADS
|
100
|
85.00
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
100
|
93.75
|
TELUS Corporation
|
(TU)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
TELECOM SERVICES
|
100
|
92.50
|
Ubiquiti Inc.
|
(UI)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
98.75
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTHCARE PLANS
|
100
|
98.75
|
United Rentals
|
(URI)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES
|
100
|
98.75
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-REGIONAL
|
100
|
97.50
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
FINANCIALS
|
CREDIT SERVICES
|
100
|
86.25
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
TELECOM SERVICES
|
100
|
80.00
