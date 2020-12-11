Seeking Alpha
The Best Big-Cap Stocks To Buy On A Pullback

by: Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Summary

Our overbought indicator suggests the market could experience a 5% to 10% pullback soon.

The best large-cap sectors and industries to buy, including industrials and financials.

The highest-rated big-cap stocks to target on a correction.

Last week, I wrote how typical seasonal strength in December could be derailed by worrisome readings on overbought indicators. Specifically, the percentage of bearish investors responding to the weekly Association of Individual Investors sentiment survey was the lowest in 11 months last week, and the put/call ratio was flirting with its lowest levels in years. Furthermore, over 70% of the institutional-quality stocks in our 1,500-stock universe were trading more than 5% above the 200-day moving average last week, suggesting unbridled optimism.

Those readings were little changed this week.

The put/call ratio traded below 0.40 for four consecutive days through Tuesday, a reading that's near its lowest since the Great Recession. Meanwhile, the latest AAII survey showed only a 4% uptick in bearish investors and despite a sell-off in high-beta stocks on Wednesday, 76% of our universe is now trading over 5% above the 200 DMA.

To put these readings into better context, let's take a quick look at the data, beginning with a 10-year chart of the CBOE equity put/call ratio.

Next, here are the latest AAII survey results to consider.

And finally, this next chart shows the ratio of stocks in our universe trading 5% over and below their 200 DMA. You'll notice that since I began compiling this data in 2013, the percentage of our universe trading 5% or greater above the 200 DMA has never been this high.

Clearly, a lot of stocks have made big moves and many investors are standing on the same side of the boat's deck. However, stocks have a tendency to go further up or down than people expect and indicators can flash warnings for a while. It's also true that strong seasonal tailwinds support stocks into year's end. Historically, December is one of the best months for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), thanks to year-end bonuses, IRA contributions, and portfolio re-balancing.

Nevertheless, investors ought to take advantage of the market's strength to pull proverbial weeds and prune trees in portfolios. After all, making smart decisions regarding allocation, weights, and leverage are easiest when markets are up.

Overall, if stocks do give back some of their gains, then I think the pullback could be short-lived. The Federal Reserve continues to place its foot heavily on the economic accelerator, and anemic bond yields continue to make stocks attractive.

The highest-scoring large-cap sectors

Our scoring system ranks major sectors by market cap every week to help members find baskets likely to offer the best opportunities. Our methodology is explained here, but it incorporates seven factors impacting future stock prices:

  • Forward earnings growth expectations
  • Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates
  • Insider buying
  • Short-term and long-term institutional money flow
  • Forward valuation relative to historical valuation
  • Contra-trend short interest analysis
  • Quarterly seasonality over the past decade

This week, the best large-cap sectors are financials, industrials, and consumer goods. Services, basic materials, and technology are neutral, while energy, utilities, healthcare, and REITs rank below average.

Because sector and industry strength can significantly influence future price, focusing on the highest-scoring sectors when compiling your watch list makes sense, particularly if Washington D.C. cooperates with stimulus that can reduce delinquency rates at banks and increase industrial activity.

Within neutral and weak scoring sectors, focusing on individually strong industries is the best bet. For example, our weekly best industry ranking includes three technology industries (electronic components, specialized semiconductor, and semi equipment), despite technology ranking neutral.

Similarly, scanning our weekly industry ranking reveals oil & gas drillers and integrated oil & gas may offer upside in energy, while healthcare plans and medical distribution may provide upside in healthcare. In last week's podcast, I suggested being particularly selective in energy because of past head-fakes, but energy is under-owned and selectively, a few ideas are worth considering, including the three mentioned during our show.

The top-rated stocks to buy

Drilling down deeper, our scoring system rates more than 1,500 institutional-quality stocks every week to find ideas worth targeting. Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our highest-scoring stocks are a great starting point for new ideas.

This week, we highlighted over 150 stocks across all market caps for members, including these top large-cap stocks. Since these high-scoring stocks cut across industries and styles, it's likely a few will dovetail with your own investment approach.

LARGE

12/10/2020

4 Week MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

SCORE

BEST

The Macerich Company

(MAC)

REITs

REIT-RETAIL

110

95.00

Prudential Financial, Inc.

(PRU)

FINANCIALS

INSURANCE-LIFE

110

102.50

Alkermes plc

(ALKS)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

105

92.50

The Bank of Nova Scotia

(BNS)

FINANCIALS

BANKS-DIVERSIFIED

105

105.00

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

(CINF)

FINANCIALS

INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY

105

103.75

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC

(CODI)

INDUSTRIALS

CONGLOMERATES

105

105.00

Discovery, Inc.

(DISCA)

SERVICES

ENTERTAINMENT

105

105.00

DISH Network Corporation

(DISH)

SERVICES

ENTERTAINMENT

105

97.50

Fluor Corporation

(FLR)

INDUSTRIALS

ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

105

108.75

Genuine Parts Company

(GPC)

SERVICES

SPECIALTY RETAIL

105

108.75

Halliburton Company

(HAL)

ENERGY

OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES

105

90.00

HP Inc.

(HPQ)

TECHNOLOGY

COMPUTER HARDWARE

105

105.00

Invesco Ltd.

(IVZ)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

105

101.25

Littelfuse, Inc.

(LFUS)

TECHNOLOGY

ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS

105

105.00

Newell Brands Inc.

(NWL)

CONSUMER GOODS

HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS

105

108.75

Paychex, Inc.

(PAYX)

INDUSTRIALS

STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

105

100.00

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

(PTEN)

ENERGY

OIL & GAS DRILLING

105

90.00

PVH Corp.

(PVH)

CONSUMER GOODS

APPAREL MANUFACTURING

105

105.00

Qurate Retail, inc.

(QRTEA)

SERVICES

INTERNET RETAIL

105

93.75

RealPage, Inc.

(RP)

TECHNOLOGY

SOFTWARE-APPLICATION

105

86.25

Tapestry, Inc.

(TPR)

SERVICES

LUXURY GOODS

105

107.50

Valero Energy Corporation

(VLO)

ENERGY

OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING

105

73.75

Essential Utilities, Inc.

(WTRG)

UTILITIES

UTILITIES-REGULATED WATER

105

85.00

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

(A)

HEALTHCARE

DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH

100

96.25

AbbVie Inc.

(ABBV)

HEALTHCARE

DRUG MANUFACTURERS

100

100.00

Adobe Inc.

(ADBE)

TECHNOLOGY

SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE

100

91.25

Analog Devices, Inc.

(ADI)

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE

100

98.75

Autodesk, Inc.

(ADSK)

TECHNOLOGY

SOFTWARE-APPLICATION

100

98.75

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.

(AMG)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

100

98.75

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

(AMP)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

100

98.75

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

(BAH)

SERVICES

CONSULTING SERVICES

100

98.75

Bank of Montreal

(BMO)

FINANCIALS

BANKS-DIVERSIFIED

100

103.75

Citigroup Inc.

(C.PK)

FINANCIALS

BANKS-DIVERSIFIED

100

93.75

Chubb Limited

(CB)

FINANCIALS

INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY

100

98.75

Carnival Corporation & Plc

(CCL)

SERVICES

TRAVEL SERVICES

100

93.75

Cigna Corporation

(CI)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE PLANS

100

98.75

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

(CTSH)

TECHNOLOGY

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

100

98.75

Corteva Inc.

(CTVA)

BASIC MATERIALS

AGRICULTURAL INPUTS

100

103.75

CVS Health Corporation

(CVS)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE PLANS

100

98.75

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

(DAL)

INDUSTRIALS

AIRLINES

100

100.00

Dow Inc.

(DOW)

BASIC MATERIALS

CHEMICALS

100

103.75

Amdocs Limited

(DOX)

TECHNOLOGY

SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE

100

100.00

Darden Restaurants, Inc.

(DRI)

SERVICES

RESTAURANTS

100

100.00

Duke Energy Corporation

(DUK)

UTILITIES

UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC

100

102.50

DaVita Inc.

(DVA)

HEALTHCARE

SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES

100

102.50

Emerson Electric Co.

(EMR)

INDUSTRIALS

INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS

100

100.00

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

(EXPD)

INDUSTRIALS

INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS

100

97.50

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

(FANG)

ENERGY

OIL & GAS E&P

100

86.25

Flex Ltd.

(FLEX)

TECHNOLOGY

ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS

100

95.00

Fortive Corp

(FTV)

TECHNOLOGY

SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS

100

105.00

GoDaddy Inc.

(GDDY)

TECHNOLOGY

SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE

100

77.50

General Motors Company

(GM)

CONSUMER GOODS

AUTO MANUFACTURERS

100

105.00

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

(HP)

ENERGY

OIL & GAS DRILLING

100

83.75

H&R Block, Inc.

(HRB)

SERVICES

PERSONAL SERVICES

100

102.50

The Hershey Company

(HSY)

CONSUMER GOODS

CONFECTIONERS

100

98.75

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

(ICE)

FINANCIALS

FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES

100

80.00

Intuit Inc.

(INTU)

TECHNOLOGY

SOFTWARE-APPLICATION

100

98.75

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

(IPG)

SERVICES

ADVERTISING AGENCIES

100

100.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(JPM)

FINANCIALS

BANKS-DIVERSIFIED

100

95.00

Microchip Technology Incorporated

(MCHP)

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED

100

100.00

Mondelez International, Inc.

(MDLZ)

CONSUMER GOODS

CONFECTIONERS

100

80.00

MDU Resources Group, Inc.

(MDU)

BASIC MATERIALS

BUILDING MATERIALS

100

95.00

Monster Beverage Corporation

(MNST)

CONSUMER GOODS

BEVERAGES

100

98.75

Omnicom Group Inc.

(OMC)

SERVICES

ADVERTISING AGENCIES

100

86.25

Pfizer Inc.

(PFE)

HEALTHCARE

DRUG MANUFACTURERS

100

92.50

PerkinElmer, Inc.

(PKI)

HEALTHCARE

DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH

100

96.25

Rogers Communications Inc.

(RCI)

TECHNOLOGY

TELECOM SERVICES

100

93.75

Ross Stores, Inc.

(ROST)

SERVICES

APPAREL RETAIL

100

93.75

The Southern Company

(SO)

UTILITIES

UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC

100

97.50

Sasol Limited

(SSL)

ENERGY

OIL & GAS INTEGRATED

100

71.25

State Street Corporation

(STT)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

100

92.50

Seagate Technology plc

(STX)

TECHNOLOGY

COMPUTER HARDWARE

100

100.00

Constellation Brands, Inc.

(STZ)

CONSUMER GOODS

BEVERAGES

100

93.75

Solarwinds Corp

(SWI)

TECHNOLOGY

SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE

100

98.75

Sysco Corporation

(SYY)

CONSUMER GOODS

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

100

98.75

TransDigm Group Incorporated

(TDG)

INDUSTRIALS

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

100

98.75

Teradyne, Inc.

(TER)

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS

100

98.75

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

(TMO)

HEALTHCARE

DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH

100

95.00

Trinity Industries, Inc.

(TRN)

INDUSTRIALS

RAILROADS

100

85.00

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

(TROW)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

100

93.75

TELUS Corporation

(TU)

TECHNOLOGY

TELECOM SERVICES

100

92.50

Ubiquiti Inc.

(UI)

TECHNOLOGY

COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT

100

98.75

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

(UNH)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE PLANS

100

98.75

United Rentals

(URI)

INDUSTRIALS

RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES

100

98.75

U.S. Bancorp

(USB)

FINANCIALS

BANKS-REGIONAL

100

97.50

Visa Inc.

(V)

FINANCIALS

CREDIT SERVICES

100

86.25

Verizon Communications Inc.

(VZ)

TECHNOLOGY

TELECOM SERVICES

100

80.00

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVH, ADSK, MNST, PFE, STX, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.