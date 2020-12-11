The stock dropped after the most recent earnings report and it took it down to oversold territory.

Tractor Supply Company has seen earnings grow impressively in recent years. Revenue has been growing as well and it has grown even more rapidly recently.

I grew up in rural Indiana. We didn't live on a farm, but there were farms down the road from us and we were surrounded by grain fields. There was a field behind the house and there was one across the road. If the one across the road was planted with soybeans, the one behind the house was planted with corn. The opposite would be true the next year-corn across the road and beans behind the house.

Because the area was filled with farms and grain fields, we had a Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) store in our town. We just called it TSC and I can remember my dad having to go there every month or two to get different things. Sometimes it was plants for the garden or sometimes it was to get food for our horses. Other times it might be some garden tool or a piece he needed to fix the fence. I remember that each time he went, I almost always went with him because our local TSC had free popcorn as you walked in the door.

Many years later my wife and I had a home built in a suburban Ohio town and we had a TSC in our town too. I found myself going there for different things for my new home. Sometimes it was grass seed to get the lawn to fill in and sometimes it was plant food for the different plants we had in our landscape beds.

While the memories are nice, I'm not sharing them with you just so you know my background. The purpose in sharing the memories is to let you know what kind of customer goes to a TSC store. It can be farmers or it could be rural and suburban homeowners. Either way, there are growing trends in the U.S. that should help boost the company's earnings and revenue.

Since the global pandemic started, we've seen a major shift in housing wants from consumers. More and more people are choosing to move to the suburbs and buy single-family homes. They are leaving the multi-family high rise apartments and condos in the city and choosing to have their own space. We have also seen a rise in companies allowing employees to work remotely and this is allowing consumers to move farther away from their office.

Another trend that has been developing for a number of years is consumers are growing some of their own food and in some cases raising chickens to produce eggs. This trend seems to be growing as a result of the global health crisis as well.

Both of these trends, the trend in the housing industry and the trend of people growing their own food should help Tractor Supply Company. The stores offer products that can help homeowners, gardeners, and would-be farmers.

Despite the Possible Growth, the Sentiment toward Tractor Supply Shows Some Skepticism

Tractor Supply Company has already been performing well as a company and I will go into that later. With the recent performance and the possible growth for the company, I was a little surprised to see rather bearish sentiment from some indicators.

One area where the company seems to be underappreciated is in the analysts' ratings. There are 31 analysts covering the stock at this time with 12 "buy" ratings, 18 "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 38.7% and that is much lower than the average buy percentage which falls in the 65% to 75% range.

The short interest is a little higher than average with a current reading of 3.41. The ratio has dropped sharply since the end of September with the number of shares sold short falling from 7.9 million shares to 4.5 million shares. At the same time we have seen the average daily trading volume increase over the last few months. Despite the drop in short interest and the increase in trading volume, the ratio is still higher than the average stock's short interest ratio. This means investors are less bearish than they were, but they are still more bearish toward TSC than the average stock.

Strong Earnings Growth Has Helped Push the Stock Higher

I mentioned earlier that Tractor Supply Company is already doing well as a company and that the possible demographics change could help push growth even higher. The company has seen earnings grow by 21% per year over the last three years and the EPS jumped by 56% in the third quarter. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 43% for 2020 as a whole.

Revenue has been growing as well, just not as fast. Over the last three years, it has grown by 10% per year and revenue was up by 31% in the third quarter. Analysts expect revenue to increase by 24.7% for 2020.

The company's management efficiency measurements are mixed. The return on equity is well above average at 36.1%, but the profit margin is slightly below average at 8.7%. From a valuation standpoint, Tractor Supply is trading with a trailing P/E ratio of 20.9. The company does pay a small dividend and the current yield is 1.2%.

Overall, the fundamentals are better than the average stock, at least in my opinion. The earnings growth is strong and I think it will only get better given the trends we are seeing. The ROE is better than most stocks and the revenue growth is good and getting better.

Post-Earnings Drop Took Stock Down Near Oversold Territory

Tractor Supply reported third quarter earnings results on October 22 and the company beat on the top and bottom line. Despite beating EPS and revenue estimates, the stock fell 8.4% that day and it continued lower for a few weeks before eventually seeing a bounce.

The decline took the weekly stochastic indicators down near oversold territory and to their lowest levels since the fourth quarter of last year. Even the decline in the first quarter didn't move the indicators down to oversold territory. It should also be noted that the indicators made a bullish crossover in the last few weeks.

Something else about the stochastic indicators that jumped out at me was how they just kind of flattened out before they turned higher. We see a similar pattern back in the first half of 2018 and after the indicators made the bullish crossover back then, the stock rallied over 60% in six months. We may not see as big of a move this time around, but I can see the stock rallying 30% to 40% over the next six to nine months.

If you haven't figured it out yet, I am pretty bullish on Tractor Supply Company. The company is performing well, the sentiment shows signs of pessimism, and the stock itself has just turned higher from an oversold level. I like all three of the analysis areas and where they are right now. I think the stock will move up to the $170-$175 range within the next six to nine months.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.