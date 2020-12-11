Studying decision making by businesspeople is fascinating. They must filter emotions, market trends, financial requirements and implications, and the realities involved in delivering the product.

The general view about pricing of commodities is often extremely complex. The use of supply and demand simplifies the issue. The supply often involves cartels or groups having, so it is believed, the power to set prices.

Sometimes this price fixing is successful. This success has a short-term horizon, however, and it is broken by market forces or, in extreme cases, by illegal manipulations. Eventually prices reflect the decisions of business managers.

The evidence shows commodities strengthen when the business cycle strengthens. They weaken when the business cycle weakens (see above graph where the business cycle indicator is a proprietary measure developed by The Peter Dag Portfolio Strategy and Management).

The important decision is to forecast the turning points, of course. This is why I go back to how corporate executives think. When the economy is strengthening and the business cycle is on an upward trend, managers want to keep their production facilities working at close to full capacity. This is the sweet spot of their operation. This is when they minimize total costs per unit. Earnings are strong and they try to follow this strategy for as long as they can.

Demand, however, starts waning for several reasons; rising inflation lowers purchasing power, market saturation of their product, and several other reasons related to, among many others, competitive forces.

Managers are not concerned at first by an increase in inventories. New pricing and product promotion strategies are attempted. But the business cycle keeps weakening. At some point inventories rise enough to impact the bottom line. The decision is finally made to reduce inventories. Production is cut, workers are laid off. Borrowing is decreased, and purchases of raw materials are also reduced.

The point is a decline in the business cycle implies a reduction in inventories and cuts in the purchases of raw materials. The outcome is lower commodity prices as long as the business cycle slows down.

Eventually commodities bottom when the business cycle reaches a bottom. Business decides to increase production because inventories are too low compared to sales. Raw material purchases are increased to produce more goods and commodities rise. See also my article on the inventory cycle: The Inventory Cycle - Boring But Important Market Setter

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas.

The above chart shows the relative strength of FCX computed as the ratio between the price of FCX and SPY (above panel). A rising line means FCX is outperforming SPY. A decline line means FCX is underperforming the market.

This company is heavily dependent on the price of commodities. It is no coincidence it outperforms the market when our business cycle indicator (lower panel in the chart) rises. Furthermore, it underperforms the market when the business cycle indicator declines, signaling slower economic growth.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines.

Cat is also sensitive to trends in commodity prices. The above chart shows the relative strength of CAT computed as the ratio between the price of CAT and SPY (above panel). A rising line means CAT is outperforming SPY. A declining line means CAT is underperforming the market.

This company stock market success is another example of what happens when commodities rise or decline depending on the direction of our business cycle indicator.

CAT outperforms the market when commodities strengthen because our business cycle indicator rises, reflecting a strengthening economy. The price of CAT underperforms the market when our business cycle indicator declines because of an economic slowdown.

The point is in a rising business cycle environment commodities and commodity-sensitive stocks tend to outperform the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.