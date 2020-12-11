Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) is a Canada-based clinical stage biopharma developing multifunctional therapies for cancer. That means, these are therapies developed through its three drug development platforms which have multiple modes of action against cancer cells. Technically, these molecules are called bispecifics or BsAb, and these can simultaneously bind to two different types of antigens. Thus, a BsAb can have one of its two Fab arms bind to a cancer cell, and the other bind to a T-cell with much higher specificity than mAbs.

The Fc arm, when available, can also bind to a macrophage or another immune cell, and the whole effect could, theoretically, cascade into a huge chain of cancer cell destruction. However, these are early days for the technology, and although a couple, like Amgen's blinatumomab (Blincyto) for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), have been approved, there’s a lot to be done in terms of development. Zymeworks is at the cutting edge of that.

Pipeline and catalysts

The current pipeline of ZYME is here:

Source

Lead drug is ZW25 or Zanidatamab, which simultaneously binds to two distinct sites on HER2, a protein overexpressed in a variety of cancers including breast cancer, and also in ZYME’s lead indication, biliary tract cancer. According to the company,

“This unique design results in multiple mechanisms of action, including dual HER2 signal blockade, increased antibody binding, receptor clustering, and removal of HER2 from the cell surface, and potent eﬀector function. Zanidatamab has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for biliary tract cancer from the FDA, as well as two Fast Track designations, one for previously treated or recurrent HER2-positive biliary tract cancer and another for first-line gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma in combination with standard of care chemotherapy. Zanidatamab also received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of biliary tract, gastric and ovarian cancers in the United States and for gastric cancer in the European Union.”

The trial details are here. This is an open label, single arm, registration-enabling Phase 2 study, meaning, if it goes well, it could lead to a rolling NDA submission sometime in late 2022, given the BTD designation. ORR is the primary endpoint; OS is a secondary endpoint.

ZW25 is an earlier line, antibody-only therapy that does not carry a cytotoxin and is good for fragile patients. ZW49 is the next generation candidate which is a drug conjugate and carries a cytotoxin for later stage disease.

Partnerships and platform

Zymeworks is an R&D behemoth with a huge amount of partnerships with big pharma.

As you can see, the list here includes all the big names of biopharma, and the milestone potential is huge. This level of interest has been generated through recognition of the potential of its drug development platforms:

Source

You really have to read through the page cited above to understand what they are doing here - there is little use for me to rehash the entire thing because what the company says is pretty clear. In brief, though, AZYMETRIC is the platform that builds the (IgG-like) bispecific antibodies. ZYMELINK is the platform that builds the antibody drug conjugates, i.e., the cytotoxic molecule that is attached to the BsAb, and EFECT is the platform that makes sure the immunogenic adverse effects of the BsAb are kept in check.

The following diagram also capsules the basic details about the platforms:

Trial data

The following is a list of trial highlights for zanidatamab:

In an update published at ESMO 2019, the company provided the following data for zanidatamab:

Data were reported from 58 patients diagnosed with HER2-expressing solid tumors other than breast cancer who received ZW25 at the recommended dose of either 10 mg/kg weekly or 20 mg/kg every other week. Patients had a median age of 61 years and received a median of four prior therapies. Thirty-two (55%) patients received prior HER2-targeted therapies including 87% of GEA patients. Of all patients, 23 were diagnosed with GEA, 13 with CRC, nine with BTC, and 13 with other HER2-expressing cancers, including endometrial, ovarian, pancreatic, and salivary gland. At the time of data cut-off, 46 of 58 patients were response evaluable. Overall, the majority of patients experienced a decrease in their target lesions with a disease control rate of 72%, comprising 16 (35%) patients with partial responses and 17 (37%) with stable disease. The objective response rate in the six evaluable biliary tract cancer patients was 67%, with the majority of patients experiencing disease control greater than six months. In the 11 CRC and 19 GEA patients, the objective response rates were 36% and 32%, respectively. The overall median progression-free survival was 5.2 months, with 27 (47%) of the 58 total patients still on study at the time of data cut-off. Among all patients, ZW25 was well tolerated as an outpatient therapy. The most common adverse events were diarrhea, infusion-related reaction, and nausea. All treatment-related adverse events occurring in 10% or more of patients were Grade 1 or 2.

Observation: This is really end stage disease, so even the partial responses and stable disease seen here is an immense achievement for zanidatamab. It is also interesting to observe the lack of major adverse events, which probably stems from the drug’s mild safety profile and lack of a cytotoxin conjugate.

“The data presented today at ESMO confirm previous findings that ZW25 monotherapy can provide durable disease control in patients with a variety of HER2-expressing solid tumors that have progressed following standard of care therapies, including HER2-targeted agents,” said Diana Hausman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Zymeworks. “Notably, the single agent objective response rate in biliary tract cancer is highly encouraging given the poor prognosis and limited treatment options for these patients. We are working closely with regulatory agencies to initiate a registration-enabling Phase 2 trial in second-line HER2-expressing biliary tract cancer with the goal of bringing ZW25 to patients as quickly as possible.”

Updated data was presented here - this was a few weeks after the ESMO data and was more or less the same material.

Financials

ZYME is a $2.43bn market cap biopharma with nearly $472mn in cash as of the last reported quarter. At its current burn rate approximation, this cash is enough to fund its operations for more than two years.

Insider transactions look like this:

Source

So there’s not a lot of buying or selling, but there’s at least some activity besides options exercises, which is more than I can say about a lot of biopharma I cover.

Bottom line

Lacking late stage data, this is only a basic overview of this exciting company. The positives here are the extensive big pharma collaborations, the drug development platforms, early stage promising data, and a clear pathway towards internal assets approval. ZYME is definitely here to stay, so I plan to observe it closely as we get more clarity on its later stage data.