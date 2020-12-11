Inspire Brands has recently announced its intention to acquire Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) for $106.50/share ($11.3bn in enterprise value). For DNKN shareholders, this seems like a good price, in my view, given the significant premium to pre-COVID levels. It also validates the improvements made over the last few years in enhancing DNKN's strategic value to an experienced operator like Inspire. As things stand, I do not expect a competing offer, nor do I see any antitrust hurdles ahead. With no dividends due prior to the date of expected deal close as well, there isn't much here for merger arbs as DNKN stock seems fairly priced at current levels.

Inspire Brands Offers a Sweet Deal

Inspire Brands (majority-owned by private equity firm Roark Capital) has agreed to purchase Dunkin' for $106.50/share (equivalent to ~$9bn in equity value). The DNKN deal, set for close by end-FY20, will be the fifth major purchase by Inspire Brands following Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, and Jimmy John's, and will add ~$12bn (based on FY19 sales) to its current portfolio. The proposed timeline is as follows:

The premium is fairly significant - at $106.50/share, Inspire is paying an ~20% premium to DNKN's pre-deal closing price and a ~30% premium to its 30-day VWAP. This translates into an ~33x P/E and ~24x EV/EBITDA multiple on FY21 consensus numbers as well. No details on the funding, but at the proposed price, the implied enterprise value of DNKN is ~$11bn.

Given DNKN's debt load, there isn't much room to lever up any further but best-case scenario, Inspire levers DNKN up to ~8x net debt/EBITDAR, which still leaves ~$7bn to be funded from equity. I see no issues on equity funding given the debt capacity at Inspire as well as the potential to tap additional commitments from Roark.

Strategic Rationale Makes Sense

DNKN is a complementary fit within the Inspire Brands portfolio given the limited competitive overlap with its existing Quick Service portfolio (Arby's, Sonic, and Jimmy John's). It also adds to the diversification across occasions - as a best-in-class asset in the breakfast category, DNKN fills a crucial gap in the portfolio.

The asset-light model and growth potential at DNKN are also attractive - the company operates a heavily-franchised model, with a leading digital/loyalty platform (>15m loyalty members) and a compelling unit development runway. Unit growth has slowed amid COVID headwinds (-2.8% YoY in 3Q20), but as a private company, Inspire might see an opportunity to put more capital to work in reigniting growth (e.g., accelerated remodels and western US expansion).

A Competitive Bidding Scenario Seems Unlikely

At the current valuation, the premium to DNKN's pre-COVID trading multiple and prior transaction multiples is significant, and thus, it seems unlikely that another bidder comes in at a higher price. The only other strategic I can think of might be JAB (often cited as a potential buyer pre-Inspire), given its coffee business. That said, I view a competing JAB bid as unlikely given the overlap with its existing portfolio (e.g., Krispy Kreme and Panera).

Valuation-wise, the acquisition also represents a sizeable premium to pre-COVID levels, so any competing bid would likely need to have a strategic rationale to be viable. Even relative to Inspire's previous transaction multiples, the DNKN acquisition screens expensively (although DNKN's recent momentum likely justified a larger multiple). For context, Inspire/Roark acquired Sonic at ~15x EBITDA and Arby's at ~7x EBITDA. JAB also acquired Panera at ~19x EBITDA and Krispy Kreme at ~18x EBITDA, well below the implied ~24x EBITDA for DNKN.

Date Announced Acquirer Target EV/EBITDA Oct-20 Inspire Brands/ Roark Capital Dunkin' Brands 24x Sept-18 Inspire Brands/ Roark Capital Sonic Corp 15x May-17 JAB Panera Bread 19x June-16 JAB Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 18x June-11 Roark Capital Arby's 7x

High Probability the Transaction Closes

The Inspire-DNKN deal has been smooth thus far, and I see little reason to expect anything different down the line. The merger has been agreed on by both boards, while the premium multiple and Inspire's ability to extract synergies from the transaction likely keeps competing bids away.

The deferred dividend also means DNKN is fairly valued here relative to the offer price of $106.50, reflecting a high probability of completion by year-end. In an unlikely bear-case scenario where the deal falls through, there is material downside, in my view. Based on DNKN's historical ~25x pre-COVID multiple, the stock could well trade at ~$80 ex-acquisition premium, though the low probability of a bear case outcome implies the lack of an arb opportunity here, in my view.

Overall, I see this as a solid deal for DNKN shareholders, given the sizeable premium relative to pre-COVID levels. At this valuation, I see no other strategic or financial interest and expect the deal to close as planned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.