Investors should remain on the sidelines until management finally starts to deliver on its promises.

Expect further pressure on revenues and cash flows next year as the new advertising offering will take time to ramp up.

Cash is running dangerously low but management guided for a meaningful increase at the end of the fiscal year.

Company reports another set of abysmal quarterly results as customers have shifted spending away from the company's core "Framework" solution.

I have covered SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Thursday, micro-cap video solutions enabler SeaChange reported another set of abysmal quarterly results as customers continue to delay purchase decisions for the company's so-callled "Framework" solution.

Picture: Framework Solution Overview - Source: Company Website

Remember, the Framework value-based selling approach has been introduced by new management just eighteen months ago. Historically, the company had sold and licensed its products and services on a standalone basis while the Framework strategy is based on offering customers the ability to license all of SeaChange's products and services, including specified upgrades, for a fixed period of time at a fixed price.

While top-line performance increased considerably over the course of FY2020, free cash flow did not follow suit due to the required accounting treatment for the Framework deals with the company recognizing approximately two thirds of the transaction value as license revenue upfront while only the remaining one third will be recognized as service revenue ratably over the life of the deal which usually is four or five years.

But in contrast to the accounting treatment, customers are billed ratably which results in the above discussed cash flow disparity.

Quite contrary to fellow contributor Mike Arnold's expectations earlier this year, SeaChange is not a beneficiary of the "new social distancing reality" but rather a victim as service providers continue to focus on ramping up network capacity while pushing aside the company's offerings.

FY2021 has been a disastrous year for SeaChange so far and Thursday's third quarter report provides very little reason for optimism going forward.

Revenues were down 75% year-over-year while cash and marketable securities decreased to new all-time lows, now down to just $6.2 million.

Source: Company Press Releases

Granted, backlog of $21.9 million was up slightly quarter-over quarter but still below last year's $22.2 million number.

In addition, there was no mention anymore of the "strong, incrementally improved second half of the fiscal year" management outlined in the Q2/FY2021 press release.

Despite aggressive cost reduction measures SeaChange continues to burn meaningful amounts of cash with liquidity approaching dangerously low levels.

That said, in the press release the company projected cash to increase to at least $8.5 million at the end of Q4 and expects liquidity to be sufficient for the time being. Unfortunately, management has a very poor track record with regards to cash flow forecasts.

While Q4 should indeed benefit from some annual customer payments, the company will likely start to burn substantial amounts of cash again in Q1/FY2022.

With SeaChange now shifting its focus to marketing a revenue-share based advertising solution platform ("Video Apps"), I actually expect further pressure on both the top-line and cash flows going into the company's next fiscal year.

Source: Company Presentation

While the company highlighted a robust sales pipeline for the new Video Apps platform "with approximately 50 content owners in sales funnel", on the call management admitted that there won't be meaningful near-term revenue contributions from this new initiative.

Bottom Line:

SeaChange is once again changing its business approach with a new focus on advertising after customers have shifted capital spending away from the company's Framework solution. With the new offering still in the early innings and mostly based on a revenue-share model, the company will likely experience further pressure on both revenue and cash flow over the next couple of quarters

Investors would be well served to stay on the sidelines until management finally starts to deliver on its full-bodied promises.

With cash running low, a capital raise might finally become reality at some time next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.