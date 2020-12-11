A sustainable growth rate can be calculated at a lower 5.6% but might not be too relevant for an asset-light business such as BlackRock.

As BlackRock (BLK) scales 52-week highs, long-term investors should be inclined to hang on to, even at 23.3x TTM P/E. BlackRock was one of the companies I wrote about back in March 2020 as markets tumbled and one I was buying with both hands. As markets now reach new highs, BlackRock will be a name that I hold on to as the company still represents good value and growth at a reasonable price. This article will take a look at BlackRock's business and profitability as we add on various growth rates to the current valuation in order to get a sense of potential long-term shareholder returns.

An Intro to the Company

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world and collects revenue from administration fees, performance fees, investment advisory fees, security lending fees, distribution fees, and technology service revenues. Base fees earned on assets under management [AUM] make up the large majority of revenues at 81% for 2019, but this segment has a somewhat diversified client base within it. Breaking down AUM fees, BlackRock's popular iShares ETF products made up only 30% of AUM fees in 2019 with Retail and Institutional AUM making up the bulk of the rest.

Latest Results Showing Strength

BlackRock's latest Q3 2020 results show continued strength in a unique economic environment. The company reported a strong 18% increase in revenues and a 17% increase in operating income compared to prior year Q3 2019 results. Diluted EPS increased by 24% (or 29% based on adjusted figures) aided by a lower diluted share count in the quarter and higher non-operating income. In terms of the all-important AUM figure, BlackRock's average AUM increased 11% since Q3 2019. Stripping out the increase in broad market valuations, we can look just at the net inflow figure which was $129 billion for Q3 and represents a 9% annualized growth rate in AUM as stated by management.

A Highly Profitable and Growing Company

BlackRock's position as the largest global asset manager with a diverse product offering has allowed the company to generate superior returns. While the company is cyclical along with the stock market due to it earning fees on AUM, operations have consistently remained profitable over the past 12 years, including the financial crisis. Since 2008, the company has achieved an average return on equity [ROE] and return on invested capital [ROIC] of 10.3% and 8.9% respectively. This level of profitability is below my rule of thumb of 15% ROE but right at my more important unleveraged ROIC rule of thumb of 9%. The close approximation of ROE to ROIC is an indication of BlackRock's low financial leverage. These return figures allow me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future.

What does Growth Look Like?

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $102.10 in 2008 to $222.10 in their latest quarter, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has averaged growth of 11.6% annually and further supports the ROE and ROIC averages. Also noteworthy is that revenue per share has grown at an average rate of 8.1% over the past decade and EPS has grown by 10.5%. These are fantastic growth rates well above GDP growth and highlight the strong economic moat BlackRock has in the asset management industry.

What does a Sustainable Growth Rate look like for BlackRock? And is it Relevant?

A company's sustainable growth rate is the growth that can be achieved without changing the capital structure of the business. With an average ROE of 10.6% as discussed earlier and a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% over the last twelve months, BlackRock's sustainable growth rate would be calculated at 5.6% (10.6% ROE x [100% - 47.1% payout rate]). We will take this long-term growth rate and add it on top of the earnings yield we will discuss next.

This is a nice and high rate but below what historical revenue and EPS growth rates discussed earlier have been. The sustainable growth rate might not be too relevant for an asset-light business such as BlackRock which does not need additional capital to grow. In fact, the company has been repurchasing 2.1% of its outstanding shares per year on average. BlackRock's strengths lie in its operational and technological capabilities as well as the human capital and strong brand name attached to its investment products.

Getting a Sense of Valuation

BlackRock's 23.3x TTM P/E ratio can also be expressed as a 4.3% earnings yield, but I also always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value in what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE. Investors' Adjusted ROE examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share.

With BlackRock earning an average ROE of 10.6% over the past decade and shares currently trading at a price-to-book value of 3.16x when the price is $701.68 this would yield an Investors' Adjusted ROE of only 3.4% for an investors' equity at that purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is well below the 9% that I like to see, but we could add the 5.6% sustainable growth rate or 9.3% average of the historical growth rates discussed earlier on top which could increase the potential total return up to 9.0% or 12.6%, respectively.

Risks to the Long-Term Thesis

The major risks to the long-term investment thesis in Blackrock come from fee compression due to competitive pressures in both the passive and active investment products as well as interest rate increases. Especially in the passive segment, competitive pressure from the likes of Vanguard has pushed management expense ratios down to razor-thin levels. While BlackRock continues to expand and innovate with new products where they can charge higher fees, there is constant pressure on fees that might not always be offset by a rising inflow of AUM.

The past decade has also benefited from a low interest rate environment which has driven increased asset valuations across the board. This has helped support BlackRock's AUM and the revenues which are derived based on the amount of assets as well as their performance. While a move to a higher interest rate environment is not expected in the near term, such a move would compress AUM and hamper performance fees resulting in lower revenues.

Takeaway

BlackRock is a solid business and a stock that investors should consider holding on to at 52-week highs. The company's 23.3x TTM P/E ratio and 4.3% earnings yield are made up for by the high historic growth rates or more conservative sustainable growth rate. This is a strong company I will not be trimming in the current expensive market environment.

