Trading natural gas can be like riding a psychotic horse through a burning barn. The price action can be dizzying. Natural gas has a habit of ignoring technical support and resistance levels. In late June, the price dropped to its lowest level since 1995 when it fell to a low of $1.432 per MMBtu. On the final day of October, the continuous contract rose to a high of $3.396, the highest price since early 2019 and above the peak season level from November 2019 at $2.905 per MMBtu.

The weather conditions at the start of the winter tend to support the price of the energy commodity. This year, natural gas rallied early, even though stockpile levels were substantially higher than at the same time in 2019. The price dropped like a stone after the October 30 high, reaching a low of $2.368 on December 8, 30.3% below the continuous contract high and 32.5% under the January futures peak of $3.507 on October 30.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) is a short-term product that moves higher with the natural gas futures price.

Inventories were bullish for natural gas

According to Estimize, a crowdsourcing website, the market expecting a withdrawal of around 73 billion cubic feet of natural gas from storage for the week ending on December 4. The previous week, stocks dropped by a lonely one bcf.

As the chart shows, inventories declined by a more than projected 91 bcf for the week of December 4. Stocks were 8.7% below last year’s level and 7.2% under the five-year average for this time of the year. A total of 3.848 trillion cubic feet. Inventories reached a high of 3.958 tcf at the end of the 2020 injection season, 226 bcf higher than last year, and 724 bcf over the high from 2018.

The natural gas price took off on the upside after the latest inventory report.

The market puts in a bullish pattern on the daily chart

The January natural gas futures price rallied to a high of $2.594 on December 10 in the aftermath of the latest EIA data.

As the daily chart highlights, the price settled at $2.553 per MMBtu, not far below the high of Thursday’s session. Natural gas fell below the December 9 low and settled above its high on December 10, putting in a bullish key reversal trading pattern.

Price momentum is sitting in oversold territory, but the metric crossed higher after Thursday’s price action. The total number of open long and short positions has been declining with the price, falling from 1.259 million to 1.196 million contracts from mid-November until December 9. Decreasing open interest while a futures contract’s price drops is not a technical validation of a bearish trend. Relative strength was sitting below a neutral reading, but the metric turned higher. Daily historical volatility at over 67% is at its highest level of the year on the January contract as daily trading ranges have widened.

Natural is in an oversold position on the long-term chart

The quarterly natural gas chart displays a constructive picture for the energy commodity.

The long-term chart illustrates that natural gas posted a gain over the past two quarters after reaching the twenty-five-year low in late June. A close above $2.545 on December 31 would market the third consecutive quarterly gain. The quarterly priced momentum indicator crossed higher in oversold territory, and long-term relative strength is at a neutral reading. Quarterly historical volatility at 36.29% is close to the highest level since 2018, the year the energy commodity traded above $4.90 per MMBtu on the high.

On December 10, the nearby futures contract's price settled at $2.553, just above the price necessary to establish the third straight quarterly gain.

A volatile time of the year- Some bullish clues

The early winter months tend to be the most bullish period for the natural gas market. The uncertainty of the weather conditions and heating demand tends to drive the price higher. In December 2016, the price reached a peak of $3.994. In January 2018, the high was $3.661. In November 2018, it rose to a high of $4.929, and in November 2019, the peak was $2.905. So far, in 2020, the high was at $3.396 on the final day of October.

In early July, just after natural gas traded to a quarter-of-a-century low in late June, Warren Buffett announced Berkshire Hathaway’s purchase of natural gas transmission and pipeline assets from Dominion Energy (NYSE:D). The $10 billion acquisition was a vote of confidence for natural gas as it boosted Berkshire’s interest in US natural gas transmission from 8% to 18%. The value investor gave a thumb-up for natural gas’ future.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden will pursue a greener path for US energy production over the coming years. Regulations are likely to tighten as the administration moves towards alternative energy sources and away from fossil fuels. Fracking was a topic of debate during the election. Progressive Democrats are not fans of fracking. The Biden administration already has a majority in the House of Representatives. The January 5 runoff Senate elections in Georgia will determine the balance of power in the upper legislative body. If Democrats win both seats, progressives will likely push the administration to the left, which is likely to cause US natural gas output to decline. Even if the Republicans maintain control of the Senate, the regulatory environment will be a lot stricter under the Biden than the outgoing Trump administration.

With a growing LNG export business in the US, and natural gas firing electricity generation over the past years, a decline in supplies over the coming years would tighten the fundamental equation for the energy commodity and send the price higher. The long-term quarterly chart’s technical position favors a higher price.

BOIL is back in play for the coming week

The bullish reversal could send the price of natural gas back towards the $3 per MMBtu level. A gap on the January futures contract’s daily chart sits from $3.022 to $3.074, which could become a magnet for the price action over the coming days and weeks.

The top holdings and fund summary for the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) include:

BOIL has net assets of $84.61 million, trades an average of over 1.6 million shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. January NYMEX natural gas futures rallied from $2.368 on December 8 to $2.594 on December 10 or 9.54%.

Over the same period, BOIL rose from $19.02 to $22.60 per share or 18.82%, and the product delivered almost double the percentage gain.

BOIL and other leveraged products are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in markets. The price of the leverage is time decay, which erodes the product’s value.

The natural gas market was ugly at the beginning of this week, but the latest inventory data, a bullish reversal, and fundamental support when it comes to future supplies under the incoming administration could send the price back to the $3 or higher over the coming days and weeks. While the longer-term picture supports higher prices, it is always best to take things one day at a time in the volatile world of natural gas.

