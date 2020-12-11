As a result, many containership companies have fully recovered from the coronavirus crash and some are up on YTD basis (Navios Maritime Containers, Danaos, Global Ship Lease, etc.).

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is stuck, at least in terms of unit price performance. The unit price collapsed earlier this year due to the coronavirus and has remained at depressed levels despite containership rates soaring to multi-year highs.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In fact, we are in one of the strongest bull markets for the container carriers in at least the last few decades. This is evidenced by the recovery in the share prices of many containership companies:

Data by YCharts

CPLP is at the bottom of the pack. Shame and opportunity. I am buying at current rock-bottom levels since this depressed valuation doesn't really make sense and cannot last forever. Even Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI), which is plagued by poor corporate governance, is on fire. CPLP will eventually catch up.

CPLP is profitable and generating nice predictable cash flows. Operating surplus for Q3 2020 was $21M, or $84M annualized (versus the current market cap of just $145M!). In other words, the operating cash flow yield is around 50%. This only occurs in highly distressed and indebted companies. CPLP is neither of the two. Debt is fairly low (Net Debt to Capitalization of 42.4%), the containership market is booming (CPLP is securing employment at increasing rates), and there is substantial cash flow visibility (CPLP's average remaining charter duration is 4.5 years, with 91% charter coverage for 2020 and 86% for 2021).

Even CPLP's Sponsor, Capital Maritime Trading Corp., took advantage of the ridiculously low unit price, purchasing 234,051 common units during the quarter. This is no doubt positive. I guess CPLP's investors are still upset by the unnecessary distribution cut by 71%. The new common unit distribution of $0.10 per quarter (current yield ~5%) is more than safe (common unit coverage: 6.2x).

So what's next? CPLP, like many other MLPs, has suffered from not having access to accretive equity capital. With the unit price trading well below NAV, a large equity offering will cause permanent damage. As such, CPLP has tried to make it on its own, mostly relying on internally generated cash flow. However, for such a model to work, dividends must be as low as possible in order to have ample funds to serve multiple corporate priorities, including growth (vessel acquisitions). CPLP must view the latest distribution cut as the last one, press the reset button and find a model that works in a sustainable manner. Only then can the unit price increase substantially and eventually allow for accretive equity raises. As the CEO mentioned in the earnings release:

"We intend to continue to deliver on our business model by securing longer term employment visibility for our vessels that come off charter and stagger charter expirations to mitigate re-chartering risk. As we secure increasing cash flow visibility and charter coverage, we intend to pursue accretive acquisitions on the back of our increasing liquidity position, while our board continues to assess our capital allocation strategy with a view to balancing growth with returning capital to our unitholders."

It's all about finding the right balance in terms of capital allocation coupled with better corporate governance. Only then can CPLP achieve a premium valuation and be more of a long-term hold. That said, at current levels, CPLP offers a good "catch-up" trade. I will continue to buy units at prices below $9 given the very cheap valuation and large discount to NAV. FY 2021 annual EBITDA may well surpass $100M resulting in cash flow per unit in excess of $4.5 versus the current unit price of ~$8. This is incredibly cheap, especially given the company's low debt and secure revenue backlog, as explained above. In fact, all valuation metrics look appealing, whether it is Price/EPS of 3.7x, Price/Cash Flow of 1.7x, or EV/EBITDA of 3.5x, and even more so due to the strength of the containership market, which is expected to persist; for e.g., multiple liners announced they will be raising freight rates in the coming months between Asia and Europe on rising demand.

That said, one must be mindful of the risks, which, in my view, have to do more with perceived weak corporate governance and capital allocation, including the future distribution policy rather than market fundamentals or company financials. Even if the containership market faces difficulties, CPLP's cash flow is largely protected given the strong multi-year charter coverage. What's more, the balance sheet is strong, with a plain vanilla capital structure, and the company can withstand adverse events like the coronavirus. What is unknown is how unitholders will be treated going forward, given the lack of a consistent track record and clear guidance, especially in terms of capital allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.