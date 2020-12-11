Natural Gas: Obviously, We Bought The Dip

Yesterday, we increased our long exposure, but we are planning to take some profit today.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 125 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

This report covers the week ending December 11, 2020.

Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 828 bcf (or 118.3 bcf/d) for the week ending December 11 (up +1.2 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) but down -0.8 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive but moderated to +15.1 bcf/d (from +18.0 bcf/d a week earlier).

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 702 bcf (or 100.3 bcf/d) for the week ending December 11 (up +0.2 bcf/d w-o-w but down -4.0 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually expanded slightly +10.6 bcf/d to +10.2 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

December 18

Total supply: 100.2 bcf/d (-4.1 bcf/d y-o-y)

Total demand: 124.6 bcf/d (-3.5 bcf/d y-o-y)

December 25

Total supply: 100.3 bcf/d (-4.0 bcf/d y-o-y)

Total demand: 119.7 bcf/d (+10.4 bcf/d y-o-y)

Notice that total supply is projected to decline (in annual terms), while total demand is extremely volatile (due to the weather). If the latest weather forecast for the week ending Dec. 25 remains unchanged, total demand will rise by as much as 10.4 bcf/d y-o-y - but mostly due to base effects as the weather was very warm last year.

Please note that these forecasts are updated daily.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Trading Strategy

We are long March contract. Gross exposure is 67% of what we would normally allocate for natgas trading. Yesterday, we have increased our long exposure when January contract price was around $2.400 per MMBtu. The very latest short-range weather model (ECMWF 00z) showed some bearish changes on the back-end. Traders will probably take some profit today and January contract is likely to correct. The price may drop into $2.509-2.470 range. Today, our plan is to reduce our long exposure and take some profit before the weekend. Our storage level outlook is still bullish vs. market expectations, so we will continue to buy the dips.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 125 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -145 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage surplus is projected to shrink by 369 bcf by January 15. Storage surplus vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by 204 bcf over the same period (from +240 bcf to +36 bcf).

Our storage level outlook is still very bullish vs. market expectations. Our EOwS storage index is 176 bcf below ICE figure (see the table below), while implied "expectations gap" for the next two reports is 53 bcf.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

